If you’re shopping for car insurance, you may have come across SafeAuto. Our team dug into the details of this insurance company to bring you a comprehensive review. SafeAuto insurance company didn’t make our list of the best auto insurance providers, but it could still be worth considering if it’s offered in your area.

SafeAuto Insurance Company Highlights

SafeAuto is a property and casualty insurance company specializing in auto insurance for customers needing minimum coverage required by the state. The company was founded in 1993 and has its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to auto insurance, SafeAuto offers the following types of coverage:

Motorcycle insurance

Homeowners insurance

Renters insurance

Business insurance

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Supplemental insurance

Accident insurance

Life insurance

SafeAuto auto insurance products are available in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

What Are Your SafeAuto Coverage Options?

While SafeAuto insurance company specializes in state-minimum coverage, it has a wide range of auto insurance coverage options to suit the needs of different drivers.

Liability Coverage

Liability auto insurance is required by almost every state for all drivers. It protects you from bodily injury and property damage claims that come from accidents where you’re at fault.

If you cause an accident with another vehicle that has more than one person inside and your liability coverage says 25/50/25, then SafeAuto will pay up to $25,000 to cover bodily injury claims of any one person injured in the accident, up to $50,000 for all bodily injury claims for that accident, and up to $25,000 for all damages to the other car in the same accident.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage pays for the cost of repairs if your car is damaged in an accident and often comes with a deductible.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive car insurance offers protection for your car from reasons other than collision, for example, severe weather, fire, theft, and vandalism. Both comprehensive and collision coverages are usually optional but may be required if you finance or lease your vehicle.

High-Risk Coverage And SR-22 Insurance

Drivers in the high-risk category may find it difficult to get coverage, but SafeAuto specializes in insurance coverage for high-risk drivers with less-than-perfect driving records, a history of at-fault accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other driving violations.

You can also get your auto insurance from SafeAuto if your age is against you (teenagers and older drivers may be classified as high-risk by some companies), have poor credit, have gaps in your insurance history, or use your vehicle for business purposes.

SafeAuto can also help you with SR-22 certification. An SR-22 is issued by a car insurance company to the state informing them that you have the required minimum insurance. Some states require you to carry an SR-22 certificate if you were previously involved in an accident and did not have minimum insurance or have been charged with other traffic offenses like a DUI, driving with a suspended license, or reckless driving.

Full Coverage

A full coverage insurance policy from SafeAuto may include the options listed below. Since the requirements, availability, and limits of each coverage vary from state to state, you should ideally talk to an agent about your eligibility.

Liability coverage : Always included

: Always included Physical damage coverage : Usually includes both collision and comprehensive coverage

: Usually includes both collision and comprehensive coverage Medical expenses coverage : Can be of different types, usually primary or excess, and provides reimbursement of medical expenses due to covered injuries up to certain limits

: Can be of different types, usually primary or excess, and provides reimbursement of medical expenses due to covered injuries up to certain limits Personal injury protection : Provides coverage for medical expenses, funeral expenses, loss of income, or the cost of certain services you ordinarily perform for your family and are now unable to do because of your injuries in a covered accident

: Provides coverage for medical expenses, funeral expenses, loss of income, or the cost of certain services you ordinarily perform for your family and are now unable to do because of your injuries in a covered accident Uninsured motorist property damage coverage : Pays for damages to your vehicle caused by an uninsured motorist

: Pays for damages to your vehicle caused by an uninsured motorist Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage : Protects you and other occupants of your covered car if you are in an accident and the responsible person has no or inadequate insurance

: Protects you and other occupants of your covered car if you are in an accident and the responsible person has no or inadequate insurance Rental reimbursement : Covers the cost of a rental vehicle up to a certain limit while the insured vehicle is being repaired due to a covered accident

: Covers the cost of a rental vehicle up to a certain limit while the insured vehicle is being repaired due to a covered accident Towing and labor coverage : Provides reimbursement for towing and labor charges at the site of the event up to a maximum limit

: Provides reimbursement for towing and labor charges at the site of the event up to a maximum limit Roadside assistance : Provides emergency roadside assistance for events like running out of gas, having a flat tire or a dead battery, or being locked out, and is available only in certain states

: Provides emergency roadside assistance for events like running out of gas, having a flat tire or a dead battery, or being locked out, and is available only in certain states Accidental death benefit: Provides a payment to the insured person’s estate if they die in a covered accident

How Do The SafeAuto Quotes And Claims Processes Work?

To get a quote from SafeAuto insurance company, all you have to do is answer a few questions about yourself, your vehicle, and your driving record. You will then get a free, customized auto insurance quote.

If you are unable to make up your mind, you can save your quote and retrieve it later. You can also call 800-SAFEAUTO to talk to a customer representative for your SafeAuto quote.

Filing A Claim With SafeAuto Insurance Company

SafeAuto claims can be reported by calling 800-723-3288. Having the following information handy when you call will help simplify the process:

Date, time, and location of the accident

Year, make, and model of the vehicles

Name and contact information for everyone involved in the accident

A brief summary of how the accident happened

Once you file your claim, a SafeAuto claims adjuster will investigate the claim by talking to all the parties involved, reviewing the police report, and more. After the nature and amount of loss are determined, payment will be issued as per the terms of the coverage. Since SafeAuto does not restrict its customers to specific repair shops, you can choose to have your car repaired at any facility of your choice.

If your vehicle is deemed a total loss, you will receive a payment equivalent to the fair market value of your vehicle less any applicable deductible, and the title will be transferred to SafeAuto.

Customers are advised to inform SafeAuto about an accident even if they have already filed a claim through the carrier of the responsible party, so the company has all the required information if any problem occurs in the future. SafeAuto also recommends notifying the authorities whenever there is an accident.

SafeAuto Payment Plans

In our research, we looked into SafeAuto’s payment options and plans. SafeAuto insurance policies are issued for six months, and customers can choose from three payment options for easy budgeting:

Full payment

Bi-monthly payments (33% down payment with two remaining payments due every other month)

Monthly payments (an initial down payment with five monthly payments)

SafeAuto insurance company also offers several ways to pay your bills. You can make a quick, one-time online payment using your debit card, credit card, or checking account without signing in or set up automatic payments on your account. You can also send in your payments by mail or pay by phone.

Does SafeAuto Offer Discounts On Auto Insurance?

Like all other insurance providers, SafeAuto offers a few discounts to cut down on your premium costs. We have listed a few of them below for your reference. The availability of the discount, coverage, and rates will vary by state.

Multi-vehicle discount : Available if you insure multiple vehicles with SafeAuto

: Available if you insure multiple vehicles with SafeAuto New business discount : Available if you switch to SafeAuto from another provider and can provide proof of insurance

: Available if you switch to SafeAuto from another provider and can provide proof of insurance Homeowner discount : May be available if you own your home

: May be available if you own your home Driver improvement course discounts : Available in certain states if you voluntarily complete a driver improvement course

: Available in certain states if you voluntarily complete a driver improvement course Paid-in-full discount : Available in certain states if you pay your premium in full

: Available in certain states if you pay your premium in full Good student discounts: Available in certain states for students with good grades

Discounts may also be available if you drive a safe, reliable vehicle, sign up for an extended policy, or have a good driving record.

SafeAuto Customer Service And Reviews

SafeAuto insurance company offers 24/7 customer service. You can call the company at 800-SAFEAUTO or email CustomerService@safeauto.com.

During our research, we spent a lot of time on the SafeAuto website, which is well laid out and describes each coverage in detail. Almost every page we visited had a separate Q&A section at the bottom where new and existing customers can have their insurance questions answered by a SafeAuto representative. The website also features a Reviews section with over 12,000 customer reviews at an average rating of 3.5 out of 5.0 stars.

Existing SafeAuto insurance customers can use the SafeAuto online portal to manage their policies, pay bills, view insurance information, or request proof of insurance. Customers who prefer the ease and convenience of mobile apps can download the SafeAuto Android or iOS app to manage their policies directly from their phones.

SafeAuto is accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A+ rating. However, its average rating on BBB from 23 customer reviews is quite low. Some reviews we read indicated dissatisfaction with the way SafeAuto claims were handled by the adjusters.

If you visit the BBB website, you will notice that a total of 185 customer complaints have been filed against SafeAuto in the last three years, and 66 were closed in the last 12 months. While the complaints range from billing issues to claims settlement, it’s good to see that SafeAuto has always responded to each complaint and provided an explanation and/or resolution.

Our Verdict On SafeAuto Insurance

Overall, we believe that drivers who fall into the high-risk category and are denied coverage elsewhere will find the SafeAuto insurance company a decent option for their auto policies. Insurance costs can vary drastically, depending on your credit, driving record, and location, but in general, its prices are pretty competitive compared to other providers who offer high-risk insurance.

SafeAuto also has an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best, which indicates the company is financially solid and has the ability to meet its ongoing contractual obligations.

One downside is that you can file a claim only over the phone. Though customers can use their online account and mobile app to manage their policy, they can’t file a claim online. Also, SafeAuto’s service is currently limited to only 17 states.

