Advertiser Disclosure

If you live in Texas, you may already be familiar with Amtex Auto Insurance. Free online quotes, local agents, and a decent offering of coverages and add-ons make this insurance agency a viable option for many Texans, but is it the right choice for you?

Recently, we reviewed the best car insurance companies in the market to help our readers make informed decisions about auto policies based on a provider’s financial strength, coverage, availability, costs, and more. Keep reading to find out how Texas car insurance from Amtex compares with buying coverage directly from an insurance company.

In this article:

Amtex Auto Insurance At A Glance

Houston-based Amtex Auto Insurance agency sells auto insurance, commercial insurance, renters insurance, home insurance, motorcycle insurance, and Mexico insurance products across Texas. The firm has been in business since 2003 and represents more than a dozen insurance companies in the region, including American Access Casualty Company, Acacia Insurance Group, Bristol West Insurance Group, Progressive, and United Automobile Insurance Company.

Pros Cons Local agents

Low rates for minimum coverage

Online quotes and payments

High BBB rating and accreditation Service fee

Inconsistent customer service

No mobile app

Amtex Auto Insurance Coverage Options

If you plan to buy your auto insurance from Amtex Auto Insurance agency, you should familiarize yourself with the different types of car insurance coverages available to you. Knowing what’s included in each coverage, its limits, and exclusions will help you avoid surprises later.

Amtex Auto Insurance sells the following coverage options to its customers:

Liability Coverage

Liability coverage protects you from injury and property damage claims if you are in an at-fault accident. All states require drivers to have at least liability coverage. In Texas, the minimum liability limits are:

$30,000 for bodily injury per person

$60,000 for bodily injury per accident

$25,000 for property damage liability per accident

These requirements may be described in some places as 30/60/25 coverage.

However, keep in mind that the minimum coverage may not offer adequate protection for your assets if you find yourself in an accident, and the other party sues you for causing injuries or property damage. Buying the highest coverage you can reasonably afford will be cheaper than putting your assets on the line to cover your liability expenses.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage protects your car from damages due to collision with another car or object, regardless of fault, and comes with a separate deductible.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage protects your car from damages due to reasons such as theft, vandalism, falling objects, fire, and floods but does not include collision. A deductible applies before you can claim the benefits in covered losses.

While both collision and comprehensive coverage are optional in Texas, your lender or lessee might require you to have both if your car is financed or leased.

Uninsured Coverage

Uninsured coverage provides protection for injuries and car repairs if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver, and the accident was their fault. It also provides coverage for hit-and-runs. Insurance companies in Texas are required to offer you this coverage with your auto policy. If you don’t want it, you should let the company know in writing.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

PIP covers your medical expenses and that of other passengers in the case of a car accident. It may also include lost wages or the cost of household duties you’re unable to do because of your injuries. In Texas, all auto policies generally include PIP coverage. If you don’t want it, you will have to inform the company in writing.

Optional Add-ons For Your Amtex Auto Insurance Policy

When you buy car insurance from Amtex Auto Insurance, the following add-ons are available for an additional fee:

Roadside assistance : Provides protection (up to $100) on the road for certain services like towing, gas delivery, or a breakdown

: Provides protection (up to $100) on the road for certain services like towing, gas delivery, or a breakdown Rental car reimbursement: Covers the cost of renting a car (up to $25 per day for 30 days) while your vehicle is being repaired

Mexico Insurance

Your regular auto policy will not protect you if you drive into Mexico. You will need Mexico insurance coverage that provides protection up to defined limits for each risk mentioned in the policy.

How To Get Your Amtex Auto Insurance Quote

Amtex Auto Insurance simplifies the quotes process by offering free, online quotes for your auto policies. You can also get a free quote by calling 1-866-MY-AMTEX.

To start the Amtex Auto Insurance online quote process, you need to provide some basic information such as your:

Name

Address

Phone number

Date of birth

Vehicle information (make, model, and year)

Occupation

Insurance history

Driving record

The Amtex tool will then use this information to generate the most affordable quote from different auto insurance providers for the given data. Your quote will include a full breakdown of the approximate cost of state-minimum liability coverage, full coverage (liability + collision + comprehensive), and other optional coverages and add-ons.

Amtex Auto Insurance has three payment options for purchasing your policy. You can buy it online, by phone, or by visiting their independent agents. If you choose to buy your policy online from Amtex Auto Insurance, you will be asked for additional information such as the address where the vehicle is kept, your license number, and vehicle identification number (VIN) to calculate your final policy cost.

The Amtex website has an online chat tool where you can ask your auto insurance questions and get help with your quote. Instead of a chatbot, you will get to talk with an actual customer service representative.

We recommend using the tool below to compare quotes from multiple providers:

How To File A Claim With Amtex Auto Insurance

Since Amtex Auto Insurance is an insurance agency and not an insurance company, it asks customers to directly contact their insurance provider to file a claim. The Amtex Auto Insurance website has a claims page with direct links to the online claim forms or websites of the different car insurers that it represents. You could also get in touch with the Amtex claims department if you need additional help.

While the actual claims process at each company may be different, you can expect to be asked the following information whenever you file an auto claim.

Date, location, and time of the accident

Names and contact details of everyone involved, including eyewitnesses

License plate numbers and VINs of the vehicles involved

Photos of the accident scene and damages

Policy number

Police report number (if applicable)

Amtex Auto Insurance Customer Service

Our research into Amtex Auto Insurance customer satisfaction and reviews took us first to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While Amtex has been accredited with the organization since 2010 and has an A+ rating, it has only one customer review with a low rating of one out of five.

Three complaints were filed with the BBB in the past three years over billing and refund issues, one of which has been closed in the last 12 months.

If you visit the Amtex website, you will notice dozens of positive reviews from customers who were satisfied with their Amtex Auto Insurance experiences. Similarly, the agency has a solid reputation on Google Reviews with a high rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Our Verdict: Amtex Auto Insurance

Amtex Auto Insurance is a regional insurance agency and not an insurance company, so there are pros and cons to buying your auto insurance from this firm. Amtex represents multiple car insurance firms in the region, which could help you get the lowest rates for your coverage. Since the Amtex independent agents are usually local to the area, you may also get the advantage of working with someone who knows the area well. Additionally, the agency is not affiliated with any particular insurance company and would be able to offer you multiple policy or plan recommendations.

However, these services do not come free. The agency will charge a small fee on top of your insurance premium for the ease and convenience they provide. In addition, some of the customer reviews we read appear to suggest that the quality of customer service might vary with location. Since Amtex represents a number of insurance companies, it is also essential to evaluate the specific underwriter for your policy and make sure it has the financial strength to fulfill its obligations.

If you would like to explore more insurance provider options before making your decision, we recommend reading our recent review of the best car insurers in the market. When you buy your insurance directly from a national, highly rated provider like GEICO or State Farm, you can rest assured that you’re getting solid coverage at a good price.

GEICO

GEICO is a popular insurance company that we ranked as “Best Overall” in our review. It’s known for wide coverage options, superior financial strength, hefty discounts, and good customer service.

State Farm

State Farm is our “Most Popular Auto Insurance Company” and wins our approval for financial strength, customer service, and affordable rates. In addition to the standard coverages and add-ons, it also offers extras like trip interruption coverage and ridesharing coverage that could tip the balance for many customers.