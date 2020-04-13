Advertiser Disclosure

According to IHS Markit, recent trends indicate that Americans are holding on to their cars for longer periods. If you fall into this category and intend to keep driving your car for many more years, an extended warranty (or vehicle service contract) that can protect you from high repair costs can be a good idea.

You’re likely familiar with Allstate’s auto insurance, but the company also offers an Extended Vehicle Care program. Below, we explain Allstate Vehicle Service Contract coverage, trustworthiness, cost, customer service, and ease of use. We will also compare them with leading providers like CARCHEX, which was rated highly in our recent review of the best car warranty companies.

Summary: What We Think About Allstate Vehicle Service Contracts

Allstate is one of the biggest publicly held personal lines property and casualty insurance companies in the U.S. In addition to insurance, it also offers multiple vehicle protection products such as gap coverage, paint and fabric coverage, and vehicle service contracts that cover repairs and breakdowns after the factory warranty has expired.

Allstate Extended Vehicle Care is currently available only to current Allstate customers and through select dealerships. The company does not sell its extended vehicle car products in California and Massachusetts.

Pros Cons Transferrable Limited eligibility Can be canceled anytime New customers will have to buy through dealers Low $50 deductible Website lacks information on sample costs or sample contracts Existing Allstate customers can get a low rate by buying online Not available in California and Massachusetts

Allstate Vehicle Service Contract Coverage Options

Allstate Vehicle Service Contracts will cover repair costs, including parts and labor, for many important car parts like the engine or the transmission. Depending on your specific needs, you can choose from four extended warranty coverage options for new cars – Basic Care, Standard Care, Preferred Care, and Premier Care/Premier Care Wrap. It is important to note here that such vehicle service contracts are not strictly “extended warranties,” which are provided by the manufacturer. Instead, they provide coverage for car repairs after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired.

Here is a quick overview of each Allstate Vehicle Service Contract plan.

Plan Coverage Allstate Basic Care Protects more than 65 parts of the powertrain components of the car, which includes the engine, drive axle, and transmission Allstate Standard Care Protects more than 175 parts in important car component groups like the brakes, steering, electrical, air conditioning, and fuel systems Allstate Preferred Care Provides enhanced protection for more than 275 parts in the electrical, air conditioning, fuel, suspension, cooling, and convenience accessories categories Allstate Premier Care/Premier Care Wrap Provides comprehensive protection for more than 475 car parts in the engine, transmission, drive axles, steering, electrical, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, fuel, cooling, and more

You can customize each plan up to a limit by choosing the number of years or miles of coverage. For a complete list of all covered parts and exclusions, refer to your service contract or talk to a company representative.

Coverage Limits And Exclusions

According to Allstate, the cost of any single repair covered by the contract can’t exceed the retail value of the vehicle as given in the latest National Automobile Dealer Association pricing guide just before the breakdown. Also, the total benefits paid over the lifetime of the contract can’t be greater than $50,000.

To be eligible for coverage for new cars, the vehicle must be less than four years old and should not have more than 50,000 miles on the odometer. Certain conditions like powertrain modifications or an attached snowplow could make a vehicle ineligible for extended warranty coverage. As the vehicle owner, you are responsible for maintaining the vehicle in good condition and may be asked to provide maintenance records in some cases.

Additional Benefits With Allstate Vehicle Service Contracts

All Allstate Vehicle Service Contracts come with these additional benefits for the entire term of the contract:

Towing and roadside assistance through Allstate Motor Club, Inc.

Trip interruption if a covered breakdown occurs 100 miles from home

Rental reimbursement for cabs, rental cars, or ridesharing services while your car is being repaired for a covered breakdown

Other Allstate Vehicle Protection Products

In addition to vehicle service contracts, Allstate also offers multiple vehicle protection products that can take the pain out of owning or leasing a car.

Plan Coverage Complete Protection Allstate’s Complete Protection package offers four tiers of protection – Bronze, Gold, Silver, and Platinum – and helps protect your car inside out. Protection options include key replacement, roadside services, and alternate transportation, paintless dent repairs, windshield, interior, tire and wheel repair or replacement, mounting, balancing, and trip interruption. Allstate Signature Certified Wrap This coverage provides protection for all major car systems. Allstate Long-Term Powertrain Wrap This plan provides protection for the parts not covered by the long-term powertrain limited warranty of the pre-owned car. Allstate Paint and Fabric Defense Allstate Paint and Fabric Defense provides protection for paint, carpet, leather, fabric, and vinyl for up to six years. It’s available for new and pre-owned vehicles, has no deductible, is transferable, and includes rental car reimbursement. Allstate Excess Wear and Tear The Allstate Excess Wear and Tear program provides coverage for excess wear and tear for leased vehicles for up to $5,000 with no deductible. Tire and Wheel Coverage This plan provides coverage for tire replacement and wheel repair/replacement if wheel damage prevents the tire from forming an airtight seal. There’s no deductible or limit on the number of occurrences. Covered costs include mounting, balancing, tire pressure sensors, valve systems, and tire/wheel disposal.

Since the availability and features of Allstate extended vehicle care programs vary by dealer and location, we recommend talking to your local company representative for more information.

Quotes And Claims Process

Current Allstate customers can start the online quote process by providing their VIN number, state, and mileage. If you are not an Allstate customer, you could contact your dealer and find out if they sell Allstate Vehicle Service Contracts.

To file a claim, customers can contact Allstate customer service representatives. They will help you find approved repair facilities near you, such as a dealership or any approved and licensed repair facility. You will need to provide the repair center a copy of the first page of your contract and ask them to contact Allstate to discuss the repairs and obtain authorization before they begin work. Once the repairs are complete, Allstate will directly pay the repair center for the services minus your deductible.

Allstate Vehicle Service Contract Cost

The cost of a vehicle service contract is determined by the make, model, and age of the car, its mileage, and the type of coverage you want. Generally, the older the car, the higher you can expect to pay for extended warranty coverage. While the Allstate Vehicle Service Contract will cover your repair costs for parts and labor up to the specified limits, you will have to pay the deductible of $50.

People buying service contracts from dealers tend to pay more because dealers typically add their service costs to the final price. If you are an existing customer, you will be able to get a better deal online when you buy directly from Allstate.

Allstate Vehicle Service Contract Reviews And Customer Service

Though Allstate Insurance is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it has an A+ rating from the organization. At the same time, its customer reviews and complaints on the BBB are mostly related to its insurance services, which doesn’t help paint a clear picture of its service quality for warranty customers.

Allstate Motor Club, Inc, which provides standalone roadside assistance services and roadside assistance for Allstate’s warranty and insurance customers, has a B+ rating on the BBB.

Our Verdict: Allstate Vehicle Service Contracts

Allstate is an established company with decades of experience and different coverage options to suit different vehicle needs, but is it the right warranty provider for you? It depends.

To start with, Allstate doesn’t sell vehicle service contracts in California or Massachusetts. If you live in these states, you will have to buy your extended warranty coverage from another company. Also, Allstate sells service contracts only to existing customers or through select dealerships. This rules out many people who are looking to buy coverage independent of a dealer and are not current customers.

Alternate Providers For Your Vehicle Protection

A car is one of the biggest purchases you would make in your lifetime. To protect your investment and get the best rates and coverage, make sure that you shop around and do your homework. When comparing quotes, do not go by the price alone. You should also pay attention to the deductibles, the liability limits, whether the contract specifies the use of used or remanufactured parts, and so on.