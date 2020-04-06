Advertiser Disclosure

One of the most expensive breakdowns a car owner can have is engine failure. An engine that needs to be replaced can cost thousands of dollars, so you want to protect yourself and your finances if you can. But does gap insurance cover engine failure?

The simple answer is no. We’ll get into the details below, including what gap insurance does cover and how you can take care of your car’s engine.

In this article:

What Does Gap Insurance Cover?

Gap insurance sounds like something that would cover any gaps in standard car insurance, like engine failure. But it’s not. This type of insurance pays the difference between your car’s actual cash value (ACV) and any payments you still owe on the vehicle.

It can come into play after your car is totaled or stolen and you still have a loan with a bank. Consider the following example:

You finance a Tesla Model X that costs $100,000 with $7,500 down. Three months later, your car is totaled by floodwaters. Luckily, you have comprehensive insurance to cover the damages, but assessors only give an ACV of $80,000 and you likely have more than that left on the loan. After all, nothing depreciates quite like a car. Many cars lose 10 percent of their value in the first month after purchase.

The discrepancy between what you owe and what your car is worth is known as negative equity. If you have gap insurance, the difference will be covered.

Other Types Of Car Insurance

Gap insurance doesn’t cover engine failure, so what does? Let’s take a quick look at the six standard types of auto insurance.

Liability auto insurance : Pays for other drivers’ medical expenses when you are at fault (bodily injury liability) and other drivers’ property damages when you are at fault (property damage liability)

: Pays for other drivers’ medical expenses when you are at fault (bodily injury liability) and other drivers’ property damages when you are at fault (property damage liability) Collision coverage : Pays for damages to your vehicle after an accident, no matter who is at fault

: Pays for damages to your vehicle after an accident, no matter who is at fault Comprehensive car insurance : Pays for damages to your vehicle that result from non-collision events such as extreme weather or theft

: Pays for damages to your vehicle that result from non-collision events such as extreme weather or theft Medical payments : Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers

: Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers Personal injury protection : Covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits for you and your passengers in no-fault states

: Covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits for you and your passengers in no-fault states Uninsured/underinsured Motorist: Covers you when you get into an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist who cannot pay for your injuries or property damage

Unfortunately, none of these policies are likely to cover engine failure. If your engine is damaged during a car accident or extreme weather, you will be covered. But if it fails because of a defect or because it’s old and rusty, you will not be covered by standard auto insurance.

Pros And Cons Of Gap Insurance

If you own your vehicle outright and don’t owe a single car payment, there’s no reason to buy gap insurance. Even if you have an auto loan, gap insurance may not be worth it, but there are many circumstances in which it can be a good idea and save you money.

Pros Cons Gap insurance will protect you if you still owe a lot on your car. Gap insurance does not come standard with most insurance policies. It will cost you extra. If you regularly drive many miles, your vehicle will depreciate quickly. The gap between your car loan and your car’s ACV can get very big fast. The chances of your car being totaled or stolen may be low depending on where you live.

The less you owe on your car, the less you might consider gap insurance. Like cars themselves, the actual cash value of a gap insurance policy depreciates with time. For owners of new vehicles, though, it can be a great investment.

Car Warranties Vs Mechanical Breakdown Insurance

Gap insurance won’t cover engine failure, but there are two types of coverage that will: car warranties and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Car Warranties

There are generally two types of warranties: bumper-to-bumper warranties and powertrain warranties. A powertrain warranty covers the components of your car that make it move, including the engine. Bumper-to-bumper warranties cover most everything else, but there are exclusions. In general, auto warranties are intended to cover mechanical breakdowns because of defects or poor workmanship.

Most new vehicles come with a factory bumper-to-bumper warranty and a powertrain warranty. Mileage and term lengths vary, but a common powertrain warranty might cover you for 4 years or 50,000 miles. If your car is new, your warranty is probably still in place.

After the factory warranty expires, you can purchase an extended warranty for cars. Extended warranties can be purchased from the manufacturer or a third party. Conditions vary between providers and vehicles, but engine failure due to mechanical breakdown will almost always be covered by an extended powertrain warranty.

You can expect an extended auto warranty to function similarly to insurance. You pay a monthly or annual premium and may have a deductible.

Mechanical Breakdown Insurance

Mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) covers mechanical repairs your car may need for any reason. This includes engine repair. MBI is usually more inclusive than a car warranty. Where warranties are often very specific, MBI is more encompassing.

Geico offers mechanical breakdown insurance, but it can only be purchased for cars that are less than 15 months old. Most MBI insurance functions similarly and can only be purchased for newer vehicles. While MBI may offer broader coverage than the factory warranty, newer cars are less likely to have mechanical issues. Also, a 15-month-old car will still usually be covered by the factory warranty. That coverage may not be enough for you though.

As with an extended warranty, you will probably have to pay an insurance deductible depending on your plan and car insurance provider.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does gap insurance cover engine failure?

No. Gap insurance does not cover mechanical breakdowns. It only comes into play if your car is totaled or stolen to pay out the difference between the amount your car is worth and the amount you owe on your car loan.

Does gap insurance cover major repairs?

No. Gap insurance does not cover any repairs. It only covers you when your car cannot be repaired because it was stolen or totaled. Gap insurance pays for the difference between your car’s actual cash value and the amount you still owe on your loan or lease.

Does gap insurance cover DUI accidents?

Probably not. If you wreck because you were breaking the law, your insurance provider usually won’t cover your losses. Read more about DUI insurance in our guide.

What does gap insurance cover?

If your car is declared a total loss or stolen, comprehensive insurance will pay only the vehicle value as estimated by an insurance adjuster. If you still make payments on your car, the amount you owe may exceed your car’s worth. Gap insurance covers the “gap” between your car’s actual value and the amount you still owe on your auto loan.

