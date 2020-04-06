Advertiser Disclosure

When you walk from your house to your car in the morning, the last thing you want to see is a crumpled bumper from a hit-and-run. But if that’s the case, you may be asking yourself about parked car insurance and whether you’re covered.

Generally, there are three kinds of auto insurance that could cover damage to a parked vehicle: collision, comprehensive, and uninsured motorist coverage. In most states, these types of coverage are above the mandatory minimums but recommended to have. Keep reading to learn more about parked car insurance.

What Is Parked Car Insurance?

There is no auto insurance offering specifically called parked car insurance. If your parked vehicle is damaged, your insurance may cover it depending on what caused the damage. You might be covered under your comprehensive, collision, or uninsured motorist insurance.

What To Do If Your Parked Car Is Damaged

The first thing you should do when you realize your parked vehicle has been damaged is contact the police (using the non-emergency number) to create an accident report. Next, document the damages and notify your insurance agent.

What happens after that depends on the damage. Here are two scenarios to consider:

My car was hit by another vehicle.

Do you know who hit your car?

Yes : Does the driver have insurance? Yes : File a property damage claim, and the other person’s insurance company will pay.

: Does the driver have insurance? No : Do you have collision coverage?

: Do you have collision coverage? Yes : Your insurance will cover the damages.

: Your insurance will cover the damages.





No : Do you have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?

: Do you have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?





Yes : Your insurance will cover the damages.

: Your insurance will cover the damages.







No : You’re unprotected and have to pay for the costs yourself. You could try suing the other driver in civil court.

: You’re unprotected and have to pay for the costs yourself. You could try suing the other driver in civil court. No : Do you have collision coverage?

: Do you have collision coverage? Yes : Your insurance will cover the damages.

: Your insurance will cover the damages.

No : Do you have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?

: Do you have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?

Yes : Your insurance will cover the damages.

: Your insurance will cover the damages.



No: You’re unprotected and have to pay for the costs yourself.

My car was damaged by nature, vandalized, or stolen.

Do you have comprehensive coverage?

Yes : Your insurance will cover the damages.

: Your insurance will cover the damages. No: You’re unprotected and have to pay for the costs yourself.

There is no one type of parked car insurance. To make sure your vehicle is fully protected while parked, you should consider purchasing collision coverage, comprehensive car insurance, and uninsured motorist coverage.

It should be noted that the decision tree above assumes that nobody was hurt in the incident. If anyone is injured by another motorist during a car accident, they are covered by bodily injury liability or personal injury protection.

Comprehensive, Collision, And Uninsured Motorist Coverage

If you’re shopping for parked car insurance, there are some things you should know about comprehensive, collision, and uninsured motorist insurance. For one, the specifics of coverage will vary depending on your provider and particular plan. Most types of coverage have claims payout ceilings.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage is for when your vehicle is damaged by environmental factors such as floods and fires. It will also cover your vehicle if it is stolen or vandalized. If a tree branch falls on your parked car, comprehensive coverage will protect you.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage is generally for accidents where you are at fault. It will cover the cost of your own car’s repairs. If someone hits your parked car, damages should be covered by the other driver’s insurance. However, if you don’t know who hit your parked car, your collision coverage may pay for it.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is for when the other driver is at fault and does not have insurance. That, or the other driver’s insurance does not cover the full cost of repairs. In some states, UM/UIM will also cover a hit-and-run accident.

With uninsured motorist coverage, you don’t usually pay a deductible. If your parked car is damaged by another vehicle and you cannot find the driver responsible, collision and uninsured motorist policies may both pay out. In this case, you should probably file with your uninsured motorist coverage, as it is less likely to have a deductible. But it ultimately depends on the details of your coverage. Make sure to examine your policy carefully before making a decision.

Our Recommendations For Parked Car Insurance

If someone hits your parked car, their liability coverage should pay the cost of damages. But in many cases, you may not know who hit your car. It’s generally a good idea to have full coverage auto insurance. Shop for car insurance and compare rates using our tool below.

During your search, we recommend checking out USAA and Geico, the two providers that scored highest in our industry review.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

USAA has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ and high levels of customer satisfaction. That’s why we rate USAA car insurance five stars. While it is only available to military members and their families, it is usually the best choice if you can get it.

J.D. Power gives USAA high marks for insurance shopping and claims servicing. The insurer’s mobile app makes filing claims easy, and payout times are some of the fastest in the industry.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Not everyone qualifies for USAA. Geico auto insurance is another great option. Geico sells comprehensive, collision, and uninsured motorist coverage at competitive prices. You can also purchase add-ons like rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

AM Best gives Geico a financial strength rating of A++. This is the highest rating awarded, which means Geico’s financial situation is as strong as you could hope for. Geico uses a suite of apps to make customer service fast and simple. There’s an app for filing claims and one for requesting roadside assistance. Geico customers can also download the DriveEasy app, which tracks safe driving and saves you money by lowering premiums.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is parked car insurance?

There is no such thing as “parked car insurance.” However, if your car is parked and damaged, it may be covered by a comprehensive, collision, or uninsured motorist policy. It depends on the specifics of the incident.

Does your insurance go up if your car was hit while parked?

If someone hits your parked car and admits fault, their insurance will cover the damages, and your premiums will not increase. If you are forced to use your own collision coverage, your rates could increase. It depends on your policy. Most insurers will not increase rates for claims where you are not at fault for the incident.

Do I need insurance if I am not driving my car?

If your car is registered with the state, you are required to have auto insurance coverage. If you aren’t driving your car and it’s not registered, you do not need insurance. If your car is parked in the street long-term, it could be damaged by other vehicles, in which case you may want coverage that serves as parked car insurance.

What should I do when someone hits my parked car?

If someone hits your parked car, exchange insurance and contact information. Follow through and file a claim with the other driver’s insurance company. If you don’t know who hit your parked car, you should file an incident report with the police, document the damages, and notify your insurance carrier.

