Most states have some kind of traffic violation points system. These systems are designed to incentivize good driving by giving negative points on licenses of bad drivers. The exact rules are different in every state, but you don’t want driver’s license points no matter where you live.

In this article, we’ll provide more details about license points systems, including how you get points, what happens when you get too many, and how you get rid of them with a defensive driving course. If you’re worried about points on your license, sign up for a defensive driving course in your state below.

The Driving Point System

Each state has different means of tracking traffic violations. The purpose of these systems is to punish drivers who regularly commit small infractions. While most states employ a driving point system, some don’t. The states that don’t have a system for driver’s license points are:

Hawaii

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Oregon

Rhode Island

Washington

Wyoming

Though these states don’t have point programs, they do penalize drivers who frequently receive traffic violations. Every state keeps track of driving records, but some have a less systematized way of punishing repeat traffic offenders.

States that have point programs use driver’s license points to track behavior. Points are added to your record when you are caught breaking traffic laws. These points are removed after a certain period of time or after taking a state-certified point reduction course.

How You Get DMV Points On Your License

The violation of any traffic law can add DMV points to your license. Each state has a different system for assessing penalties, but usually the more serious the infraction, the more points you incur.

In many states, speeding tickets add points on your license. The further above the speed limit you drive, the more driver’s license points you’re likely to get. In New York, driving 11 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit will earn you 4 points, driving 31 to 40 mph over will earn you 8 points, and driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit will earn you a whopping 11 points. California, on the other hand, only adds points to your license if you drive over 100 mph.

Other examples of traffic tickets and moving violations include:

Improper passing

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Careless driving

Blowing past a stop sign

Running a red light

Reckless driving

Not following the right of way

Causing injury or property damage and fleeing the scene of an accident

Depending on the number of points on your license you get, you could lose driving privileges by committing one or more infractions.

When you get pulled over, you'll get a ticket from a law enforcement officer. You then have a window of a few weeks (depending on the state) to pay the fine or appeal the ticket and request a contested hearing. You may do this if you believe the police officer was wrong and you have evidence to back that up.

If you don't contest the ticket, or if you do and you lose the hearing, the infraction will be recorded on your driving record and you'll get the points on your license.

If you win the hearing or negotiate for leniency you may have the infraction dropped or downgraded. You would get fewer points or no points on your license depending on the outcome.

Should You Fight A Traffic Ticket?

If you committed a minor offense, you may get it dropped if you simply show up to court and the officer doesn't. You can also argue to reduce your guilt or that the financial burden of paying more in car insurance in the future would be too great of a strain on your family. As long as you take time to prepare before the court date, you have a chance of reducing the judgment, and that can reduce the points on your license.

What Driver’s License Points Mean

Accumulating driver’s license points can result in increased fines and even license suspension. Because point systems are different in every state, the number you need before your license is taken away varies.

State Points For Minor Speeding Ticket Points For Major Offense Number Of Points For License Suspension Alabama 2 6 12 Alaska 2 10 12 Arizona 2 8 8 to 12 Arkansas 2 8 14 to 17 California 1 2 4 Colorado 4 12 9 Connecticut 1 5 10 Delaware 2 6 14 District of Columbia 2 8 8 to 9 Florida 3 6 12 Georgia 1 6 15 Hawaii N/A N/A No license points program Idaho 1 4 12 Illinois 5 55 15 to 44 Indiana 2 8 22 Iowa 2 6 3 Kansas N/A N/A No license points program Kentucky 3 6 12 for drivers over age 18, 7 for drivers under age 18 Louisiana N/A N/A No license points program Maine 2 8 12 Maryland 1 12 8 to 11 Massachusetts 2 5 N/A* Michigan 2 6 12 Minnesota N/A N/A No license points program Mississippi N/A N/A No license points program Missouri 3 12 8 Montana 2 15 15 Nebraska 1 12 12 Nevada 1 8 12 New Hampshire 2 6 12 for drivers over age 21 New Jersey 2 8 12 New Mexico 2 8 12 New York 2 11 11 North Carolina 1 5 12 North Dakota 1 24 12 Ohio 2 6 12 Oklahoma 1 4 10 Oregon N/A N/A No license points program Pennsylvania 2 5 6 Rhode Island N/A N/A No license points program South Carolina 2 6 12 to 15 South Dakota 2 10 15 to 22 Tennessee 1 8 12 Texas 2 3 7 infractions Utah 35 80 70 for drivers under age 21, 200 for drivers over age 21 Vermont 2 8 10 Virginia 3 6 18 Washington N/A N/A No license points program West Virginia 2 8 12 to 13 Wisconsin 2 6 12 Wyoming N/A N/A No license points program

*Massachusetts has a points system that differs from other states in that it is only used for insurance purposes. It has other policies for determining if someone’s license should be suspended or revoked.

The length of suspension is different in every state. In many states, the amount of time your license is suspended will increase as you rack up more driver’s license points. Suspensions are also based on how quickly you accumulate points. Accruing points faster increases the chances your license will be taken away.

Finally, note that these point totals are not a good means of comparing the severity of driving infraction punishments between states. Every state has a different system for assessing points, so it may be much easier to get 10 points in Utah than it is to get 1 in California.

License Revocation Vs. Suspension

If you continue to rack up points on your license, you could get your license revoked instead of suspended. A revocation means your license is permanently taken away and you have to go through more requirements to drive again. It may take a period of years to get a revoked license back.

How To Remove Points On Licenses

There are two ways that states remove DMV license points. In most states, points are automatically removed after a certain amount of time.

If you’re wondering how to get points off your license sooner, you can also take driving classes. Some states that do not offer point reductions will let you take defensive driving classes to avoid having points assessed in the first place. If this is the case, you will likely be notified by a judge or other court official.

State Points Automatically Removed Point Reduction Program Alabama No, but are no longer relevant for penalties 2 years after conviction No Alaska 2 points removed for every year without a violation Yes Arizona After 1 year No Arkansas No No California After 3 years depending on violation No Colorado No No Connecticut After 2 years No Delaware Halved after 1 year for some convictions Yes District of Columbia After 2 years Yes Florida After 3 years No Georgia After 2 years Yes Hawaii No license points program No license points program Idaho After 3 years Yes Illinois After 4–5 years depending on offense No Indiana After 2 years Yes Iowa After 5–12 years depending on offense No Kansas No license points program No license points program Kentucky After 2 years No Louisiana No license points program No license points program Maine After 1 year Yes Maryland No, but are no longer relevant for penalties 2 years after conviction No Massachusetts 1 point removed from each violation each year after 5 years without an incident No Michigan After 2 years No Minnesota No license points program No license points program Mississippi No license points program No license points program Missouri After 3 years depending on offense No Montana After 3 years No Nebraska After 5 years No Nevada After 1 year Yes New Hampshire After 3 years Yes New Jersey 3 points removed for every year without a violation Yes New Mexico After 1 year No New York After 1.5 years for DMV purposes and 3 years for insurance purposes Yes North Carolina After 3 years without a violation Yes North Dakota After 5 years depending on offense Yes Ohio No, but are no longer relevant for penalties 2 years after conviction No Oklahoma 2 points removed for every year without a violation Yes Oregon No license points program No license points program Pennsylvania After 1–10 years depending on offense No Rhode Island No license points program No license points program South Carolina Halved after 1 year and removed after 2 years Yes South Dakota After 2 years No Tennessee After 2 years No Texas After 3 years No Utah After 3 years Yes Vermont After 2 years No Virginia After 2 years Yes Washington No license points program No license points program West Virginia After 2 years Yes Wisconsin After 5 years Yes Wyoming No license points program No license points program

Before you take any defensive driving class in order to remove points from your license, make sure that your class is approved by your state.

FAQ: Points On License What is the difference between insurance points and license points? Most insurance companies have points systems that are separate from state driver’s license points systems. Insurance points increase your car insurance rates , while license points are used by the state to assess fines. How do I find out how many points I have on my license? You can order your driving record through your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles online, over the phone, or by visiting the DMV in person. There are also third-party services like American Safety Council that can obtain your driving record and mail it to you. How long do DMV points stay on your driving record? How long DMV points stay on your record is different in every state. In general, driver record points are automatically removed after one or two years, provided the driver does not commit any new infractions. You can also have points removed by completing defensive driving courses in some states. How do I remove points from my driving license? Driver’s license points are generally removed from your record automatically after a certain amount of time. In some states, you can have points removed by completing a state-approved driving school or defensive driving course like the ones offered by American Safety Council. How much does three points affect insurance? Three points on a driver's license add up to slightly more than a minor violation in most states. According to our rate estimates, having a speeding ticket can raise your rates by 10 to 30 percent depending on the provider. How do points work on licenses? Most states assign point values to various traffic misdemeanors and violations. More serious violations cost more points. If you rack up enough points on a license within a certain time, you can get your license suspended or even revoked. How many points will suspend your license? States value driver's license points differently, so you'll have to contact your DMV for a specific answer. As little as three points can get your license suspended in Iowa, while it takes fifteen in Montana.

