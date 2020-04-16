Advertiser Disclosure

Driver safety classes are a good idea for anyone, whether you’re a teen who needs driver’s education or an adult trying to lower your auto insurance premium. In the past, these courses have only been available at schools and community centers, but today you can take courses online through companies like American Safety Council.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at American Safety Council to help you decide whether its online driver safety classes are right for you. We’ll examine services, fees, and customer reviews. To go ahead and see ASC rates in your state, follow the relevant link below.

In this article:

American Safety Council Overview

American Safety Council provides online training courses for driver safety in 18 states – including driver’s education, defensive driving, and mature driver classes. Drivers across the country know they can trust ASC, because the Florida-based company works with government agencies and certifying entities to develop state-compliant programs.

American Safety Council claims many industry firsts, including the first approval of online driver license knowledge exams and the first use of voice and keystroke biometrics to confirm student identity in state-regulated traffic safety programs.

In addition to driver safety, American Safety Council offers courses in workplace safety, professional services, and continuing education – serving more than two million people each year. You can also use the ASC website to order a copy of your complete driving record in Florida, Georgia, or Texas for about $20 to $25.

American Safety Council Driver’s Ed

Driver’s education is required for teen drivers in many states. With American Safety Council, you can take online driver’s ed courses in several states, but note that some states mandate in-person driving practice in addition to classroom hours.

The length and cost of the course varies by state.

State Length of Class Course Fee Requirements California 30 hours $29.95 Required for drivers under 18 Colorado 30 hours $39.00 Required to obtain permit at 15 Georgia 30 hours $29.00 Required for 16-year-old drivers only Illinois 6 hours $54.00 Required for drivers under 18 Ohio 32 hours $99.00 Required to obtain a probationary license if under 18 Oklahoma 30 hours $69.00 Required to obtain permit at 15.5 Texas 32 hours for drivers ages 14–17, 6 hours for drivers ages 18–25 $75.00 for drivers ages 14–17, $36.00 for drivers ages 18–25 Required for drivers under 25

Class specifics are different in every state, but some features are common throughout all courses:

Classes are broken into units or modules. The total number of modules varies. There are seven modules in the Illinois course and fifteen in the California course.

Most course material is text-based. Programs for some states, such as Ohio, also include interactive activities.

There are minimum time requirements for each module. You cannot progress until you stay on each page for a certain amount of time.

You must pass quizzes after each unit. In Georgia, 70 percent or above is a passing grade.

You must pass a final exam (75 percent or above for the Georgia course).

24/7 customer support is available. You can ask questions about the material as you go.

After passing the final exam, you receive a certificate of completion. You can have this certificate mailed to you or print it at home.

American Safety Council Defensive Driving

Defensive driving classes, sometimes called traffic school, are a great way to get a discount on auto insurance. In some cases, you can lower your insurance rates by as much as 20 percent. Many states actually require that car insurance companies lower premiums for customers who complete state-approved defensive driving classes.

Defensive driving classes can also help you remove points on your license. You may have points from a traffic ticket or violation, and accruing a lot of points can lead to increased auto insurance premiums or even a suspended license. The process for removing points on your license is different in every state, and not every state allows point reductions for participation in traffic school. Some states will not allow you to remove points from your license, but will prevent points from being assessed if a driving class is taken before conviction.

American Safety Council defensive driving classes are entirely online and accredited in their respective states. The exception is the Michigan class. While it is not state-accredited, passing this class can still lower your insurance premiums.

If you are hoping to reduce your insurance rates by taking an ASC defensive driving class, make sure to check that your car insurance company will accept the course certification before signing up. Similarly, if you are looking to remove license points, check the laws in your state first.

State Length of Class Course Fee State-Mandated Insurance Reduction License Point Reduction Arizona 4 hours $29.95* No No** California 8 hours $19.95 Yes No** Delaware 6 hours $14.95 Yes 3-point reduction District of Columbia 8 hours $29.95 Yes Yes, but only with prior approval from DMV hearing examiner Florida 4, 6, or 12 hours $8.50, $59.00, or $63.00* Yes No** Georgia 6 hours $19.95 Yes Up to 7-point reduction Idaho 6 hours $15.00 Yes 3-point reduction Michigan 4 hours $34.95 No No** Missouri 8 hours $19.95 No No Nevada 5 hours $13.95 No 3-point reduction if between 3 and 12 points New Jersey 6 hours $20.00 Yes 2-point reduction New York 5 hours 20 minutes $24.95 Yes 4-point reduction North Dakota 4 hours $24.95 Yes 3-point reduction Tennessee 4 hours $39.00 Yes No Texas 6 hours $25.00 No No** Virginia 8 hours $34.95 Yes 5-point reduction

*American Safety Council Arizona and American Safety Council Florida classes charge additional state fees.

**Completing a defensive driving course in these states does not remove points, but can prevent points from being assessed.

Defensive driving classes offered by American Safety Council are functionally the same as the driver’s ed courses. The two courses differ in content. Driver’s ed teaches drivers the rules of the road, while defensive driving refreshes drivers on those rules and also provides tips and advice for driving more safely.

American Safety Council Mature Driver Course

Drivers over age 55 are eligible for American Safety Council’s mature driver courses. Like defensive driving, mature driver courses can reduce your car insurance rates. Check with your insurance provider for details before signing up for a class.

State Length of Class Course Fee State-Mandated Insurance Reduction California 6 hours for first time, 4 hours for refresh $19.95 for first time, $17.95 for refresh Yes Florida 6 hours $14.95 Yes Georgia 2–3 hours $19.95 Yes Idaho 2–3 hours $15.00 Yes New Jersey 6 hours $15.95 Yes Tennessee 8 hours $19.95 Yes Virginia 8 hours $19.95 Yes

A mature driver course contains similar content to a defensive driving course, with information aimed toward older drivers. These classes work the same as the defensive driving classes by breaking content into readable modules and quizzing students after each section.

ASC Ratings And Reviews

American Safety Council has a B rating from Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has held accreditation since 2008. At the time of article publication, ASC had an average of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars based on 262 customer reviews. It’s important to note that the company’s BBB rating and reviews reference all services offered by American Safety Council, not just driver safety.

Positive reviews for driver safety classes highlight ease of use and excellent customer service, while negative reviews cite technical difficulties and long wait times. However, American Safety Council has resolved most complaints filed with the BBB.

“This will be the [second] time I am taking the course through this website and have no complaints. Marisol P. helped me get set up to take it again for insurance purposes, and I can't thank her enough. I recommend this safety course!” -Jennifer S.

“I was locked out on taking the driving course. I called three times and waited on hold for over an hour. Very disappointed with the service.” -Anna S.

Driver safety classes and requirements are different in every state. Customer experiences will vary from state to state as well, so it’s a good idea to check local reviews for any American Safety Council program you are considering.

Verdict On American Safety Council

American Safety Council is our first choice for driver safety classes. Driver’s ed, defensive driving, and mature driver classes are offered in a number of states, and the costs are some of the lowest in the industry. Online classes are convenient for busy schedules and allow you to break up the coursework into smaller sections. Finally, most classes offered by American Safety Council are accredited by state governments.

Follow the relevant link below to sign up for a driver safety class with American Safety Council.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are online defensive driving courses legit?

Many states allow you to take defensive driving courses online. All courses offered by American Safety Council are approved in the states in which they operate with the exception of Michigan. Driver safety courses are a good way to get an insurance discount or remove license points.

Is American Safety Council OSHA-approved?

American Safety Council classes are authorized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Classes offered through ASC’s OSHA Education Center meet OSHA minimum training standards.

How long is the American Safety Council defensive driving course?

American Safety Council defensive driving courses vary by state. In general, you can expect to spend anywhere from two to eight hours on coursework. In New York, the class is about five hours, while California classes take eight hours.

How many modules are in the American Safety Council defensive driving course?

Defensive driving courses vary by state based on local requirements. There is no set number of modules for every American Safety Council defensive driving course, however you can expect to spend between two and eight hours on coursework depending on your state.

How much is the defensive driving course in NY?

The New York defensive driving course costs $24.95 with American Safety Council. The class could save you money on your auto insurance premium and lead to a four-point reduction in license points.