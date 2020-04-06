Advertiser Disclosure

With technology playing an ever-increasing role in vehicles, it has become difficult to maintain and repair your own car. When you take your vehicle to mechanics for repairs, the bills are often expensive. An extended auto warranty, or vehicle service contract, can cover the costs of many repairs. We have researched several leading extended warranty providers and summarized our findings to help vehicle owners save time.

Vehicle Assurance offers extended warranties that cover vehicles of all makes and models, regardless of their age or mileage. Its plans are backed by several leading administrators and give customers a range of coverage options at affordable prices. See what we learned about the company below, then compare quotes between several providers to find the best price.

In This Article:

Summary: What We Think About Vehicle Assurance

Vehicle Assurance’s plans are designed to cover repairs after the original manufacturer’s warranty ends, or to pay for repairs that are excluded from the manufacturer’s warranty while the original warranty is still in effect. The company gives drivers a range of options when it comes to coverage, payment plans, and locations where they can have their vehicles repaired. Nevertheless, Vehicle Assurance has received numerous complaints about denials of coverage, poor customer service, and unscrupulous marketing and sales tactics.

Pros Cons Several coverage and payment options are available. A significant number of consumer complaints prompted the Better Business Bureau to issue an alert to the public. Use any ASE-certified repair shop in the U.S. or Canada. Repair facilities are paid directly. Plans are backed by top vehicle service contract administrators. Contracts are transferable.

Vehicle Assurance Coverage Details

Vehicle Assurance has been in business for over a decade. It offers extended warranties that may pay for repairs that your manufacturer’s warranty doesn’t cover, as well as repairs after your original warranty has expired.

Plans will pay for parts, labor, and sales tax, if applicable, for covered repairs. Most service contracts also include 24-hour roadside assistance, towing, and car rental. Plans are renewable and may only cover one vehicle.

Vehicle Assurance partners with several of the leading vehicle service contract administrators in the U.S. to offer affordable plans. Here is an overview:

Plan Name Plan Coverage Platinum Plus Protection (United Car Care) All components and parts, except those specifically excluded Diamond Protection (United Car Care) Engine, transmission, transfer case, front and rear drive axle, front and rear suspension, steering, brakes, electrical, air conditioning and heating, engine cooling, fuel, high tech, luxury electronics package, seals, and gaskets in pre-owned vehicles Gold Protection (United Car Care) Engine, transmission, transfer case, front and rear drive axle, air conditioning, electrical, fuel, seals, and gaskets Omega New Exclusionary All assemblies and parts, except those specifically excluded Omega Used Stated Component Engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, air conditioning/heating, suspension, steering, cooling, fuel system, brakes, electrical, seals and gaskets, hybrid Omega Powertrain Enhanced Engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, seals and gaskets, hybrid; additional coverage options available Diamond Protection All components, except those specifically excluded Platinum Plus Protection Engine, transmission, cooling system, transfer unit (4x4), drive axle, electrical, steering, air conditioning, suspension, brakes, electronic high-tech, fuel delivery, turbo charger, seals, sealing boots, gaskets, audio center Gold Protection Engine, transmission, cooling system, transfer unit (4x4), front and rear drive axle, air conditioning, electrical, fuel system, seals, and gaskets Exclusionary Coverage Covers engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axle assembly, engine cooling system, factory air conditioning, front suspension, steering, fuel system, factory-installed navigation system, brakes, electrical, electronic high-tech components, electrical plus (power motors and solenoids) High-Tech Used Coverage Multiple plans that may cover engine, transmission, transfer case, front- and rear-wheel drive, engine cooling system, factory air conditioning, front suspension, steering, electrical, brakes, fuel system, seals and gaskets, electronic high-tech components, factory-installed navigation system, electrical plus (power motors and solenoids)

When And How To Buy A Vehicle Service Contract

Despite what you may have heard, you are not required to purchase an extended warranty from the dealership when you buy a car. Even though it may be convenient to do so, you will likely spend less and have more options in terms of repair facilities and payment plans if you buy a vehicle service contract from a third party.

The original manufacturer’s warranty may have exclusions and gaps in coverage, even if it’s a “bumper-to-bumper” warranty. An extended warranty can fill those gaps and provide additional coverage, such as roadside assistance and car rental.

Buying a vehicle service contract early can help ensure that you will have coverage in place once the manufacturer’s warranty expires. If you wait until the original warranty expires to purchase an extended warranty, you will have to pay more than you would have paid if you had bought a service contract earlier. To make sure you have coverage when you need it, Vehicle Assurance recommends that you buy a service contract while your manufacturer’s warranty is still in effect.

You can fill out an online form to request a quote and receive a call from a Vehicle Assurance representative, typically within 24 hours. The representative can help you choose a plan with the coverage you need and a cost and deductible that fit your budget.

Important Contract Terms

Vehicle Assurance offers extended warranties for vehicles of any age and mileage, as long as a vehicle is in good running condition. If you have an older car, Vehicle Assurance may request an inspection and verification before issuing an extended warranty.

To keep your vehicle service contract valid, you will have to perform regular maintenance. If you fail to do so and your car breaks down, you may have to pay for repairs yourself.

Vehicle Assurance Claims

Vehicle Assurance’s extended warranty plans cover repairs performed at any ASE-certified repair shop in the U.S. or Canada. If your car needs repairs, ask an employee at the facility to call the Claims Department. Vehicle Assurance will pay the repair shop directly. If your car requires multiple repairs at the same time, you will only have to pay your deductible once.

Payments And Customer Service

The type of vehicle you own, its mileage and condition, and how you use it can affect your rates for an extended warranty. Vehicle Assurance offers multiple payment options that allow customers to spread out the cost of a service contract and make affordable monthly payments with no fees. Its plans also have a variety of deductibles.

Service contracts come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re dissatisfied with your extended warranty and decide to cancel it later, you can call Vehicle Assurance, and the company will mail you a prorated refund.

If you decide to sell your vehicle before your extended warranty expires, you will be able to transfer the remainder of the service contract to the buyer. An extended warranty is an attractive selling point that can give a buyer confidence and could help you get a good price for your vehicle.

Vehicle Assurance Reviews

Vehicle Assurance has a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB posted the following statement on its website:

“Better Business Bureau is urging consumers to use caution when considering doing business with Vehicle Assurance, an extended Auto Service Contract company. BBB has received a pattern of complaints alleging consumers receiving unsolicited phone calls and mailers, misleading sales tactics, failure to honor the contract and poor customer service. On October 7, 2019, BBB sent a letter with our concerns with the pattern of complaints. The company did not respond.”

This statement reflects what’s said in customer complaints, and none of the 17 reviews are above one star. We struggled to find any other online reviews of this company. If you’re interested in an extended warranty from Vehicle Assurance, we recommend doing extra research and evaluating your customer service experience before signing the contract.

Our Verdict: Vehicle Assurance

Even though Vehicle Assurance’s extended warranties are backed by top administrators and the company says it’s committed to providing customers with peace of mind, many consumers have complained that they were contacted repeatedly and pressured to purchase coverage. Some customers who did buy plans said the company denied claims that they believed should have been covered.

Whether or not you want to get a quote from Vehicle Assurance, we recommend that you compare several quotes from different extended warranty providers.

Other Extended Warranty Options

Choosing a vehicle service contract can be confusing and overwhelming since companies differ widely in terms of coverage, price, and customer service. We reviewed several extended warranty providers to help you make sense of it all. Here is some information on two of our top picks. We recommend that you request quotes from a few companies before making a decision.

CARCHEX

CARCHEX has been selling vehicle extended warranties for over 20 years and has earned a reputation for providing quality coverage and top-notch customer service. It has also received several awards, endorsements from industry leaders, and an A+ rating from the BBB.

CARCHEX offers 21 plans and provides sample contracts online for customers to review before buying. Consumers appreciate the company’s No-Haggle, Low Price, Everyday Guarantee™. When you call CARCHEX, an auto warranty expert will clearly explain what each plan covers and how much it costs.

CarShield

Since 2005, extended warranty plans from CarShield have covered over a million vehicles. The company serves as a middleman, offering plans from several providers for new and used cars.

Customers may choose month-to-month contracts, plans with low or no deductible, and coverage for towing and rental cars. In addition, CarShield pays repair facilities directly, rather than requiring consumers to pay up front and wait for reimbursement.

Read our other guides: