When your car is damaged, your first instinct is probably to contact your insurance provider and file a claim. After all, even a small dent can come with a big repair bill. But what if you change your mind afterward? Can you cancel an insurance claim after you submit it?

No matter who your insurer is, there is almost always a way to cancel a claim. This article will review when it can be a good idea to do so.

If you’re unhappy with your current insurer’s claims process, it may be a good time to shop around and compare rates. A good place to start is reading our article on the best insurance providers and comparing insurance quotes using our free tool.

Cancelling An Insurance Claim

Cancelling a claim isn’t usually hard to do. Almost every insurance company will let you cancel a claim after you file it. Why wouldn’t they? When you cancel your claim, it means your insurance provider doesn’t have to pay out.

It’s easier never to file a claim in the first place, but just because you’ve filed your claim doesn’t mean you can’t change your mind. If you’ve already cashed your insurer’s reimbursement check, it may be too late. In some cases, your carrier may let you cancel the claim if you return the money.

Once you’ve started the claims process, there is no way to remove the claim from your driver record. Even if you cancel a claim, it will stay on your record. However, your insurer is unlikely to increase your premiums for a claim with a $0 payout.

One type of claim you cannot cancel is a liability claim benefiting another driver. Liability claims are payouts to other drivers after an accident where you are at fault. Imagine you accidentally hit your neighbor’s parked car. In that case, your liability insurance would pay out damages. You can’t cancel such a claim.

When Not To File An Insurance Claim

Can you cancel an insurance claim? Yes. Why would you cancel an insurance claim? The main reason is to prevent your premiums from going up.

Most auto insurance companies will increase your rates after any time you file a claim. If so and by how much depends on the specifics of your policy. If you were at fault for an accident, your rates will almost certainly rise. Even when you aren’t at fault, filing a claim can sometimes increase your premiums.

Your provider could have a claims-free discount. If that’s the case, you would lose the benefit of that discount after filing.

Most coverage has a car insurance deductible. Lower premiums usually mean a high deductible – and vice versa. Chances are, your auto insurance deductible is at least a few hundred dollars. It could be the case that, after paying your deductible, the cost to repair your vehicle is $100. You could have your insurance provider reimburse that amount, but this could increase your rates by more than $100 a year. If you are able, you’re better off paying the $100 yourself.

How To Cancel An Insurance Claim

Most insurance providers make it easy to cancel a claim. The best way to cancel a claim is to contact your insurer’s claims department. Here are the claims services numbers for some of the nation’s top providers:

Geico : 800-207-7847

: USAA : 800-531-8722

: Progressive : 800-776-4737

: State Farm: 800-732-5246

Most insurance companies also let you cancel claims online. Check your provider’s website for customer support options. We recommend talking to a claims representative if possible, though. Some companies may still increase your premiums even for cancelled claims. Always check with your provider.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you cancel an insurance claim?

You can cancel an insurance claim that you file. To do so, contact your insurance provider. You may want to cancel a claim to prevent your premiums from rising, especially if the damages are low and you can cover them yourself. You cannot cancel an insurance claim made against you when you are at fault for an accident.

What happens when you withdraw an insurance claim?

You cannot withdraw an insurance claim that another driver makes against you. If you withdraw your own insurance claim, your insurance company will not issue a reimbursement check or pay for repairs. The claim will be kept on file with a payout of $0. It is unlikely to increase your premiums, but possible. Check with your provider.

Should I withdraw my insurance claim?

This depends on a number of factors. You may want to withdraw a claim to prevent your premiums from rising. Calculate the amount you expect to receive from your insurer and research how much filing a claim could increase premiums.

If your premiums go up after an accident, you can usually lower them again by taking a defensive driving class or by going a certain amount of time without filing another claim.

How do I cancel an insurance claim?

Contact your insurance provider to cancel a claim. Even if you have already received a payment, you may still be able to cancel if you return the money or don’t deposit your settlement check.

