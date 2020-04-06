Advertiser Disclosure

A vehicle manufacturer’s warranty covers repairs to a limited number of components, but in most cases, it expires after 3 years/36,000 miles. After that, the owner is responsible for repairs.

As cars, trucks, and SUVs have become more reliant on electronics, repairs have become more complicated and expensive. An extended auto warranty, or vehicle service contract, can protect you from large, unexpected repair bills and provide peace of mind. A plan can supplement the manufacturer’s warranty or provide coverage once the original warranty has expired.

Many companies offer extended warranties with a variety of covered items and exclusions. Sorting through it all and choosing a plan can be confusing. We’ve researched several of the most popular extended warranty providers in the U.S. and compared their coverage, pricing, customer service, and other characteristics to compile a list of our top picks.

Below, we’ll tell you what you need to know about American Auto Repair Coverage to help you figure out if purchasing an extended warranty from that company makes sense for you.

As you shop, we recommend getting quotes from several companies, including some of our top ranking providers.

In this article:

Summary: What We Think About American Auto Repair Coverage

American Auto Repair Coverage offers extended warranties that can protect drivers from the high costs of repairs. The company offers several plans that cover both new and pre-owned vehicles. American Auto Repair Coverage also lets you customize an extended warranty, so it only includes the coverage you need and want.

Vehicle service contracts sold by American Auto Repair Coverage are underwritten by several leading insurance companies. According to its website, the company pays an average of $22 million per year for covered claims. American Auto Repair Coverage has received generally positive reviews and has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Pros Cons Covers new and pre-owned vehicles Some vehicles may not be eligible Customize plans to match your needs and budget Plans can’t cover more than one vehicle, but discounts are available for customers who purchase multiple extended warranties Roadside assistance, towing, lodging and meals (in limited circumstances) included Positive customer service reviews Transferable contracts Your choice of repair shop Warranty company pays for repairs up front

Extended Warranty Options

American Auto Repair Coverage offers Enhanced, Comprehensive, and Ultimate plans with various levels of coverage to suit different vehicle owners’ needs and budgets. Your vehicle’s make, model, year, and mileage may affect its eligibility for different programs. A customer service representative can answer questions to help you choose the right plan.

You can also select the length of extended warranty coverage. All customers are eligible to pay in monthly installments without undergoing a credit check.

American Auto Repair Coverage provides an overview of its plans online. It notes that actual coverage may differ based on a customer’s choices, the state where the plan was purchased, and the administrator.

Enhanced Plan Comprehensive Plan Ultimate Plan Engine

Transmission

Transfer case

Drive axle

Air conditioner

Cooling system

Fuel system

Electrical system

Seals and gaskets Engine

Transmission

Drive axle

Steering

Brakes

Electrical

Heater

Air conditioner

Front and rear suspension

Cooling system

Fuel system

High-tech features Engine

Transmission

Drive axle

Steering

Brakes

Electrical

Heater

Air conditioner

Front and rear suspension

Cooling system

Fuel system

High-tech features

Exclusions vary by vehicle

American Auto Repair Coverage stands out from other extended warranty companies because it doesn’t require customers to choose from standard plans. On its website, you can fill out a form, check the coverage areas they want, and then receive a quote for a customized extended warranty that matches those specifications. That approach helps you avoid paying for coverage you may not need or want.

American Auto Repair Coverage does not allow an extended warranty to cover multiple vehicles. It does, however, provide discounts to customers who purchase separate protection plans for multiple vehicles.

Although it’s possible to buy an extended warranty at almost any time, if you want to save money, you’re better off buying one early. If your vehicle’s original warranty is still in effect, American Auto Repair Coverage recommends that you purchase a plan before the manufacturer’s warranty expires, so you can save money and avoid a gap in coverage.

Additional Coverage And Options

American Auto Repair Coverage offers 24-hour roadside assistance. If you purchase an extended warranty and your vehicle breaks down, someone can pick you up and tow the vehicle to a dealership or repair shop, and you can get a covered rental car until your vehicle is fixed. If your car breaks down 100 miles or more from your home, American Auto Repair Coverage will reimburse you for lodging and meals until the vehicle has been repaired. If a tire blows out, your extended warranty’s tire hazard coverage will pay to repair or replace it.

If you sell your vehicle, you can transfer the remainder of the service contract to the new owner. Another option is to cancel your policy and receive a prorated refund. If you buy another vehicle, you can put the money from your refund toward the cost of an extended warranty for your new car.

Claims Process

If your car breaks down, contact the Concierge Claims Service right away to file a claim. A representative will arrange for repairs and get you a rental car.

Although American Auto Repair Coverage recommends that you have repairs performed at the dealership, it will cover eligible repairs performed at any ASE-certified shop. The company will pay a repair facility up front for any covered parts and labor, plus additional costs, such as taxes and shop fees.

American Auto Repair Coverage will pay the full cost of covered repairs, except for the deductible, which you will have to pay after your car has been fixed.

American Auto Repair Coverage Customer Service

American Auto Repair Coverage is a family owned and operated company, and its executive leaders have more than 10 years of combined experience in the vehicle service contract field. The company prides itself on advocating for its customers. American Auto Repair Coverage has earned an A+ rating from the BBB and has received mostly positive reviews online. Here are some comments posted on the BBB’s website:

“I had extended the coverage on my vehicle, just in case! Thank goodness I did, a few months later my transmission went out and I would have been saddled with an unpayable bill, but thanks to the extended warranty I was able to have my car back on the road in about a week or so ...” – John O.

“Great rates, awesome customer service and smooth claim processing. I am really satisfied. Thank you!” – Muhammad S.

“American Auto Repair Coverage has saved me and my wife twice already! Set up the coverage in 2017 and they have already paid out $1,800 in engine claims and $1,200 for an alternator. This policy has more than paid for itself already! Tom more than answered any questions or concerns we have had! Buy this coverage!!!” – Greg D.

Our Verdict: American Auto Repair Coverage

We found that American Auto Repair Coverage offers plans with several tiers of coverage and the ability to create customized plans that suit your individual needs and budgets. This flexibility contrasts with many other providers that force you to choose from extended warranty plans that may include charges for coverage you don’t need or want. American Auto Repair Coverage has received an A+ rating from the BBB, as well as mostly positive online reviews.

Other Providers We Recommend

Before you purchase a vehicle extended warranty or commit to any long-term contract, you should compare options and prices from several companies. When searching for an extended warranty, compare plans, coverage options, and prices. It’s also a good idea to look at companies’ BBB ratings and customer service reviews. Choose an extended warranty provider that has been in business for several years and has a reputable company backing up its contracts.

Our review of extended warranty providers found numerous companies that meet those criteria. Here are a couple of extended warranty companies we consider among the best.

CARCHEX

CARCHEX has been selling Extended Vehicle Protection Plans for over 20 years and has earned several customer service awards, in addition to an A+ rating from the BBB. It offers 21 extended warranty plans divided into five tiers with varying levels of coverage.

One thing we like about CARCHEX is its No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™. The company clearly explains its service contracts and pricing and doesn’t pressure you to buy a plan. That sets CARCHEX apart from many of its competitors. It also offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee.

Endurance

Endurance has been selling extended warranties for more than 10 years and is backed by an insurance company that has earned an A rating from A.M. Best. It offers vehicle service contracts that fall into five levels of coverage. Each plan includes a year of Endurance Elite Membership, which provides rewards, repair financing, roadside assistance, and other benefits. Endurance customers also receive identity theft protection with every plan, plus up to two tire repairs or replacements each year.

Endurance directly administers its vehicle service contracts. That means if you need your vehicle repaired, you only have to deal with Endurance representatives, not a third party, which can simplify the claims process.

Read our other guides: