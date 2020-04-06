Advertiser Disclosure

Many Americans don’t have enough money in an emergency fund to cover an unanticipated expense, such as a car repair. Since modern vehicles use sophisticated technology and many people hold onto their cars for as long as possible, an extended auto warranty can be a good investment. It can cover many repairs that you would otherwise have to pay for out of pocket.

With so many companies selling vehicle service contracts that have a wide range of covered repairs and exclusions, it can be hard to sort through all that information and figure out which company to choose. That’s why we compared the coverage options, costs, claims processes, and customer reviews for several extended warranty providers and put together our top recommendations.

Here, we will go into detail about one company, Old Republic Insured Automotive Services, which is part of Old Republic Insurance Group. Read our review, then compare quotes between this company and other popular extended warranty providers.

Summary: What We Think About Old Republic Insured Automotive Services

Old Republic Insured Automotive Services specializes in vehicle service contracts, mechanical breakdown insurance, and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) programs. It partners with some of the leading U.S. automotive, financial, and service companies and provides insured automotive products to over 5,000 U.S. car dealerships. Most of its insurance contracts are underwritten by Old Republic Insurance Company.

The vehicle service plans that Old Republic Insured Automotive Services offers provide varying levels of coverage for mechanical repairs to both new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as coverage for roadside assistance, rental cars, and other benefits. The company has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it has gotten mixed reviews from current and past members when it comes to claims coverage and customer service.

Pros Cons Offers several extended warranty plans with varying levels of coverage for new and pre-owned vehicles Must authorize repairs before work can begin (Plans allow you to get emergency repairs completed right away and submit a claim later.) Roadside assistance, towing, rental cars, and other benefits included Has received negative reviews from customers who had difficulty getting claims paid and refunds issued. Choose any repair facility in the U.S. or Canada Company pays repair shops directly No claim form required Transferable contracts

Old Republic Coverage

Old Republic Insured Automotive Services will cover the cost of parts, up to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. It will pay for labor based on labor times in nationally recognized labor manuals and the repair shop’s hourly labor charge.

Most of its vehicle service contracts cover roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursement, and road hazard protection for tires. Extended warranties also frequently include travel interruption coverage, which will reimburse you for lodging and meals if your car has a mechanical breakdown more than 100 miles from your home.

Old Republic Insured Automotive Services offers extended warranty plans with multiple tiers of coverage. Here is a summary:

Total Vehicle Protection (For New And Pre-Owned Vehicles)

Basic Plan: Covers engine, automatic or manual transmission, transfer case, drive axle for front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles, seals and gaskets (optional coverage)

Covers engine, automatic or manual transmission, transfer case, drive axle for front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles, seals and gaskets (optional coverage) Select Plan: Covers engine, automatic or manual transmission, transfer case, drive axle for front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles, steering, front and rear suspension, air conditioner, brakes, electrical, chassis hardware, seals and gaskets

Covers engine, automatic or manual transmission, transfer case, drive axle for front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles, steering, front and rear suspension, air conditioner, brakes, electrical, chassis hardware, seals and gaskets Deluxe Plan: Covers engine, automatic or manual transmission, transfer case, drive axle for front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles, steering, front and rear suspension, air conditioner, brakes, electrical, chassis hardware, seals and gaskets

Covers engine, automatic or manual transmission, transfer case, drive axle for front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles, steering, front and rear suspension, air conditioner, brakes, electrical, chassis hardware, seals and gaskets Supreme Plan: Provides the most comprehensive coverage and covers mechanical breakdown to all original, factory-installed mechanical and electrical parts and assemblies, except those specifically excluded

Provides the most comprehensive coverage and covers mechanical breakdown to all original, factory-installed mechanical and electrical parts and assemblies, except those specifically excluded Supreme Wrap Plan: For vehicles with extended manufacturer’s powertrain coverage, covering all original, factory-installed mechanical and electrical parts and assemblies not related to powertrain, except those specifically excluded

Additional benefits include roadside assistance, towing, car rental, trip interruption, and tire road hazard.

MVP (For Pre-Owned Vehicles)

Regular Plan: Covers engine, automatic or manual transmission, transfer case, and drive axle for front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles

Covers engine, automatic or manual transmission, transfer case, and drive axle for front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles Premium Plan: Covers parts included in Regular Plan, plus cooling, fuel, steering, suspension, air conditioning, brakes, electrical, seals and gaskets

Covers parts included in Regular Plan, plus cooling, fuel, steering, suspension, air conditioning, brakes, electrical, seals and gaskets Ultra Plan: Covers parts included in Regular and Premium Plans, plus hybrid electric drive, chassis hardware, seals and gaskets, as well as additional coverage for cooling, fuel, transmission, transfer case, steering, suspension, air conditioning, and electrical components

There is no deductible and additional benefits such as roadside assistance, towing, and car rental apply to all plans.

Ultimate Plus

Also called a Platinum Protection Plan, this comprehensive plan for new and pre-owned vehicles complements the manufacturer’s warranty. It covers virtually all mechanical and electrical components. The plan includes a list of exclusions.

It also covers roadside assistance, rental car, trip interruption, and tire protection. There’s no limit on the number of claims you may file.

Claims Process

If you have an Old Republic plan and your vehicle experiences a mechanical breakdown, you can have it fixed at any licensed repair shop in the U.S. or Canada. If necessary, have your car towed to a repair facility. Ask an employee from the shop to contact a Claims Adjuster. Covered losses must be approved before repairs can begin.

If your car breaks down outside the company’s normal business hours and emergency repairs are required to make the vehicle operable or safe, you may authorize an emergency repair if the bill will be less than $500. You will have to contact a Claims Adjuster within five days to submit a claim. You may call, fill out a form online, mail it, or fax it to have the company consider covering the cost of repairs.

Old Republic Insured Automotive Services will pay for covered repairs (including parts, labor, and sales tax) with a corporate credit card. If your plan covers towing and/or a rental car, you can mail or fax receipts for reimbursement. You won’t have to complete a claims form, and the company doesn’t limit the number of claims you can submit for payment.

Other Contract Details

Most states allow you to cancel a vehicle service contract during an initial “free look” period and receive a full refund. If you decide to cancel your vehicle service contract after the “free look” period, you may receive a prorated refund based on the remaining amount of use by time and miles compared to the total amount of coverage you purchased.

If you sell your vehicle, you may transfer the remainder of the service contract to the buyer. You can contact the Customer Service Department to request a transfer form.

Reviews And Customer Service

Old Republic Insured Automotive Services has earned an A+ rating from the BBB. It has received mixed reviews online from customers, however, with some individuals reporting that they had trouble getting the company to cover repairs and issue refunds. Here are some comments posted on the BBB’s website:

“Very pleased with this company. My car had a transceiver go out and was out of commission for several days. The company held up their end of the bargain and paid for repairs and also allowed for a rental - $50.00 deductible.” – James B., July 2018

“Absolutely do NOT get a warranty with Old Republic, especially if you buy a different brand vehicle from what the dealership sells ... For a year and a half I have wasted time and energy trying to fix issues on my vehicle …” – Amber, November 2019

Our Verdict: Old Republic Insured Automotive Services

Old Republic Insured Automotive Services sells vehicle service contracts that can protect you from unexpected and often expensive car repair bills. You can select from a range of plans and choose the one that best suits your needs. Unlike some other extended warranty providers, Old Republic Insured Automotive Services lets you choose a repair facility and pays shops directly for repairs. The company has gotten mixed reviews from current and past customers, but it has received the highest-possible rating, A+, from the BBB.

Other Providers

A vehicle service contract is a significant expense, so you want to choose one carefully. The array of plans available can be overwhelming, which is why you should compare coverage options and prices from a handful of companies before you make a decision. Here are some details about two extended warranty providers that we consider to be among the best.

CARCHEX

CARCHEX stands out from its competitors in part because of its focus on making its plans and pricing easy to understand. It has a No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™. CARCHEX says its salespeople don’t pressure people who call requesting quotes to sign up for service contracts. We’ve found this to be true when we’ve called as part of our “secret shopper” analysis. It also offers a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, so you can try out its Extended Vehicle Protection Plans and receive a refund if you aren’t satisfied.

CARCHEX offers 21 plans that fall into five tiers of coverage. It provides sample contracts online, so you can understand exactly what is and isn’t covered before you agree to a plan. CARCHEX has earned endorsements from industry leaders and an A+ rating from the BBB.

