Headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Keystone Insurance Associates is an independent insurance broker that offers a broad range of insurance products. The company only serves customers in Pennsylvania, and as an insurance broker, Keystone doesn’t write customer policies. If you plan to buy Keystone auto insurance, an agent will help you find the best policy for your needs from within its partner network.

A broker is one way to compare auto insurance quotes. If you choose to go that route, it's a good idea to do your own research too to make sure the broker is finding you the best deals.

About Keystone Insurance Associates

Keystone Insurance Associates was founded in 1988 and originally insured municipalities, fire departments, and restaurants across the state of Pennsylvania. It has since grown to offer a range of insurance services. You can get personal policies like:

Home insurance

Auto insurance

Umbrella insurance

Landlord protection insurance

Student housing insurance

Flood insurance

Keystone offers business products as well. These include:

General liability business insurance

Business owner’s policy

Workers’ compensation insurance

Commercial building insurance

Commercial auto insurance

Professional liability insurance

We’re primarily concerned with Keystone auto insurance and will focus on that in our review.

Keystone Auto Insurance Coverage

Keystone auto insurance is serviced through two providers: Progressive and Bristol West (a subsidiary of Farmers). There are several standard types of auto insurance, all of which can be purchased through Keystone:

Bodily injury liability coverage : Covers the injuries of other drivers and their passengers in accidents that you cause

: Covers the injuries of other drivers and their passengers in accidents that you cause Property damage liability : Covers other vehicles in accidents that you cause

: Covers other vehicles in accidents that you cause Medical payments : Covers your medical expenses in the event of an accident

: Covers your medical expenses in the event of an accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage : Covers you and your vehicle when the other driver is at fault and uninsured or underinsured

: Covers you and your vehicle when the other driver is at fault and uninsured or underinsured Comprehensive coverage : Covers your vehicle from environmental damage, vandalism, and theft

: Covers your vehicle from environmental damage, vandalism, and theft Collision: Covers your vehicle after an accident regardless of fault

Keystone Insurance Associates also sells:

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

New-car replacement coverage

Deductible savings bank

Coverage for aftermarket accessories

A deductible savings bank will subtract a certain amount from your deductible for every claim-free policy period. Progressive’s deductible savings bank subtracts $50 from your deductible every six months.

Keystone Auto Insurance Rates And Discounts

As with any type of auto insurance, there is no single rate for Keystone auto insurance. The entire point of using an insurance agency is that an agent will try to find the best rates in your area. Car insurance rates are based on personal details such as:

Your age

City

Driving record

Marital status

Vehicle make and model

Credit score

Gender

Keystone providers Progressive and Bristol West offer good driver discounts, homeowner discounts, and good student discounts. In Pennsylvania, insurers must provide a five percent premium discount to drivers over 55 who complete an accredited driver safety course.

There may be other discounts that aren’t obvious to the average consumer. An agent at a broker like Keystone is trained to find these discounts.

Because Keystone auto insurance agents work only with Pennsylvania auto insurance, they are familiar with the state policies that impact insurance coverage. A customer service agent from a national provider may be less knowledgeable. Keystone can help you get local coverage at a good rate.

Keystone Insurance Associates Reviews

Keystone is a regional insurance company and does not have a national profile. As such, there is little public customer feedback for us to examine. However, we have reviewed Keystone providers Progressive and Farmers, of which Bristol West is a subsidiary.

Progressive has a customer complaint rate of less than 0.1 percent with Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best. Farmers has an A+ BBB rating and is commonly praised for its breadth of coverage options. Both Keystone auto insurance providers have mostly positive customer reviews and proven service records.

Final Verdict On Keystone

Before you buy insurance through Keystone, you should first decide if an insurance broker is the right choice for you. You may decide that you would rather deal with a provider directly. There are a number of pros and cons to working with a broker.

Pros Cons Dedicated experts to help you navigate the auto insurance market Adds a potentially unnecessary middleman Relationships with providers may secure special deals you couldn’t get on your own Agents may push certain providers or policies based on relationships In-person customer service

If you think you would like working with a broker, there is no reason not to get a Keystone auto insurance quote. Keystone has been proudly serving Pennsylvania customers for years. We reached out to Keystone for information and were contacted by a helpful agent within minutes. Find out for yourself if Keystone can save you money.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

In the same way, there is no reason not to compare rates for yourself. Geico and Progressive were two of the highest performers when we researched top auto insurance companies in the United States. Use our convenient tool to start comparing auto insurance quotes.

Geico: Best Overall

Our top recommendation is Geico auto insurance. Geico offers some of the lowest rates in the industry and is always a good place to start when comparing quotes. The company boasts high customer satisfaction scores and integrates mobile technology to simplify the claims process. Geico’s DriveEasy app can be used to track your driving and lower rates for good choices.

Geico has an A++ rating from AM best, which is the highest rating possible. This means that Geico isn’t likely to go under paying out claims. It is available nationwide and offers a host of coverage options. In addition to full-service insurance, Geico sells roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

We also recommend Progressive car insurance, which is available from Keystone. We rate Progressive highly because of its long history of service, affordable coverage options, and valuable add-ons. The company holds an A+ rating with the BBB and reliably pays out customer claims.

Progressive discount options include insurance bundling, the safe driving SnapshotⓇ app, and a deductible savings bank. If you are a savvy consumer, you can find a Progressive rate that is cheap and comprehensive. We recommend comparing your direct quote to the rates you get from a Keystone auto insurance agent.

