Based in California, Explorer Insurance Company provides auto insurance to high-risk drivers that may be experiencing difficulty getting insured elsewhere.

In an effort to find the best car insurance providers in the industry, we research companies across the United States. This article will look at Explorer Insurance Company to see how its coverage, cost, claims, and customer reviews stack up to the competition. Whether you decide to go with Explorer or not, we recommend getting quotes from several car insurance companies so you can compare coverage and rates. Follow the link below to get started.

Explorer Insurance Company Overview

Explorer Insurance Company sells personal auto insurance products in California. The provider based in Santa Clarita also offers earthquake insurance and workers compensation insurance through parent company ICW Group.

Pros Cons Strong financial status (A- AM Best rating) Only available in California Bilingual customer support Poor customer reviews Covers salvaged vehicles Outdated claims filing process Difficult to get a quote with policies only sold through independent brokers

Explorer Insurance Coverage

Because Explorer Insurance Company sells products through a network of independent agents and brokers, coverage is flexible. In most cases, you can get the following types of standard auto insurance coverage:

Bodily injury liability (BI): Covers the injuries of other drivers and their passengers in accidents where you are at fault

Covers the injuries of other drivers and their passengers in accidents where you are at fault Collision coverage: Covers repairs to your vehicle after an accident no matter who is at fault

Covers repairs to your vehicle after an accident no matter who is at fault Comprehensive coverage: Covers costs associated with environmental damage to your vehicle or theft

Covers costs associated with environmental damage to your vehicle or theft Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Covers repair costs when you are involved in an accident with a driver who has little or no coverage

There is no mention of property damage liability or medical payments coverage on the Explorer Insurance Company website. However, Explorer does highlight the following extra types of coverage:

Towing and rental reimbursement: Provides in-network towing up to 15 miles and a $50 reimbursement for out-of-network towing

Provides in-network towing up to 15 miles and a $50 reimbursement for out-of-network towing Glass repair deductible waiver: No deductibles for windshield repair

No deductibles for windshield repair Permissive driver: Covers drivers that you allow to borrow your car

Covers drivers that you allow to borrow your car Salvaged vehicles: Covers cars marked as “salvaged” on the title, which are those that have suffered extensive damage

Covers cars marked as “salvaged” on the title, which are those that have suffered extensive damage 24/7 emergency roadside assistance: Covers things like towing, jump starts, and lockout services through a partnership with Nation Safe Drivers

Covers things like towing, jump starts, and lockout services through a partnership with Nation Safe Drivers Out-of-state licenses: Provides insurance to drivers with licenses issued outside the state of California

Explorer may offer additional options beyond those mentioned above. You will have to talk to a broker to learn more about the coverage options in your area.

Cost And Discounts With Explorer Insurance Company

It’s difficult to get a quote from Explorer Insurance Company, especially compared to other auto insurance providers. Explorer does not provide quotes itself – customers must instead reach out to individual private brokers.

When we contacted Explorer, we were referred to a broker. After calling the broker, we were told that the company hadn't sold Explorer insurance since 2015. It seems that Explorer Insurance Company representatives don’t know which agents and brokers sell Explorer policies, so we were unable to get a price for auto insurance.

With most car insurance companies, your premium will be affected by many factors, including:

Your driving record

City you live in

Age

Vehicle make and model

Marital status

Credit score

Gender

Explorer Insurance Company claims to offer a variety of discounts but does not specify further. Though you must purchase Explorer car insurance through a broker, payments can be made directly to Explorer online, by phone, by mail, or in person. The company also offers an automatic recurring payment service, but some customers have complained about difficulties in cancelling automatic payments after ending their policies.

Explorer Insurance Claims Process

To report claims to Explorer Insurance Company, you can call the claims service number: 877-849-4678. Claims service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Explorer does not have a mobile claims process, which has become an industry standard. In this regard, the car insurance provider is behind the times.

Explorer Insurance Company Reviews

Parent Company ICW Group is a national company that has an AM Best rating of A- (Excellent). This means Explorer Insurance Company should have no problems paying out claims.

Explorer has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), though it is not accredited. It has no customer reviews through BBB and just 15 reviews on Google, all of which are one-star reviews. Customers complain about long claims processing times and rude customer service.

“I cancelled my insurance years ago, had everything paid off when I cancelled. Now looking at my credit report, they put a $64 fee into collections from [five] years ago. This is ridiculous! If I owed something more, why would I not be sent a bill?” -Koda G. via Google

“Worst insurance company there is. Have to get the state insurance commissioner involved anytime I have to deal with these con artists. They move [at] a snail’s pace, [and] the claims people seem to only work part time…” -via Google

On the plus side, according to the California Department of Insurance, the number of complaints against Explorer Insurance Company overall has declined in the past two years.

Our Verdict on Explorer Insurance Company

From quotes to claims, it seems like everything is more difficult than it should be with Explorer Insurance Company. The car insurance provider doesn’t have modernized processes and is plagued by poor customer reviews. While complaints have gone down in recent years and the company is rated highly by the BBB, we aren’t completely sold on Explorer.

