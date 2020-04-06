Advertiser Disclosure

Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from Liberty Auto Protection?

We make it easier for you to decide on this provider by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews. Below are our top picks for extended warranties. We recommend getting a minimum of three quotes so that you can compare side by side. See how Liberty Auto Protection compares for yourself:

In this article:

What Is Liberty Auto Protection?

Liberty Auto Protection® is a trademark belonging to Palmer Administrative Services, Inc., which is based in Ocean, New Jersey. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Palmer Administrative Services has been in business since December 2014.

Liberty Auto Protection sells vehicle service contracts through third-party administrators. We called the company to find out which administrators they partner with, but they redirected us twice and left us on an empty telephone line.

What Does Liberty Auto Protection Cover?

Liberty Auto Protection’s coverage depends on the type of plan you purchase from one of the company’s administrators.

Liberty Auto Protection provides six different levels of coverage:

Elite Exclusionary: Covers your vehicle bumper to bumper. Everything except maintenance and basic wear and tear is covered.

Royal Select: Covers all of your vehicle’s major components.

Premier: Covers components that have a higher likelihood of needing repairs.

Classic: Covers common repairs on engine transmission, drive axles, air conditioning, and more.

Powertrain: Covers expensive powertrain repairs.

Basic: Covers your vehicle’s engine.

What Is The Cost Of Liberty Auto Protection?

The cost of an extended warranty plan with Liberty Auto Protection depends on several factors, including which plan you purchase from the provider, which plan administrator sells you the warranty, and how old your vehicle is.

Why You Should Probably Avoid Liberty Auto Protection

Our review team cannot recommend this provider to our readers due to poor customer service we experienced when writing this review.

When we called Liberty Automotive Protection for more information on the company’s plans and coverage, we were redirected twice. Then, we were asked to “wait a minute”, but no one came on the telephone line. After over five minutes of waiting, we decided to hang up.

Since there are a number of reputable extended warranty companies with a better customer service experience, we don’t think Liberty Auto Protection is worth your time.

However, if you’re interested in learning more about the company, you are welcome to try calling them and seeing whether you have a better experience than we did.

Our Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

Our review team believes that CARCHEX and Endurance are currently the strongest providers in the industry. Below, we discuss why these two providers stand out in comparison to their competitors.

Best Service: CARCHEX

Here are a few reasons that CARCHEX came out ahead of its competitors in our reviews.

Free, customizable quotes online: CARCHEX allows you to receive a free, customized quote online. This is very convenient because it lets you know what you would pay for your extended warranty before talking to a sales representative. Sample contracts available online for review: CARCHEX provides sample contracts online so you know exactly what you’re getting from them before purchasing a plan. Money back guarantee: CARCHEX provides a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee with all of its plans. Industry partnerships: CARCHEX partners with automotive industry leaders such as CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. A+ rating from the BBB: CARCHEX’s excellent rating by the BBB is higher than most extended warranty providers we have reviewed.

Best Coverage: Endurance

Endurance is an excellent alternative to CARCHEX as it offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance.

Here are a few reasons that Endurance came out ahead of other extended warranty companies we reviewed.

Outstanding customer service: Our review team commended Endurance for its excellent customer service. The company also received a “Great” rating on Trustpilot based on its customer reviews. High mileage coverage: If you’re considering an extended warranty for a vehicle with 200,000 miles or more, Endurance is one of the few providers in the industry who will work with you. Free quotes and sample contracts: Like CARCHEX, Endurance allows you to receive a free, customized quote online and review sample contracts. This shows confidence in both the strength of their extended warranty offerings and the prices of those extended warranties.

Having trouble deciding between Endurance and CARCHEX? Read our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review.

