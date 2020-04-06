Advertiser Disclosure

Car insurance is confusing. After a while of shopping, you might just want to click buy and be done with it. But it pays to take some time and understand what you’re buying. For example, choosing between stacked vs unstacked insurance can drastically change the amount of uninsured bodily injury coverage you have available at the time of a car accident.

In this article, we’ll get into the specifics between these two coverage options. We’ll also mention a couple of providers that should be on your car insurance shopping list. In our research, these two providers performed well across multiple categories and are two of the best options for car insurance today.

Stacked Vs Unstacked Auto Insurance

In a nutshell, stacked auto insurance allows you to combine uninsured and underinsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI) limits between multiple vehicles that you own. If you have two cars with limits of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident each, you can use combined limits of $50,000/$100,000 for UMBI claims.

Unstacked insurance does not allow this type of combination, so having more cars does not boost your UMBI limits. Unstacked insurance is usually the default in most states.

Stacked Coverage Basics

Stacking exists to help cover catastrophic health costs for accident victims. While underinsured and uninsured motorist coverages also pay for property damage (UMPD), that part of the coverage is not affected by stacking.

UMBI coverage comes in two limits: per person and per accident. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll talk about UMBI limits as a single number, but stacking affects both types.

Stack Within One Policy Or Across Policies

There are two ways that stacking can work: within one policy or across multiple policies.

You can stack coverage within one policy by insuring multiple cars on the same policy. Often, you can get a multi-car quote that includes a stacking option right there, which makes things easy. You’ll be able to see the difference in price between stacked vs unstacked insurance coverage on your quote.

Now maybe you have one car on a certain policy and a second car on another policy. For stacking to work, both of these policies need to be owned by the same person, and they need to be provided by the same company. In this case, you could pay slightly more on one policy to stack coverages together.

Stacking won’t work across multiple policies owned by different people or bought from different companies.

So, Why Stack Insurance Coverage?

The main reason to stack insurance is to get more uninsured and underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage.

Let’s say you have four cars, and each of them has UMBI limits of $50,000. Now, it makes sense that your collision coverage on one car wouldn’t be used for another car. But UMBI coverage is to pay for your own injuries as an accident victim. Stacking lets you access each car’s policy and use all four UMBI limits at the same time. That gives you $200,000 in total. In today’s economy, $200,000 goes a lot further for health care costs than $50,000.

Of course, stacked coverage costs a little bit more than unstacked coverage on your policy. But it doesn’t cost as much as increasing each car’s UMBI policy to reflect a combined limit, or to $200,000 for each car in this example. That’s what you would have to do to get more coverage in a state that doesn’t allow stacking.

Where Can You Get Stacked Insurance?

A minority of states allow stacked coverage. In some of these states, insurance companies are required to offer stacked coverage in clear language on the policy. In others, insurance companies can conceal this option in the fine print to discourage people from using it. Some states don’t allow stacking, and a few other states don’t have legislation one way or the other on the issue.

Looked at another way, certain states do not allow anti-stacking provisions, while others do. In states that don’t allow anti-stacking provisions, insurance companies are required to offer stacked coverage. Florida is one of these states. So, any car insurance company in Florida will offer stacked insurance, whether that’s Geico or the Florida Farm Bureau.

Stacked Vs Unstacked Insurance Comparison

Stacked UMBI Unstacked UMBI Pros Increased UMBI limits

Protects against high medical bills More affordable

Available in any state and from any insurance company Cons A bit more expensive

Not available in all states

Some states add more restrictions on coverage Must purchase high limits to be protected against expensive accidents

Same coverage with more vehicles insured

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

When looking for stacked coverage, first find a reliable auto insurance provider and then ask an agent if the company offers stacked insurance in your state. Unless your state requires it, you might not see an option for stacking on your quote.

After doing our homework, we think USAA and State Farm are both great options for car insurance, whether you’re going with stacked or unstacked coverage. We recommend getting auto insurance quotes from both and comparing coverage. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your rates, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

In our review of USAA, we found there was a lot to like about the car insurance company. It gets high ratings for its claims service, quotes experience, and mobile app. Here are some highlights of USAA:

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Scored 4/5 from J.D. Power on the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study℠

Scored 5/5 from J.D. Power on the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠

Discounts for safe driving, military deployment, good driving history, and more

Extras including gap insurance, accident forgiveness, roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and rideshare coverage

But what about the price? Well, USAA tends to be the cheapest option for many drivers in different states. Sometimes, the price you pay for cheap insurance is bad customer service, but not here.

The only caveat with USAA is that you have to be a member of the military or a veteran, or you have to be a spouse or child of someone who has had a USAA insurance policy (auto or home).

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

For the rest of us, State Farm car insurance is another great option. We rated the company as the best option for students, but it also offers low prices to many other types of drivers. Here are some things to know about State Farm:

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB

Performed above average on J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Discounts including defensive driving, good student, Steer ClearⓇ program, Drive Safe & Save™ program, multi-car, and more

Extra coverage options including classic car insurance, travel expense coverage, rental coverage, rideshare insurance, and roadside assistance

In particular, the good student discount can give young drivers up to 20 percent off of their premium. Combine that with the educational app Steer Clear for another discount, and that makes for affordable coverage for teens and students.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is stacked insurance worth it?

Yes, stacked car insurance is worth having. In general, it’s favorable for drivers considering stacked vs unstacked insurance. Let’s say you had three cars, and each of them had $50,000 in UMBI coverage. That’s $150,000 in total. If you stacked your coverages together, you’d pay a little bit more on your policy. However, that would still be a lot cheaper than paying for $150,000 on all three cars individually with unstacked coverage.

Do I need stacked auto insurance if I have one car?

No, you don’t. You actually can’t get stacked insurance if you only have one car. Stacked coverage limits are only applicable when more than one car is insured.

Should I reject stacked limits?

If you can afford the extra cost, you shouldn’t reject stacked insurance limits. In a worst-case type of accident, stacked limits can be a lifesaver and are worth the small cost you pay when comparing stacked vs unstacked insurance.

What is stacked underinsured motorist coverage?

Stacked underinsured motorist coverage (UIM) protects you in the case that a driver without enough insurance causes an accident. Stacking adds UIM bodily injury coverage limits together between multiple cars that you own.

Do you need stacked insurance in Florida?

Multi-vehicle car insurance quotes in Florida automatically stack limits for UMBI. While you aren’t required to get stacked car insurance in Florida, it can be a good idea to have. The state has a high rate of uninsured drivers, and those drivers can stick you with the bill for an accident.

