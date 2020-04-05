Advertiser Disclosure

Based in North Carolina, Williamson Insurance provides a variety of insurance products by working with providers like Progressive and The Hartford. The car insurance agency works with customers to give them quotes from many in-network partners.

Keep reading to learn about Williamson Insurance coverage, cost, and customer reviews. Once we have a complete picture of Williamson Insurance, we’ll compare it to some of the best auto insurance companies in the industry.

Williamson Insurance Overview

Williamson Insurance is an independent insurance agency located in Fuquay-Varina, North-Carolina. The agency provides auto insurance, homeowners insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and business insurance to the greater Raleigh area and other cities in NC.

Some car insurance partners of Williamson Insurance include:

Williamson Insurance Auto Coverage

Williamson Insurance has coverage for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts, RVs, and mobile homes. When it comes to automobiles, you can get standard insurance that will meet North Carolina state minimums or more comprehensive insurance.

Liability auto insurance : This type of car insurance policy satisfies the state’s minimum liability requirements for bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) protection to help you pay for injuries or damages that you cause to another party.

Collision insurance : This insurance helps you pay for damages to your own vehicle after a collision, regardless of which party was at fault.



Comprehensive car insurance : Comprehensive helps you pay for damages to your own car after non-collision events like floods, hail storms, fallen trees, vandalism, and animal damage.

Medical payments (MedPay) : This type of coverage pays for medical expenses for you and the passengers in your car.

Personal injury protection (PIP) : PIP pays for your injuries after an accident, regardless of whether or not you were at fault. It is required in no-fault states.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection (UM/UIM): UM/UIM covers you after you’ve been hit by a motorist that doesn’t have sufficient liability limits.

Plus, some providers in Williamson Insurance’s auto insurance network offer roadside assistance, gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, coverage for classic cars, and other types of vehicle insurance.

Cost Of Williamson Insurance And Discounts

Car insurance rates vary depending on many factors like where you are located, your driving history, which company you choose to underwrite your policy, and the discounts you qualify for.

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), the average annual car insurance expenditure in North Carolina was $705.56 in 2017. Residents in the Tarheel State spent an average of $371.51 on liability, $333.60 on collision, and $133.49 on comprehensive.

With Williamson Insurance, you have access to a number of discounts depending on the car insurance company that underwrites your policy. You could qualify for one or more of the following:

Multi-policy discount

Multi-vehicle discount:

Good student discount

Safe driver discount

Discount for having vehicle safety features

Quotes And Claims Processes

If you're already a Williamson Insurance customer and need to submit a claim, fill out a claim form on the website. To complete this form, you'll want to have the following information on hand:

If you’re already a Williamson Insurance customer and need to submit a claim, fill out a claim form on the website. To complete this form, you’ll want to have the following information on hand:

Location of loss

Description of loss

Estimated amount of damage

Best contact number and email address

You can also call the car insurance company that underwrote your policy to submit a claim.

Ratings And Reviews For Williamson Insurance

Williamson Insurance has a good reputation among industry experts such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which gave the agency an A+. The location in Fuquay-Varina has a five-star rating based on customer reviews, and other locations are rated positively too.

“Questions were addressed in a timely manner, and we were treated with respect. [Cost] for a better insurance [policy] with more coverage was less [than] what we were [previously] paying by several hundred dollars.” -James P. via Google

Verdict On Williamson Insurance

Although only available in select North Carolina cities, Williamson Insurance is partnered with big-name auto insurance providers and can offer a variety of coverage and price points. You can’t get a car insurance quote entirely online, and Williamson Insurance doesn’t have a mobile app. Customer reviews, though, are very positive.

Overall, we recommend Williamson Insurance if you live in one of the areas it serves and you enjoy working with an insurance agency. For those who prefer to work directly with car insurance providers, you will find better options elsewhere.

Our Recommended Car Insurance Providers

Research from the III suggests that you should shop for auto insurance every six to twelve months and compare quotes to be sure you’re paying the best price.

In addition to the company you choose, factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium. This means that not all drivers will find the best coverage with the same provider, so it’s worth getting multiple car insurance quotes and comparing them. Use our tool below to get started.

During your search, we recommend looking into USAA and Geico. These are the car insurance companies that performed best in our industry review.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

If you or an immediate family member is an active-duty service member or retired veteran, USAA car insurance is likely the best option for you. USAA has an excellent reputation and has topped many J.D. Power studies for customer service. Standard car insurance coverage is available, along with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness. Plus, USAA offers unique discounts like up to 20 percent off if you park your car on a military base.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Although USAA earned the highest rating in our study, we think Geico auto insurance is the best overall choice for most drivers, as not everyone qualifies for USAA. Geico offers a range of car insurance options for customers looking to meet state minimum liability limits or get a comprehensive, low-cost car insurance plan. The company earned an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ from the BBB. Geico also offers discounts for safe drivers, good students, and loyal customers.

