Can you get Colonial Penn auto insurance?

Advertiser Disclosure

For more than 60 years, Colonial Penn has provided life insurance from its home base in Pennsylvania. Colonial Penn auto insurance, however, does not exist.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great car insurance companies out there. Keep reading to learn more about what Colonial Penn does offer and find out about our recommendations for the best auto insurance in the United States.

When you’re ready to get a few insurance quotes, enter your zip code below. In addition to the car insurance company you choose to underwrite your policy, factors like your age and driving history affect rates, so it’s smart to get auto insurance quotes from more than one provider and compare cost and coverage.

In this article:

Colonial Penn Insurance Overview

Colonial Penn auto insurance does not exist. Colonial Penn is a licensed insurance provider that offers a variety of life insurance plans in 49 states plus D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The only state Colonial Penn is not licensed in is New York, but the company does have a subsidiary called Whole Life Insurance that provides life insurance to residents of New York.

Colonial Penn is itself a subsidiary of Conesco, Inc. Colonial Penn’s most popular life insurance product is the Guaranteed Acceptance Plan for people between the ages of 50 and 85.

5 Steps To Get Car Insurance Coverage

If you’re wondering how to buy car insurance, you’ve come to the right place. Even though you can’t get Colonial Penn auto insurance, we’ll walk through the steps to getting auto insurance with another reputable provider.

1. Learn About Your State’s Minimum Requirements

Each state has different minimum car insurance requirements that all motorists must meet to legally drive, so you should check on your state’s requirements. It’s also a good idea to find out if your state is a fault or no-fault state. In no-fault states, your own car insurance kicks in to cover your injuries after an accident regardless of who caused the accident.

2. Decide What Types Of Coverage You Want

Many states only require bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, but there is a lot more to car insurance than those minimums. Here are the standard types of auto insurance you can find with most providers:

Liability auto insurance : Covers other drivers for injuries and property damage in accidents that you cause

: Covers other drivers for injuries and property damage in accidents that you cause

Collision insurance : Covers your vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault



Comprehensive car insurance : Covers vehicle damage after a non-collision event like hail, fire, vandalism, theft, and animal damage

: Covers vehicle damage after a non-collision event like hail, fire, vandalism, theft, and animal damage

Personal injury protection (PIP) : Covers your own injuries, lost wages, and death benefits after an accident, regardless of what party was at fault

: Covers your own injuries, lost wages, and death benefits after an accident, regardless of what party was at fault

Medical payments (MedPay) : Covers your own injuries after an accident

: Covers your own injuries after an accident

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Covers you after an accident with a motorist that doesn’t have insurance or has insufficient insurance

Most auto insurance companies also provide extra coverage like roadside assistance and gap insurance.

3. Do Your Research To Find A Reputable Company

To avoid any confusion, like that surrounding Colonial Penn auto insurance, make sure to do your research on any insurer you’re considering working with. Coverage and cost are two very important factors, but there’s more to shopping car insurance than that.

First, you should check a car insurance company’s industry reputation. Does it have high ratings from experts like the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AM Best, and J.D. Power? The BBB considers the transparency of business practices, while AM Best measures a company’s financial strength. J.D. Power is known for its customer satisfaction studies in the auto industry.

Next, take a look at customer reviews. But remember, most car insurance companies have some negative reviews for the claims process in particular. Filing a claim and waiting for a resolution can be a stressful time. We recommend reading a few BBB reviews, Trustpilot reviews, and Google reviews that are specific to your location.

Before you wrap up your research, check out the provider’s technology. Is there an app? How fast does the website load? Technology can greatly affect the customer experience. It may not seem important now, but you want the ability to easily manage your policy from anywhere and file any claims quickly.

4. Get Quotes And Compare

Once you’re all set with your research, it’s time to get car insurance quotes from top names on your list. Quotes are free estimates of what you’ll pay if you get an auto insurance policy with a company.

Because so many factors can affect your car insurance rates, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple providers, even if there’s one that stands out to you as your first choice in the beginning.

5. Ask About Discounts

Finally, there are many ways to start saving money on car insurance. Specific discount opportunities vary from one provider to the next, so be sure to ask about any discounts you could be eligible for. Some discounts that most providers offer include:

Safe driving discount

Good student discount

Multiple vehicles discount

Discount for bundling home and auto insurance

Recommended Car Insurance Providers

Now that you know you can’t actually get Colonial Penn auto insurance, here are a few of our top choices for coverage. USAA and Geico performed best in our review of the country’s most popular auto insurance companies, earning 5.0- and 4.5-star ratings respectively.

Start comparing car insurance quotes by entering your zip code below.

USAA: Best For Military

In our research, we found that USAA car insurance is the best choice for military members and their families. Available in all 50 states, USAA has a strong reputation from professionals like AM Best and J.D. Power, having topped many customer satisfaction surveys.

USAA has great discount opportunities, especially for active military service members. You can get a discount for parking your car on a military base, for example. You can only qualify for USAA if you are an active or retired military service member or if you are a close family member of a USAA member.

Geico: Best Overall

Our first choice for coverage is Geico auto insurance. Geico received an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB. Car insurance policies can include standard coverage, plus extra types of coverage like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance – which is similar to an extended warranty. Geico has discounts for federal employees, safe drivers, good students, drivers with anti-theft vehicle technology, and more.

FAQs: Colonial Penn Auto Insurance

Can you get Colonial Penn auto insurance?

No, you cannot get Colonial Penn auto insurance. Colonial Penn only offers life insurance, which is available in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Does Colonial Penn offer life insurance?

Colonial Penn is a life insurance provider with plans for people ages 18 to 75. Lease terms are renewable for policyholders up to 90 years old.

What is a unit of insurance with Colonial Penn?

“Units” are a form of measurement used to determine Colonial Penn life insurance premiums. A single unit costs $9.95 on the Guaranteed Life Insurance Plan and is valued at $500 to $2,500. The insured’s age, gender, location, and more determine the value of the unit.

Read our other guides: