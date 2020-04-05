Advertiser Disclosure

Pennsylvania drivers may have heard of Franklin Insurance, a small agency offering a variety of insurance products, including auto. How does Franklin stack up to bigger insurers? Let’s find out as we review coverage and pricing, then compare Franklin Insurance to some of the best car insurance companies nationwide.

In this article:

Franklin Insurance Overview

Franklin is an independent insurance agency in Pennsylvania that helps you find an auto insurance policy from within its network of providers. The agents at Franklin Insurance work for multiple providers so you have access to more coverage and price points. By working with independent agents, Franklin customers can create long-lasting relationships.

Through Franklin’s network, you have access to Progressive car insurance, Travelers car insurance, Nationwide car insurance, and more.

In addition to auto, Franklin Insurance agency customers can get the following types of coverage:

Home insurance

Business insurance

Life and health insurance

Boat and marine insurance

Flood insurance

High net worth insurance

Motorcycle insurance

Renters insurance

Car Insurance Coverage From Franklin

In order to find the best car insurance for you, Franklin Insurance agents will discuss your needs, determine short-term and long-term objectives, and answer any questions you may have about the insurance process. Then, by working with a number of providers, you can obtain auto insurance in Pennsylvania.

Some car insurance coverage options from Franklin Insurance include:

Liability auto insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Gap insurance

And more

Coverage options from Franklin Insurance providers vary from one to the next. You may also see choices for car insurance coverage like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

Cost Of Franklin Insurance

In addition to the provider you choose to underwrite your auto insurance policy, factors like your age and driving history will affect the price you pay.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, drivers in Pennsylvania had an average annual auto insurance expenditure of $961.40 in 2017, which was slightly lower than the national average. They spent an average of $539.44 on liability insurance, $363.42 on collision, and $162.59 on comprehensive. Not all drivers purchased the same types of coverage or the same limits.

Another factor that will affect your car insurance rates is the discounts you are eligible for. Discounts through Franklin Insurance vary depending on the underwriting provider, but you may see discounts for being a safe driver, good student, and more.

Customer Reviews For Franklin Insurance

Franklin Insurance does not have a Better Business Bureau (BBB) profile and has no reviews on Facebook or Yelp. Of its two locations in Pennsylvania, one has no reviews, and one has a single five-star review with no comments.

The only reviews we could find for Franklin were on its website, which are testimonials that the agency chose to share. It should be noted that businesses usually only share positive testimonials on their own websites. Here’s what one customer had to say:

“I have a sense of peace knowing I can call my agent anytime I wonder if I am covered for something. And not to mention the over $300 in savings I received when I switched from Geico to Franklin (I was with Geico for 19 years) for my car insurance. I feel like they are looking out for me and my best interests…” -A.G. via Franklin Insurance website

Verdict On Franklin Insurance

Overall, we think Franklin Insurance is a decent choice for car insurance if you like to work with an agency rather than a direct provider. We do wish there was more information available about Franklin’s auto insurance coverage and the customer experience, but we like the auto insurance providers that the agency has chosen to work with.

As with any agency, Franklin Insurance comes with its advantages and disadvantages. The biggest advantages are the personal connections with agents and the variety of coverage available to you through multiple providers. On the other hand, agencies sometimes have deals with certain providers and may push coverage that isn’t necessarily the best choice, so it’s important to make sure you trust any agency you plan on working with.

Our Recommended Car Insurance Providers

Our Recommended Car Insurance Providers

Anytime you shop for car insurance, you should consider all your options. When we reviewed the best providers in the industry, Geico and USAA were the two that came out on top with ratings of 4.5 and 5.0 stars, respectively. Let's see how they compare to Franklin Insurance.

Geico: Best Overall

We named Geico auto insurance the best overall for its low rates, extensive coverage, and high customer service ratings. As the second largest insurer in the nation, Geico offers many different types of coverage, including standard auto insurance and additional coverage like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance – so you know you are covered.

Geico has top marks from professionals like the BBB and AM Best, with an A+ rating and A++ financial strength rating, respectively. With Geico, you can qualify for any number of discounts depending on your background. Ask about discounts for military, students, bundling home and auto, adding multiple vehicles to your policy, and more.

USAA: Best For Military

Geico is our first choice for most drivers, but for those who qualify, USAA car insurance is a smart decision. The insurer only serves military members, veterans, and their families.

USAA has an impeccable reputation for customer satisfaction, having topped many J.D. Power studies, and receiving an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. Coverage includes standard auto insurance, accident forgiveness, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement, and USAA has great discount opportunities too. For example, military members that garage a vehicle on base can save up to 20 percent.

