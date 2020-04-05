Both car insurance providers have a great reputation, but one may be better for you.
Nationwide and State Farm are two of the most popular auto insurance companies in the industry. But which should you choose to be your insurer? In this article, we’ll compare Nationwide vs State Farm to find the car insurance coverage that’s right for you.
In this article:
- Nationwide And State Farm Highlights
- Nationwide Vs State Farm: Coverage
- Nationwide Vs State Farm: Cost And Discounts
- Nationwide Vs State Farm: Quotes And Claims
- Nationwide Vs State Farm: Ratings And Reviews
- Which Provider Is Best? Nationwide Vs State Farm
- Top Auto Insurance Companies
Nationwide And State Farm Highlights
Nationwide and State Farm both made our list for the best auto insurance nationwide, and now we’re putting the providers head to head. When it comes to students, State Farm auto insurance takes the win with great discounts and a safe driving program for drivers under the age of 25. But senior drivers ultimately find better coverage with Nationwide car insurance.
Here’s a quick overview of our findings before we get into the details.
|
Nationwide
|
State Farm
|
Overall Rating
|
4.0
|
4.5
|
Superlative
|
Best for Seniors
|
Best for Students
|
Availability
|
47 states
|
48 states*
|
Coverage
|
4.5
|
4.0
|
Cost
|
3.5
|
4.0
|
Customer Service
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
AM Best Financial Strength Rating
|
A+
|
A++
|
J.D. Power Claims Servicing
|
3/5
|
3/5
|
Mobile App Google Play Rating
|
4.3
|
4.1
*Although State Farm advertises nationwide availability, the company is no longer taking on new customers in Massachusetts or Rhode Island.
Nationwide Vs State Farm: Coverage
You can find great standard coverage options with Nationwide and State Farm, as well as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. If you’re looking for any extra types of coverage, here’s a complete look at both car insurance providers.
|
Nationwide
|
State Farm
|
Bodily Injury Liability
|
✓
|
✓
|
Property Damage Liability
|
✓
|
✓
|
Collision
|
✓
|
✓
|
Comprehensive
|
✓
|
✓
|
Personal Injury Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
Medical Payments
|
✓
|
✓
|
Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist
|
✓
|
✓
|
Roadside Assistance
|
✓
|
✓
|
Rental Car Reimbursement
|
✓
|
✓
|
Accident Forgiveness
|
✓
|
Gap Insurance
|
✓
|
Deductible Savings
|
✓
|
Towing and Labor
|
✓
|
Total Loss Deductible Waiver
|
✓
|
Rideshare Insurance
|
✓
Accident forgiveness insurance: This type of coverage from Nationwide can help you avoid an increase in car insurance rates after your first at-fault accident.
Deductible savings: Nationwide’s vanishing deductible program decreases your car insurance deductible by $100 for every year of accident-free driving (up to $500).
Total loss deductible waiver: If you purchase this type of coverage with a Nationwide auto insurance policy, you won’t have to pay the comprehensive or collision deductible if your car is a total loss after an accident.
Rideshare insurance: Uber and Lyft drivers will find the coverage they need with State Farm. This insurance covers your passengers’ medical bills after an accident, as well as rental cars.
Overall, we think that Nationwide has slightly better choices for coverage than State Farm, but that will all depend on what you’re looking for specifically.
Nationwide Vs State Farm: Cost And Discounts
After performing a secret shopper analysis, we found that State Farm generally has more affordable car insurance than Nationwide. That being said, the discounts that you qualify for can help determine which provider is the best choice for you.
Here’s a look at the discounts you can get to save money with Nationwide and State Farm:
|
Nationwide
|
State Farm
|
Safe Driver
|
✓
|
✓
|
Vehicle Safety
|
✓
|
✓
|
Anti-Theft
|
✓
|
✓
|
Defensive Driving
|
✓
|
✓
|
Multiple Policy
|
✓
|
✓
|
Multiple Vehicle
|
✓
|
Good Student
|
✓
|
Driver Training
|
✓
|
Accident-Free
|
✓
|
Student Away At School
|
✓
|
Passive Restraints
|
✓
|
Automatic Payments
|
✓
|
New Car
|
✓
|
Affinity Membership
|
✓
When comparing Nationwide vs State Farm, we’re glad to see that both companies have safe driver and defensive driving discounts.
Nationwide’s affinity membership discount helps those in certain academic and professional associations save on car insurance, and State Farm has great student discounts for drivers that maintain good grades and those that leave vehicles at home while away at school.
Nationwide SmartRide® Vs State Farm Drive Safe & Save™
|
SmartRide
|
Drive Safe & Save
|
Through the Nationwide mobile app or plug-in device
|
Through the Drive Safe & Save mobile app, plug-in device, or OnStar
|
10 percent off for signing up and up to 40 percent off for safe driving
|
Up to 30 percent off for safe driving
|
3.7 stars on Google Play
|
3.6 stars on Google Play
Nationwide Vs State Farm: Quotes And Claims
Car insurance quotes are available online or over the phone with Nationwide and State Farm. According to J.D. Power, customers are more pleased with State Farm’s quotes process.
State Farm earned 847 out of a possible 1,000 points in the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, which is based on customer satisfaction in regard to price, distribution channel, and policy offerings. Nationwide earned 828 points in the same study.
To file a claim with either company, motorists can visit an online customer portal, speak to an agent over the phone, or use an app to file.
J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study tells us that customers are slightly more pleased with State Farm. Both providers performed very well in the study, with State Farm earning 878 out of a possible 1,000 points and Nationwide earning 867 points.
Nationwide Vs State Farm: Ratings And Reviews
You can learn a lot from an auto insurance company’s industry reputation. Luckily, Nationwide and State Farm come highly recommended from professionals like AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). AM Best assesses financial strength, or a company’s ability to pay out on claims, and the BBB reviews business practices and transparency, among other factors.
|
Nationwide
|
State Farm
|
AM Best Financial Strength Rating
|
A+
|
A++
|
BBB Rating
|
A+
|
A+
In terms of customer service, let’s take a look at J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which measures satisfaction by region. The study focused on customer satisfaction with interactions, policy offerings, price, the billing process and policy information, and claims. All ratings were based on a 1,000-point scale.
|
Region
|
Nationwide
|
State Farm
|
California
|
780
|
824
|
Central
|
807
|
828
|
Florida
|
805
|
834
|
Mid-Atlantic
|
822
|
834
|
New England
|
822
|
844
|
New York
|
822
|
845
|
North Central
|
829
|
841
|
Northwest
|
765
|
820
|
Southeast
|
828
|
853
|
Southwest
|
755
|
831
|
Texas
|
829
|
835
As you can see, State Farm bested Nationwide in every region in the United States, although some regions were a close battle.
Finally, here are some reviews from real customers to help you in your decision comparing Nationwide vs State Farm.
“I've been dealing with Bob [and] Terry [at] Nationwide for [three] years, and their professionalism, timeliness, and knowledge is simply fantastic. I just can't say enough good [things] about [the] way they handle every aspect [of] this account. I highly, highly recommend them!”
-R.C. via BBB
One of [Nationwide’s] insured hit me two days ago. I filed my claim on that day and still haven't heard from anyone there. I have called and emailed. My vehicle is not able to be driven, and I was hoping for good service and some help getting into a rental quickly. Wishful thinking.”
-Tasha P. via BBB
“I have been with this [State Farm] agent now for more than 20 years. I have never had an issue with anyone at this office and have stayed with them because of the wonderful customer service all of the staff at this location has provided me. I would refer anyone to them in a heartbeat.”
-Mickey via BBB
“Constantly raising rates and very rude staff [at State Farm]. Won't return my calls explaining why my rates [were raised] twice within [three] months... This company price gouges you for the same things until you can no longer afford their coverage.”
- Jack M. via BBB
Final Thoughts: Nationwide Vs State Farm
|
Coverage
|
Nationwide
|
Cost And Discounts
|
State Farm
|
Quotes And Claims Processes
|
State Farm
|
Ratings And Customer Reviews
|
State Farm
|
Overall
|
State Farm
