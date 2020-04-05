Advertiser Disclosure

Nationwide and State Farm are two of the most popular auto insurance companies in the industry. But which should you choose to be your insurer? In this article, we’ll compare Nationwide vs State Farm to find the car insurance coverage that’s right for you.

Nationwide And State Farm Highlights

Nationwide and State Farm both made our list for the best auto insurance nationwide, and now we’re putting the providers head to head. When it comes to students, State Farm auto insurance takes the win with great discounts and a safe driving program for drivers under the age of 25. But senior drivers ultimately find better coverage with Nationwide car insurance.

Here’s a quick overview of our findings before we get into the details.

Nationwide State Farm Overall Rating 4.0 4.5 Superlative Best for Seniors Best for Students Availability 47 states 48 states* Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 4.0 Customer Service 3.5 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.3 4.1

*Although State Farm advertises nationwide availability, the company is no longer taking on new customers in Massachusetts or Rhode Island.

Nationwide Vs State Farm: Coverage

You can find great standard coverage options with Nationwide and State Farm, as well as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. If you’re looking for any extra types of coverage, here’s a complete look at both car insurance providers.

Nationwide State Farm Bodily Injury Liability ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection ✓ ✓ Medical Payments ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ Deductible Savings ✓ Towing and Labor ✓ Total Loss Deductible Waiver ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓

Accident forgiveness insurance: This type of coverage from Nationwide can help you avoid an increase in car insurance rates after your first at-fault accident.

Deductible savings: Nationwide’s vanishing deductible program decreases your car insurance deductible by $100 for every year of accident-free driving (up to $500).

Total loss deductible waiver: If you purchase this type of coverage with a Nationwide auto insurance policy, you won’t have to pay the comprehensive or collision deductible if your car is a total loss after an accident.

Rideshare insurance: Uber and Lyft drivers will find the coverage they need with State Farm. This insurance covers your passengers’ medical bills after an accident, as well as rental cars.

Overall, we think that Nationwide has slightly better choices for coverage than State Farm, but that will all depend on what you’re looking for specifically.

Nationwide Vs State Farm: Cost And Discounts

After performing a secret shopper analysis, we found that State Farm generally has more affordable car insurance than Nationwide. That being said, the discounts that you qualify for can help determine which provider is the best choice for you.

Here’s a look at the discounts you can get to save money with Nationwide and State Farm:

Nationwide State Farm Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Multiple Vehicle ✓ Good Student ✓ Driver Training ✓ Accident-Free ✓ Student Away At School ✓ Passive Restraints ✓ Automatic Payments ✓ New Car ✓ Affinity Membership ✓

When comparing Nationwide vs State Farm, we’re glad to see that both companies have safe driver and defensive driving discounts.

Nationwide’s affinity membership discount helps those in certain academic and professional associations save on car insurance, and State Farm has great student discounts for drivers that maintain good grades and those that leave vehicles at home while away at school.

Nationwide SmartRide® Vs State Farm Drive Safe & Save™

SmartRide Drive Safe & Save Through the Nationwide mobile app or plug-in device Through the Drive Safe & Save mobile app, plug-in device, or OnStar 10 percent off for signing up and up to 40 percent off for safe driving Up to 30 percent off for safe driving 3.7 stars on Google Play 3.6 stars on Google Play In addition to Drive Safe & Save, another State Farm offering is the Steer Clear® program for drivers under 25 years old. The educational training app improves driving skills and reinforces safe driving habits by rewarding young drivers with discounts.

Nationwide Vs State Farm: Quotes And Claims

Car insurance quotes are available online or over the phone with Nationwide and State Farm. According to J.D. Power, customers are more pleased with State Farm’s quotes process.

State Farm earned 847 out of a possible 1,000 points in the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, which is based on customer satisfaction in regard to price, distribution channel, and policy offerings. Nationwide earned 828 points in the same study.

To file a claim with either company, motorists can visit an online customer portal, speak to an agent over the phone, or use an app to file.

State Farm Claims 800-732-5246 Nationwide Claims 800-421-3535

J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study tells us that customers are slightly more pleased with State Farm. Both providers performed very well in the study, with State Farm earning 878 out of a possible 1,000 points and Nationwide earning 867 points.

Nationwide Vs State Farm: Ratings And Reviews

You can learn a lot from an auto insurance company’s industry reputation. Luckily, Nationwide and State Farm come highly recommended from professionals like AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). AM Best assesses financial strength, or a company’s ability to pay out on claims, and the BBB reviews business practices and transparency, among other factors.

Nationwide State Farm AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++ BBB Rating A+ A+

In terms of customer service, let’s take a look at J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which measures satisfaction by region. The study focused on customer satisfaction with interactions, policy offerings, price, the billing process and policy information, and claims. All ratings were based on a 1,000-point scale.

Region Nationwide State Farm California 780 824 Central 807 828 Florida 805 834 Mid-Atlantic 822 834 New England 822 844 New York 822 845 North Central 829 841 Northwest 765 820 Southeast 828 853 Southwest 755 831 Texas 829 835

As you can see, State Farm bested Nationwide in every region in the United States, although some regions were a close battle.

Finally, here are some reviews from real customers to help you in your decision comparing Nationwide vs State Farm.

“I've been dealing with Bob [and] Terry [at] Nationwide for [three] years, and their professionalism, timeliness, and knowledge is simply fantastic. I just can't say enough good [things] about [the] way they handle every aspect [of] this account. I highly, highly recommend them!” -R.C. via BBB

One of [Nationwide’s] insured hit me two days ago. I filed my claim on that day and still haven't heard from anyone there. I have called and emailed. My vehicle is not able to be driven, and I was hoping for good service and some help getting into a rental quickly. Wishful thinking.” -Tasha P. via BBB

“I have been with this [State Farm] agent now for more than 20 years. I have never had an issue with anyone at this office and have stayed with them because of the wonderful customer service all of the staff at this location has provided me. I would refer anyone to them in a heartbeat.” -Mickey via BBB

“Constantly raising rates and very rude staff [at State Farm]. Won't return my calls explaining why my rates [were raised] twice within [three] months... This company price gouges you for the same things until you can no longer afford their coverage.” - Jack M. via BBB

Final Thoughts: Nationwide Vs State Farm

Coverage Nationwide Cost And Discounts State Farm Quotes And Claims Processes State Farm Ratings And Customer Reviews State Farm Overall State Farm We have a lot of good things to say about both Nationwide and State Farm auto insurance. Nationwide has a variety of choices when it comes to coverage, while State Farm offers lower rates and high satisfaction ratings. Ultimately, we think State Farm is the better choice for most drivers, but that will all depend on what you’re looking for and what kind of prices you qualify for. We recommend getting quotes from Nationwide and State Farm so that you can compare your own coverage and rates. Beyond the car insurance company that you choose, factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect the quotes you receive. So what’s right for someone else may not be right for you. Use our tool below to start comparing free auto insurance quotes.

