Are you considering purchasing a new sport utility vehicle (SUV)? If so, one thing to consider when comparing leading models is the factory warranty offered by different car manufacturers.

In this guide, we’ll discuss which companies offer the best SUV warranties and whether or not you should consider an extended warranty as well.

Best Bumper-To-Bumper SUV Warranty

In the table below, we rank new bumper-to-bumper factory warranties offered by several top car manufacturers.

New car warranties are the same regardless of vehicle type, so these warranties will be the best options for a new SUV.

As you can see, there is a five-way tie for the best factory bumper-to-bumper SUV warranty between Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mitsubishi, and Jaguar.

For 2018 and 2019 vehicles, Volkswagen offers the best bumper-to-bumper vehicle warranty, providing 6 years/72,000 miles of coverage.

Best SUV Warranty Manufacturers Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty Hyundai 5 years/60,000 miles Kia 5 years/60,000 miles Genesis 5 years/60,000 miles Mitsubishi 5 years/60,000 miles Jaguar 5 years/60,000 miles Infiniti 4 years/60,000 miles Lincoln 4 years/50,000 miles Tesla 4 years/50,000 miles Cadillac 4 years/50,000 miles Volkswagen 4 years/50,000 miles for 2020 models; 6 years/72,000 miles for 2018 and 2019 models

Best Powertrain and Corrosion SUV Warranty

In addition to a company’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, it is also important to consider which companies offer the best powertrain coverage and corrosion coverage.

A powertrain warranty covers a vehicle’s engine, transmission, and drivetrain in the case of costly repairs. A corrosion warranty protects a vehicle from potentially expensive repairs due to rust damage and corrosion of the body panels or frame.

As you can see in the tables below, the same manufacturers that have the best bumper-to-bumper warranties also have excellent powertrain warranties and corrosion warranties.

In cases between two manufacturers where one manufacturer offers more years of coverage and the other one offers more miles of coverage, we have ranked the manufacturer offering more years of coverage ahead of the other one.

For frequent long-distance drivers, it might be smart to consider the manufacturer that offers more miles of coverage first when comparing two providers with different strengths.

Best SUV Warranty Manufacturers Powertrain Warranty Hyundai 10 years/100,000 miles Kia 10 years/100,000 miles Genesis 10 years/100,000 miles Mitsubishi 10 years/100,000 miles Tesla 8 years/mileage varies by model Volkswagen 6 years/72,000 miles Infiniti 6 years/70,000 miles Lincoln 6 years/70,000 miles Cadillac 6 years/70,000 miles Jaguar 5 years/60,000 miles

Best SUV Warranty Manufacturers Corrosion Warranty Tesla 12 years/unlimited miles Hyundai 7 years/unlimited miles Genesis 7 years/unlimited miles Infiniti 7 years/unlimited miles Volkswagen 7 years/100,000 miles Mitsubishi 7 years/100,000 miles Jaguar 6 years/unlimited miles Cadillac 6 years/unlimited miles Lincoln 5 years/unlimited miles Kia 5 years/100,000 miles

Best Roadside Assistance SUV Warranty

Roadside assistance is an important aspect of an SUV warranty that can be overlooked by some drivers. Below, our review team compares the best roadside assistance plans by car manufacturer.

As in the section above, we’ve ranked the company offering more years of coverage ahead of a manufacturer offering more miles of coverage in cases where there is a tie.

For frequent long-distance drivers, it might be smart to consider the manufacturer that offers more miles of coverage first when comparing such providers’ warranties.

Best SUV Warranty Manufacturers Roadside Assistance Lincoln Unlimited Cadillac 6 years/70,000 miles Hyundai 5 years/unlimited miles Genesis 5 years/unlimited miles Mitsubishi 5 years/unlimited miles Kia 5 years/60,000 miles Jaguar 5 years/60,000 miles Infiniti 4 years/unlimited miles Tesla 4 years/50,000 miles Volkswagen 3 years/36,000 miles

Best Overall SUV Warranty Package

All 10 car manufacturers reviewed in this article have excellent SUV warranty packages. Every driver will value the individual warranties we discussed differently, so it is hard to choose a best suv warranty.

That being said, with two first place finishes, one second place finish, and one third place finish each in the categories above, Genesis and Hyundai seem to have the best overall SUV warranty package.

Should You Purchase An Extended Warranty Too?

While the factory warranties discussed in this article give SUV owners exceptional short-term coverage, many owners will need to obtain long-term coverage for added security. Vehicle repairs can be expensive and occur much more frequently when vehicles exceed their manufacturer warranties.

If you cannot afford an unexpected $2,000 to $4,000 repair, you should consider purchasing an extended warranty to protect your vehicle. If you can easily afford such a repair, then it is probably not worth purchasing an extended warranty since owners frequently pay more for a warranty in the long-term.

If you’ve decided that an extended warranty is worth it for your individual situation, we recommend that you get a quote from the two providers below and compare their extended warranty coverage side-by-side.

