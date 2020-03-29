Advertiser Disclosure

Arkansas Farm Bureau has been serving the state for over 65 years, and it is currently one of the largest insurance providers in Arkansas. But does that mean it’s the best choice? Let’s review Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance coverage to find out.

Coverage, cost, and industry reputation should all be factors that you take into account when choosing an insurance company.

About Arkansas Farm Bureau

The Farm Bureau is a national organization that supports the voices and needs of farmers and their families. It has locations in states all over the country, dedicated to providing a place for people involved in the agriculture industry to come together, learn best practices, discuss current issues, and grow their community.

You can join the annual membership and get access to great perks like discounts at various retailers and low car insurance rates from insurance companies like Arkansas Farm Bureau.

There are Farm Bureau locations in every county in Arkansas. Each location is locally owned and operated, so products and insurance rates will vary. Because rates for Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance are generally lower than state averages, it can be beneficial to get a Farm Bureau membership even if you aren’t a farmer.

Local agents are familiar with the needs of the community, and the Arkansas Farm Bureau makes it a goal to remain involved in the community. The insurer has partners including food banks and other charities.

Reviews and customer satisfaction also vary by location. Many customers applaud the level of customer service, saying the agents are friendly and knowledgeable. However, others mention issues with filing claims or being misled with incorrect information.

Arkansas Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Coverage

Arkansas Farm Bureau offers insurance at a low monthly rate. In some states, customers purchase car insurance through a third party like American National or Nationwide. However, the Farm Bureau writes its own policies in 19 states, including Arkansas.

Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance covers personal automobiles, farm vehicles, motorcycles, RVs, ATVs, utility trailers, classic cars, and more. You can select from the following coverage options:

Liability insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Roadside assistance

Rental reimbursement

In addition to Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance, you can get homeowners, life, health, boat, and identity theft insurance. You may be eligible for a discount if you bundle home and auto insurance or other types of coverage.

What Does Farm Bureau Comprehensive Insurance Cover?

Comprehensive insurance covers you in non-collision incidents like inclement weather and vandalism. It will pay for repairs when your vehicle has been damaged from things like hail, flooding, fires, animals, and theft.

Does Farm Bureau Have Towing?

Yes, the Farm Bureau offers towing with auto insurance policies. When you add roadside assistance to your policy, you have access to emergency towing services.

Cost Of Arkansas Farm Bureau Auto Insurance

In our research, we found rates for Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance to be generally lower than the state average. Depending on the county you live in, insurance premiums will vary. Other factors that affect the cost of car insurance include your age, vehicle make and model, driving record, credit score, and more.

Arkansas Farm Bureau has a number of discounts that members can take advantage of. Here are a few that you might benefit from:

Bundling home and auto insurance

Being claims-free, or not filing a claim in the past three years

Completing a young driver safety program or defensive driving for adults

Being a good student

Having multiple cars on your policy

Being a loyal customer

There are also discounts for Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance that are based on good customer behavior, like keeping consistent insurance coverage and having no insufficient funds payments.

Do You Have To Pay Farm Bureau Membership Dues?

Yes, you must be a member of the state Farm Bureau and pay dues to get Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance. But remember, you don’t have to be a farmer. Anyone can join after paying an annual fee, which can be between $20 and $90 depending on your county.

If you are in the agriculture industry, you can pay for a higher level of membership to get discounts with a handful of retailers and vote in important organization decisions. When you become a member, you also get a subscription to a free newsletter with the latest agriculture news.

How Do I Pay My Farm Bureau Membership?

Visit the Farm Bureau website and log in to your account to manage membership dues and account settings. You can also pay over the phone, in person, or by mail. Finally, you can set up electronic payments through your bank to pay your Farm Bureau membership.

Quotes And Claims Processes

Here are the steps you can take to request a quote and file a claim with Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance.

Arkansas Farm Bureau Quotes

To request a quote for car insurance coverage, start by visiting the Arkansas Farm Bureau insurance website. Select your zip code from the dropdown menu to find a local agent. Then, choose the type of insurance you are looking for.

The website will have you enter information about yourself, your vehicle(s), and your driving history. A local agent will follow up with you to start services.

Reporting A Claim To Arkansas Farm Bureau

You can file a claim with Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance online or through the mobile app. Simply log in to your account and provide necessary details about the accident and any losses.

You can also call the claims center or your local agent to report a claim. Make sure you have the license numbers and contact information of all the drivers involved in the incident. Also, try to take pictures of any damage if you can.

Customer Reviews For Arkansas Farm Bureau

Many Farm Bureau insurance locations around the country earned high ratings for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Insurance Study. However, its Arkansas branch is not listed in the study. The Arkansas Farm Bureau is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating, but the company has no customer reviews.

It has a 3.5-star rating from customers on Facebook and a few reviews on other sites. Positive feedback mentions friendly customer service from the helpful local agents. Customers also compliment the service tailored to their needs. Many remain loyal because of low rates and quick responses to claims.

On the other hand, some customers complain about inconsistency between quotes and the actual amount of monthly premiums, saying the price went up.

Check out these customer reviews for Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance:

“When we bought our house we called around for [homeowners] insurance. Farm Bureau was much cheaper. Plus they beat Geico on our vehicle insurance to boot!” -John F. via Facebook

“I have two friends that have [had] insurance with Farm Bureau for years, then when something happens and you need them, they don’t pay or cancel your insurance. Don’t waste your money, and don’t believe their false ads where they say no worries and they take care of you.” -Debbie D. via Facebook

Apps And Technology

Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance includes a free mobile app called the Mobile Agent. It’s available on Android and iOS devices. This app allows you to access information from your account anytime, anywhere. You can perform the following tasks and more:

Report a claim

Request roadside assistance

Contact your agent

Review policy information

There are also great resources on the site to educate customers about safety when it comes to different vehicles, safety around the home, and safety on the farm.

Final Thoughts On Arkansas Farm Bureau Auto Insurance

The Arkansas Farm Bureau provides standard car insurance coverage to Farm Bureau members at highly reduced rates. When you become a member, you are a part of a strong and knowledgeable community of local farmers. You also get discounts to many retailers, which is an added bonus.

Arkansas Farm Bureau has an “Excellent” rating on AM Best. This demonstrates that the car insurance company has a strong financial standing and will be there to protect its clients. Unfortunately, some reviewers say the claims filing process with the Farm Bureau is difficult or that they got a slow response from customer service.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is one of the largest car insurance providers in the state with locations in every county. While customer service and cost vary by location, the verdict is that this provider has an overall positive reputation. Check out Arkansas Farm Bureau auto insurance if you are interested in your local agriculture community or want to save a lot on your insurance policy.

