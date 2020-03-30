Advertiser Disclosure

With locations in every county, North Carolina Farm Bureau is one of the largest auto insurance companies in the state. The provider offers extensive coverage and reasonable rates, but is that enough to earn your loyalty?

Before you sign on the dotted line for a car insurance policy, do yourself a favor and research your options. It’s important to check out coverage, price, the claims process, and industry reputation when it comes to any car insurance company.

In this review, we’ll take a closer look at the North Carolina Farm Bureau. When you’re ready to start comparing quotes from the best car insurance companies in your area, follow the link below.

About North Carolina Farm Bureau

The Farm Bureau is a nationwide organization built to support local farmers in each state. Although there is a focus on rural families, you do not have to be a farmer to get insurance from the Farm Bureau. You must simply pay annual dues to become a member.

You can find a Farm Bureau organization in most states around the country. Founded in 1953, the North Carolina Farm Bureau is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company provides standard coverage and add-ons like rental car reimbursement. Many customers compliment local agents who are familiar with the region and provide personalized service. The insurer has received overall positive reviews, however some negative reviewers mention a complicated or neglectful claims process.

North Carolina Farm Bureau Coverage

In some states, Farm Bureau insurance companies have third parties like American National and Alfa underwrite car insurance policies. However, in 19 states including North Carolina, the Farm Bureau writes its own policies. Each Farm Bureau location is owned and operated separately, so available coverage and cost can vary.

North Carolina Farm Bureau provides the following auto insurance coverage:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Medical payments

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Roadside assistance

Rental reimbursement

Additionally, NC Farm Bureau offers home, life, health, and business insurance. You can bundle home and auto insurance or others to save money.

Cost Of North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance

North Carolina Farm Bureau is known for lower-than-average car insurance rates. Keep in mind, though, that everyone’s insurance rate is different. Factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history will affect your premium. That’s why it can be helpful to work with a local agent to make sure you are getting the most accurate quote.

In order to get an auto insurance policy from the North Carolina Farm Bureau, you need to be a member. The annual membership dues in North Carolina are $25 per year.

If you are in the agriculture industry, you may want to choose a higher membership tier. This will allow you to vote on important decisions within the organization and get access to great discounts from certain retailers.

North Carolina Farm Bureau offers the following discounts:

Multiple policy discount

Multiple vehicle discount

Experienced driver discount

Pay in full discount

Discount for married couples

Discount for vehicle safety devices

Quotes And Claims Processes

Here is what you can expect from the quotes and claims processes with North Carolina Farm Bureau auto insurance.

How To Get A Quote

To get started with an auto insurance policy, you can get a free quote on the North Carolina Farm Bureau website. Select the type of insurance you want, then enter information about yourself and the vehicles in your household. You will then get a car insurance quote online, and soon, a local agent will follow up with you to discuss the details.

You can also find a Farm Bureau location near you and call or set up a meeting for a local agent to walk you through the quotes process.

How To File A Claim

To report a claim, log in to your North Carolina Farm Bureau account on the website. Alternatively, you can call your agent directly to file a claim. Make sure you have your policy number handy, as well as detailed information about the incident.

According to J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Insurance Study, NC Farm Bureau car insurance performed very well for customer satisfaction during the claims process, earning four out of five Power Circles. It also earned high ratings for price and customer interactions.

North Carolina Farm Bureau Customer Reviews

The North Carolina Farm Bureau has a D- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and does not hold accreditation.

Because Farm Bureau locations are owned and operated separately, you may experience a different level of customer service from one to the next. Know that many reviewers highlight the North Carolina Farm Bureau’s friendly and personalized service. On the other hand, complaints mention long wait times for claims processing and poor representatives throughout the process.

“They were quite congenial when they wanted my business. Once they had it, it was virtually impossible to get in touch with anyone… Once I cancelled my policy, no calls were answered or returned. Save yourself the hassle.” -Heidi E. in Wilmington, via Yelp

“I have my homeowners and auto policy with Farm Bureau. My agent has my cell, and it's easy to communicate.” -Lee R. in Raleigh, via Yelp

Final Thoughts On North Carolina Farm Bureau

North Carolina Farm Bureau is a good choice for NC drivers seeking cheap car insurance. The insurer is financially stable, having received an A rating from AM Best, and there are a variety of discounts available to drivers. Some ways to save money include bundling policies and completing a driver safety program.

Customer reviews vary by location. Many motorists appreciate the company’s local service that feels personalized and friendly, while others take issue with claims filing.

Remember, you must be a member of the state Farm Bureau to get North Carolina Farm Bureau car insurance. However, membership fees are inexpensive and give you access to discounts for hotels, farm supplies, prescription drugs, vision plans, and other retailers.

Use our tool below to start comparing car insurance quotes.

