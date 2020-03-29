Advertiser Disclosure

Drivers in Arizona, Georgia, and Utah may have heard of Freedom National. The small, local insurance company has been around for more than 20 years offering Freedom auto insurance.

When looking for a new car insurance company, you want to research industry reputation, coverage, cost, customer reviews, and more. In this article, that’s exactly what we’ve done. Read on to learn more about Freedom auto insurance and compare it to some of the best car insurance companies in the nation.

When you’re ready to get a few car insurance quotes, use our tool below. We always recommend getting at least three quotes from different insurers. Besides the company you choose, factors like your age and driving history will affect your rates, so the only way you can really know how much you will pay is to get a quote.

Freedom National Overview

Best For: Not Ideal For: Drivers with a spotty driving record Drivers looking for many coverage options Drivers who need immediate coverage Drivers looking for an online claims process Drivers looking for easy interactions with their agency Anyone living outside of Arizona, Georgia, or Utah Freedom National provides car insurance policies exclusively to customers in Arizona, Georgia, and Utah. The company is known for insuring high-risk drivers and those who are having difficulty qualifying for auto insurance.

Freedom Auto Insurance Coverage

Car insurance coverage from Freedom National varies by state. In each state, you can get the standard types of car insurance, but extra coverage like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement will depend on your location.

Arizona

Freedom National claims to offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Arizona. The minimum liability limits in Arizona are 15/30/10, meaning motorists must carry at least the following amounts of coverage:

$15,000 bodily injury liability (BI) per person

$30,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$10,000 property damage liability (PD)

In addition, Freedom auto insurance customers can purchase:

Comprehensive car insurance

Collision insurance

Medical payments (MedPay)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance (UM/UIM)

Towing and labor

Rental car reimbursement

Gap insurance

Custom parts and special equipment coverage

All drivers in Arizona are required to prove financial responsibility when registering a vehicle. This can be in the form of car insurance.

Georgia

Similar to Arizona, Freedom National claims to have the cheapest rates in Georgia. In the Peach State, you can get your Freedom auto insurance application processed in 24 hours and have access to competitive discounts. The state minimum liability limits in Georgia are 25/50/25, meaning that drivers must carry at least the following amounts of coverage:

$25,000 in BI per person

$50,000 in BI per accident

$25,000 in PD

With Freedom auto insurance, you can also get the following types of coverage in Georgia:

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

MedPay

UM/UIM

Towing and labor

Rental car coverage

Gap insurance

Custom parts and special equipment coverage

Georgia is an at-fault state, which means that if you are involved in an accident, one or more parties will be assigned the blame and will be financially responsible to pay for damages and injuries sustained by other parties during the accident.

In Georgia, specifically, fault is assigned on a proportional comparative fault basis, which means that there is more gray area when it comes to who is at fault. For example, in any given accident, one party may be more to blame than the other, but both could be at fault. A court would decide how to split the fault and the financial responsibility.

Utah

Drivers in Utah need to carry a minimum of 25/65/15 in liability insurance and a minimum of personal injury protection (PIP) to legally drive in the state. This means that you need at least the following on a Freedom auto insurance policy:

$25,000 in BI per person

$65,000 in BI per accident

$15,000 in PD

$3,000 in PIP

You can also add the following types of coverage to your policy:

Comprehensive insurance

Collision insurance

UM/UIM

Emergency roadside assistance

Rental and towing coverage

Utah is a no-fault state, which means that for drivers who are involved in a car accident that results in injuries, your own insurance might be the only coverage option to pay for the cost of your medical bills. That’s why Utah drivers are required to carry PIP in addition to basic car insurance coverage.

Freedom auto insurance is available for drivers with:

Poor credit

A DUI in their history

Traffic tickets in their driving history

Lapses in past insurance coverage

Cost Of Freedom Auto Insurance

The amount you pay for Freedom auto insurance largely depends on which state you’re looking to become insured in. Some of the factors that Freedom takes into account when calculating a customer’s car insurance rates include:

Gender, age, marital status

Vehicle information (make, model, year, VIN)

Annual mileage

Zip code

Driving record and claims history

Insurance history

Credit history

Number of years you’ve been driving

According to the Insurance Information Institute, drivers in Arizona had an average annual car insurance expenditure of $994 in 2016. Drivers in Georgia spent an average of $1,127, while drivers in Utah spent an average of $890.

Some discounts that drivers in Arizona, Georgia, and Utah may have access to with Freedom auto insurance include good student discounts and safe driver discounts.

Freedom Auto Insurance Quotes And Claims

To get a quote from Freedom National, you can visit the website and fill out a quote request form. You will be asked questions about your vehicle and drivers on your policy before receiving a car insurance quote. For a simpler process, use our tool:

Freedom auto insurance claims can be filed by phone. Unfortunately, Freedom does not let customers file claims online. Call the number on your insurance ID card or go online to find the best number to file a claim over the phone.

Let’s talk about what information you should have when filing a Freedom auto insurance claim over the phone:

Your full name, policy number, and driver’s license number

The name of the other party involved, as well as their driver’s license number, insurance information, address, and phone number

Date and time of the accident, location, pictures, short description, notes on the weather conditions, witnesses, and name and badge number of responding officers

Make, model, and license plate number of any other vehicles involved

Copy of the police report

Ratings And Reviews For Freedom

Freedom National has an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The auto insurance agency has received 10 complaints in the last 3 years, all of which it has responded to. All reviews left with the BBB are negative. Reviews reference poor customer service and unexpected rate increases for Freedom auto insurance policies.

“This insurance company is terrible. Customer service is not helpful at all, and explanations for [its] fees and [increase] in prices are just bad. Would not [recommend] at all to anyone. Glad my family and I got out of it.” -Daniel L.

“Customer service is a complete joke. I called in to stop auto pay (which I never authorized in the first place), and they were closed so I went online to my account to process this request myself. I went through all the steps just for them to take my money out of my account anyway. I then called the following day to request a refund, and the rep that I spoke with was very rude and was unable to assist.” -Talisha G.

The Final Word On Freedom Auto Insurance

Freedom National is an average choice for car insurance. The company provides a variety of coverage options and insures high-risk drivers. That being said, Freedom auto insurance is only available in Arizona, Georgia, and Utah, and the customer reviews are far from positive.

It doesn’t hurt to get a quote from Freedom National, but overall we think there are better choices out there for car insurance. Use our tool below to start comparing plans.

Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

When we reviewed the most popular car insurance companies across the nation, it was clear that some had better coverage, prices, and customer experiences than others. We recommend getting a few auto insurance quotes from these top companies.

Geico: Best Overall

In our Geico car insurance review, we named the insurer the best in the nation. Geico has a great reputation with the BBB, AM Best, and J.D. Power. You can get Geico auto insurance in all 50 states, and coverage options range from standard to extra types of insurance like roadside assistance and mechanical breakdown insurance. Geico has a number of discounts for military, good students, safe drivers, and more.

USAA: Best For Military

USAA auto insurance is available exclusively to members of the military (active or retired) and their family members. Although not everyone can get USAA, we highly recommend the car insurance company for its low rates and extensive coverage options. Military service members can get discounts during deployment and for parking their vehicles on a military base. In our industry review, USAA was the only provider that we gave five stars.

