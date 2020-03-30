Advertiser Disclosure

Allstate and Progressive are two of the largest car insurance providers in the nation. If you’re looking for a new car insurance policy, it makes sense that you would feel torn between the two. In this article, we’ll compare Progressive vs Allstate coverage, cost, and customer reviews.

We consider both providers to be among the best choices for car insurance, but when it comes down to it, you likely only need one to insure your vehicle. When you’re ready to start comparing personalized auto insurance quotes, follow the link below.

In this article:

Progressive And Allstate Highlights

Progressive Allstate Overall Rating 4.5 4.0 Availability 50 states 50 states Coverage 4.0 4.0 Cost 3.5 3.0 Customer Service 3.5 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A+ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.3 4.0

Comparing Progressive vs Allstate, we found that Progressive came out on top in overall rating. But there’s a lot more to it than just the highlight reel. We’ll take a closer look at each of these areas below to help you make your decision.

Progressive Vs Allstate: Coverage

In addition to the standard types of auto insurance, you can get extra coverages like roadside assistance and rideshare insurance with either insurer. Beyond that, there are a few differences between Progressive vs Allstate coverage, like Allstate’s sound system insurance and Progressive’s custom parts and equipment value.

Progressive Allstate Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ ✓ Sound System Insurance ✓ Mexico Tourist Car Insurance ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ Custom Parts and Equipment Value (CPE) ✓ Deductible Savings Bank ✓

Progressive’s small accident forgiveness starts as soon as you become a Progressive customer and covers claims less than $500. Large accident forgiveness is available to customers who have been with the insurer for at least five years with no accidents in the last three.

Allstate, on the other hand, has the Choice Auto Policy Plan for accident forgiveness. It comes with a discount of five percent for every six months a driver goes accident-free.

Here’s what else stands out to us about Progressive:

Gap insurance : This type of auto insurance coverage is also called loan/lease payoff. It pays the difference between what you owe on your vehicle and what it’s worth in the event of a total loss.

: This type of auto insurance coverage is also called loan/lease payoff. It pays the difference between what you owe on your vehicle and what it’s worth in the event of a total loss. Custom parts and equipment value : CPE will repair or replace vehicle add-ons like stereos, navigation systems, custom wheels, and paint jobs in the event that they are damaged or stolen.

: CPE will repair or replace vehicle add-ons like stereos, navigation systems, custom wheels, and paint jobs in the event that they are damaged or stolen. Deductible savings bank: This feature subtracts $50 from your collision and comprehensive deductible for every six months that you go claim-free.

Given the choice between Progressive vs Allstate, these are a few of the things we like about Allstate:

Sound system insurance : If the audio or video equipment in your car is stolen or damaged, Allstate has the cost of replacement covered.

: If the audio or video equipment in your car is stolen or damaged, Allstate has the cost of replacement covered. Mexico car insurance: Drivers planning road trips to Mexico need the proper car insurance to drive in the country. With this coverage from Allstate, your stay in Mexico could be up to one year long with your car fully covered.

We considered the pros and cons of each auto insurer, and although it was a close competition, we think Progressive wins when it comes to coverage.

Having Mexico car insurance from Allstate is great if you travel to Mexico often. But the coverage doesn’t have the same everyday appeal as gap insurance or a deductible savings bank. Plus, even though we see a lot of value to Allstate’s sound system insurance, Progressive’s CPE covers more custom parts.

Progressive Vs Allstate: Cost And Discounts

How much auto insurance costs depends on a few factors, like your age, driving history, location, and the insurance company you choose to underwrite your policy. In general, we found Progressive to have more affordable car insurance rates than Allstate.

Both Progressive and Allstate offer a number of discounts that can help you save on car insurance.

Progressive Allstate Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Paperless ✓ ✓ Pay in Full ✓ ✓ Automatic Payment ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Continuous Insurance ✓ Teen Driver ✓ Student Away At School ✓ Homeowner ✓ Online Quote ✓ Sign Online ✓ Multiple Vehicle ✓ Military Discount ✓ New Vehicle ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ Early Signing ✓ Responsible Payer ✓

Standout Discounts From Allstate

Safe Driving Club : For every six months that you go accident-free, you receive a safe driving bonus. Plus, you’ll get $100 off of your collision deductible the day that you sign up and an additional $100 off each year you go accident-free (up to $500 total).

: For every six months that you go accident-free, you receive a safe driving bonus. Plus, you’ll get $100 off of your collision deductible the day that you sign up and an additional $100 off each year you go accident-free (up to $500 total). DrivewiseⓇ app: Download Allstate’s Drivewise app to get personalized feedback on your driving. Your safe driving habits could qualify you for lower insurance rates.

Standout Discounts From Progressive

Continuous insurance : You can get a discount if you’ve been consistently insured with no gaps or cancellations.

: You can get a discount if you’ve been consistently insured with no gaps or cancellations. SnapshotⓇ app: Snapshot monitors safe driving habits and adjusts car insurance rates accordingly. Fortunately, the data acquired by this app can never work against you to increase your rates. The Snapshot program can be accessed through a plug-in device or via the Progressive mobile app.

Progressive Vs Allstate: Quotes And Claims Processes

You can get Progressive and Allstate car insurance quotes online and by phone. If you’re shopping directly on Progressive’s website, Progressive has an advantage with the Name Your PriceⓇ tool. You can input the price you want to pay for car insurance first, and the tool will match you with a plan that fits your budget.

In the end, though, customers are slightly more satisfied with Allstate’s quotes process according to J.D. Power’s 2019 Insurance Shopping Study. Allstate earned 841 points out of a possible 1,000, whereas Progressive earned 838 points.

When you compare Progressive vs Allstate claims, it’s again a close race. According to J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Progressive earned 856 out of a possible 1,000 points compared to Allstate’s 853. This tells us that Progressive provides a slightly better claims experience than Allstate.

Customers can file a claim online, over the phone, or via the mobile app with either auto insurance company.

Allstate Claims Services 800-255-7828 Progressive Claims Services 800-776-4737

One thing to note is that if you use Progressive’s repair shop network for vehicle repairs, the work will be guaranteed for as long as you loan or lease your vehicle.

Overall, we’re calling this round a draw.

Progressive Vs Allstate: Ratings And Customer Reviews

Similarly to J.D. Power ratings, industry experts rate Progressive and Allstate similarly across the board. Both auto insurance companies earned A+ ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best, which grades financial strength and the ability to fulfill claims.

To give you a little more information to work with, we compared Progressive vs Allstate by region. Here are the results from J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study based on a 1,000-point scale.

Region Progressive Allstate California 821 808 Central 823 844 Florida 809 847 Mid-Atlantic 828 816 New England 825 830 New York 815 831 North Central 828 822 Northwest 797 816 Southeast 824 813 Southwest 807 826 Texas 816 836

Allstate Customer Reviews

Positive reviews about Allstate car insurance reference satisfaction with bundled home and auto policies, helpful customer service representatives, and satisfactory claims outcomes. Negative reviews discuss slow inspections during the claims process, with some customers waiting weeks or months for an adjuster.

“We have always had a good experience with Allstate. Only had to file one claim in the past 10 years or so, but it was fixed and paid for. Staff have been friendly and no complaints!” -Marissag via BBB

“Absolutely the worst insurance company I've ever dealt with. They've been unorganized since day one and haven't given me an answer in 43 days. I've reached out to every number I could find dozens of times and get the voicemail box of every agent.” -Jacob M. via BBB

Progressive Customer Reviews

Comparing Progressive vs Allstate, Progressive similarly has a mix of positive and negative comments. Positive reviewers highlight helpful, professional staff and speedy claims processing. Negative reviewers report issues with cancelling policies and increased rates due to hidden fees.

“Progressive has been an excellent company to work with for auto insurance. I highly recommend them for their professional, helpful staff and great rates. They work with me [too].” -A.K. via BBB

“Don't go to them for car insurance. They will charge you hidden fees for cancelling your policy.” -Tony P. via BBB

Final Decision: Progressive Or Allstate?

Coverage Progressive Cost And Discounts Progressive Quotes And Claims Tie Ratings And Customer Reviews Allstate Final Decision Progressive It’s a close competition between Progressive vs Allstate, but in the end we think most drivers will find slightly better coverage with Progressive. This will depend entirely on your personal details and driving history though, so we recommend getting a car insurance quote from each provider to compare your own coverage and premium. It’s a close competition between Progressive vs Allstate, but in the end we think most drivers will find slightly better coverage with Progressive. This will depend entirely on your personal details and driving history though, so we recommend getting a car insurance quote from each provider to compare your own coverage and premium.

What Is The Best Insurance Company?

When we reviewed the best car insurance companies in the nation, Progressive and Allstate were near the top of our list. But it was Geico and USAA that we found to be the best overall. USAA was the only car insurance company to earn five stars in our review, but due to its exclusivity, we named Geico the best provider for most drivers.

While you’re comparing Progressive vs Allstate, consider getting a quote from these top providers, too.

USAA: Best For Military

USAA auto insurance has high marks across the board for coverage, cost, and customer reviews. Along with standard coverage like liability insurance and collision insurance, you can get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness with USAA. Plus, the car insurance company offers competitive discounts, like up to 20 percent off if you park your car on a military base.

USAA is only available to active military members, veterans, and their immediate family members. If you don’t fall into one of those categories, we think you should consider Geico.

Geico: Best Overall

In our Geico car insurance review, we were impressed by the insurer’s low rates and exceptional customer service. Geico offers roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance along with standard coverage, and you can get discounts for things like being a good student or a safe driver.

