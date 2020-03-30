Advertiser Disclosure

Liberty Mutual and Progressive are two top choices for car insurance. In this review, we’ll compare Liberty Mutual vs Progressive in coverage, cost, quotes and claims processes, and customer reviews to determine which provider is best.

Both Liberty Mutual and Progressive made our list of the top auto insurance companies in the nation. Now we’ll look at them in a head-to-head competition.

Preview Of Liberty Mutual And Progressive

Here’s a quick look at our findings, but there’s more to this comparison than numbers. Keep these highlights in mind while you compare Liberty Mutual vs Progressive in detail.

Liberty Mutual Progressive Overall Rating 4.0 4.5 Superlative Best for Teens Best for High-Risk Drivers Availability 50 states 50 states Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 3.5 Customer Service 3.5 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A A+ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.6 4.3

Liberty Mutual Vs Progressive: Coverage

When it comes to auto insurance coverage, both Liberty Mutual and Progressive have a lot to offer. You can get important coverage like accident forgiveness and gap insurance with either company, but some types of insurance will be specific to either Liberty Mutual or Progressive.

Liberty Mutual Progressive Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ ✓ Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund® ✓ Teachers Car Insurance ✓ Mexico Tourist Car Insurance ✓ New Car Replacement ✓ Better Car Replacement ✓ Lifetime Repair Guarantee ✓ Original Parts Replacement ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ Custom Parts and Equipment Value (CPE) ✓ Deductible Savings Bank ✓

Standout Coverage From Liberty Mutual

Lifetime repair guarantee : After an accident, Liberty Mutual will make arrangements for your repairs, and those repairs will be guaranteed for as long as the vehicle is in your possession.

: After an accident, Liberty Mutual will make arrangements for your repairs, and those repairs will be guaranteed for as long as the vehicle is in your possession. Teachers car insurance: This type of insurance is exclusively available to people who are employed as full-time teachers or professors at no additional cost on top of their regular car insurance policy. It includes personal property protection and more.

Standout Coverage From Progressive

Custom parts and equipment value : Progressive’s CPE insurance covers any aftermarket installations to your car, including paint jobs, stereos, and more. So if your new stereo is stolen out of your car, Progressive will help you pay to replace it.

: Progressive’s CPE insurance covers any aftermarket installations to your car, including paint jobs, stereos, and more. So if your new stereo is stolen out of your car, Progressive will help you pay to replace it. Rideshare insurance: If you drive for Uber, Lyft, or another ridesharing service, you’ll want this coverage. Rideshare insurance covers you and your passengers for medical bills after an accident, emergency roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement.

Which Insurer Has The Best Coverage?

When you compare Liberty Mutual vs Progressive, Liberty Mutual has more choices for auto insurance coverage. However, teachers car insurance and Mexico car insurance won’t apply to all drivers, so you will want to consider the types of coverage that you would actually use.

Liberty Mutual Vs Progressive: Cost And Discounts

The cost of your car insurance policy depends on many things, including your location, age, marital status, and ultimately, which provider you choose. When we researched the cost of Liberty Mutual vs Progressive, we found that the companies have similar price points.

To get a better sense of how much you would personally pay for auto insurance, we recommend looking at the discounts you would qualify for. Here’s a snapshot of the discount offers from Liberty Mutual and Progressive.

Liberty Mutual Progressive Multiple Vehicle ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Military ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Continuous Insurance ✓ ✓ Teen Driver ✓ ✓ Student Away At School ✓ ✓ Homeowner ✓ ✓ Pay in Full ✓ ✓ Automatic Payment ✓ ✓ Online Purchase ✓ ✓ Sign Online ✓ ✓ Paperless ✓ ✓ Driver Training ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓ Accident-Free ✓ Early Shopper ✓

It’s clear from the get-go that Liberty Mutual offers more discounts than Progressive. So let’s look into some of the finer details.

Liberty Mutual has a few discounts you could be eligible for depending on your car’s safety features. If you have a newer car with anti-lock brakes or anti-theft technology, you could be looking at savings on your insurance policy.

Both auto insurers have accident forgiveness, but Progressive’s accident forgiveness can be separated into two different offerings. Small accident forgiveness is applied to every customer’s policy as soon as they join Progressive at no extra cost. It covers claims that are less than $500. Large accident forgiveness is available after you have been with Progressive for five years without any accidents in three years.

When it comes to usage-based insurance, you will have a difficult time choosing between Liberty Mutual vs Progressive. Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack® and Progressive’s Snapshot® are mobile app-based programs that monitor your driving habits to help you save on car insurance. Data collected by Snapshot will never increase your rates – it can only qualify you for discounts.

Liberty Mutual Vs Progressive: Quotes And Claims

Both Liberty Mutual and Progressive have online and over-the-phone options for potential customers looking for free, no-obligation quotes. One aspect that puts Progressive ahead of Liberty Mutual is the Name Your Price® tool. To use this tool, you input how much you want to pay for your car insurance, then you will be matched with coverage to fit your budget.

But in terms of overall satisfaction with the quotes process, Liberty Mutual pulls ahead according to J.D. Power’s 2019 Insurance Shopping Study. The auto insurer earned a score of 849 out of a possible 1,000, while Progressive earned 838.

Both auto insurance companies have convenient processes for filing claims. Customers can file and track claims online, by speaking with a representative over the phone, or through a mobile app.

Liberty Mutual Claims Services 800-339-5299 Progressive Claims Services 800-776-4737

According to J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Liberty Mutual and Progressive are about even in terms of satisfaction with the claims process. Liberty Mutual earned 857 out of a possible 1,000 points in the study, and Progressive earned 856. These numbers were based on responses from thousands of car insurance customers who settled claims in 2019.

Liberty Mutual Vs Progressive: Ratings And Reviews

We gave you our take on coverage and cost. Now let’s see what other industry experts have to say about Liberty Mutual and Progressive.

Liberty Mutual Progressive Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating A A+ AM Best Financial Strength Rating A A+

With scores like these from the BBB and AM Best, we know that each company has sound business practices, and both are financially capable of paying out on claims. But it’s clear that Progressive is slightly ahead.

Before we make our final decision, let’s look at another 2019 J.D. Power study measuring overall customer satisfaction by region. We recommend looking for your location to gain a better understanding of the customer experience between Liberty Mutual vs Progressive.

Region Liberty Mutual Progressive California 808 821 Central 811 823 Florida 827 809 Mid-Atlantic 817 828 New England 808 825 New York 819 815 North Central 802 828 Northwest 792 797 Southeast 809 824 Southwest 813 807 Texas 802 816

*All ratings are based on a 1,000 point scale. Data from J.D. Power 2019 Auto Insurance Study.

On average, we can see that Progressive gains ground in more regions than Liberty Mutual. However, the only number that should matter to you is the one where you live.

Liberty Mutual Vs Progressive Customer Reviews

It’s important to consider customer reviews as well when deciding which auto insurance company you want to underwrite your policy. Here is a sampling of positive and negative reviews for each provider.

“A very solid company. The people are very kind and considerate, and they treat you like a human being and not a policy.” -Debra S. via BBB

“I've been with Liberty Mutual for 10+ years for my car and [homeowners insurance]. I've never used the insurance for anything. Recently, I had to use the roadside assistance in my Liberty Mutual (LM) policy. The experience was horrible, requiring eight calls, averaging 15 minutes per call, two tow companies, two escalations, and 1.5 days to tow my car 4.6 miles.” -Mark D. via BBB

“I was in [a] car accident and was treated with great care and respect. I got the coverage I was due in a timely manner. And I can't say enough about the representative in Fort Collins, CO who was incredibly kind and helpful.” -Karen G. via BBB

“I was recently hit by a [driver] with Progressive insurance, and this agency [is] very unprofessional and is refusing to cover the damages on my vehicle. I have been assigned with multiple adjusters along with delayed replies.” -Ava A. via BBB

Final Thoughts On Liberty Mutual Vs Progressive

Coverage Liberty Mutual Cost And Discounts Tie Quotes And Claims Processes Tie Ratings And Customer Reviews Progressive Overall Progressive It’s a close race between Liberty Mutual vs Progressive, but in the end, we think Progressive is a slightly better choice for car insurance. That said, both auto insurance companies have pros and cons that make each uniquely beneficial for different groups. We recommend getting quotes from both so you can compare your own coverage and price.

Good driver discount : Remain accident-free for five years and save on your car insurance. Some Geico customers save up to 26 percent.

Military discount : If you're a member of the military, you could get up to 15 percent off your car insurance, and if you're deployed, you could save up to 25 percent.

