Advertiser Disclosure

Nationwide and Geico are well known in the auto industry, but when it comes down to it, which car insurance company is a better choice for you? Both providers made it into our rankings for the nation’s 12 best auto insurance providers. In the end, though, you only need one to insure you and your vehicle.

In this review, we will compare Nationwide vs Geico coverage, pricing, and more. When you’re ready to start comparing car insurance quotes in your area, follow the link below.

In this article:

Nationwide And Geico Overview

When we reviewed Nationwide and Geico individually, we found Nationwide to be the best choice on the market for seniors and Geico to be the best choice overall. Let’s see if those rankings hold true as we compare Nationwide vs Geico.

Check out this quick snippet of our findings before we go into more detail about our decision-making process below.

Nationwide Geico Overall Rating 4.0 4.5 Superlative Best for Seniors Best Overall Availability 47 states 50 states Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 4.0 Customer Service 3.5 4.0 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.3 4.8

Nationwide Vs Geico: Coverage

Both Nationwide and Geico provide standard coverage including liability insurance, collision insurance, and more. You can also get roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement with either auto insurance company. After that, your choices vary.

Nationwide Geico Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ Deductible Savings ✓ Towing and Labor ✓ Total Loss Deductible Waiver ✓

Standout Coverage From Nationwide:

Accident forgiveness : This type of coverage protects your car insurance rates from sky-rocketing after your first at-fault accident.

: This type of coverage protects your car insurance rates from sky-rocketing after your first at-fault accident. Vanishing deductible : This reduces your deductible by $100, up to a maximum of $500, for every year spent driving safely.

: This reduces your deductible by $100, up to a maximum of $500, for every year spent driving safely. Total loss deductible: When your car is deemed a total loss due to a covered accident, you won’t have to pay a comprehensive or collision deductible.

Standout Coverage From Geico:

Mechanical breakdown insurance : This type of coverage protects you from paying the cost of car repairs out-of-pocket after a mechanical breakdown.

: This type of coverage protects you from paying the cost of car repairs out-of-pocket after a mechanical breakdown. Rideshare insurance: This insurance is beneficial for customers who drive for a ridesharing service such as Uber or Lyft. It covers passengers’ injuries after an accident and rental car reimbursement.

Nationwide Vs Geico: Cost And Discounts

Now that we know a bit more about the coverage options that make each auto insurance company unique, let’s talk about what coverage from Nationwide and Geico will cost you.

In our research, we discovered that Geico car insurance is generally more affordable than Nationwide. But anytime you compare insurance, you should see if you are eligible for any discounts that can affect your premium. Let’s compare Nationwide vs Geico discounts:

Nationwide Geico Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Usage-based Program ✓ ✓ Multiple Vehicle ✓ Good Student ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓ Military ✓ Emergency Deployment ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ Daytime Running Lights ✓ New Car ✓ Passive Restraints ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ Federal Employee ✓ Automatic Payments ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ Affinity Membership ✓

As you can see, Geico has more discounts available than Nationwide that can help drivers save money. Here are a few discounts we like from each company:

Nationwide defensive driving discount : If you complete a pre-approved defensive driving course, you could save money on your car insurance rates.

: If you complete a pre-approved defensive driving course, you could save money on your car insurance rates. Nationwide affinity membership discount : Nationwide partners with various alumni, professional, and academic organizations to give members discounts on car insurance.

: Nationwide partners with various alumni, professional, and academic organizations to give members discounts on car insurance. Geico military discounts : If you are an active-duty or retired military member, you could save money on car insurance from Geico. Additionally, If you are in the military and deployed, you could qualify for a discount.

: If you are an active-duty or retired military member, you could save money on car insurance from Geico. Additionally, If you are in the military and deployed, you could qualify for a discount. Geico vehicle safety discounts: Cars with anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, seatbelts, or daytime running lights qualify for various discounts.

Nationwide’s SmartRideⓇ Vs Geico’s DriveEasy

Another important consideration when comparing Nationwide vs Geico is the safe driving programs offered by the companies. By driving safely while logged into the app or using a plug-in device, you can save on your car insurance premium.

SmartRide DriveEasy Through the Nationwide mobile app or plug-in device Through the Geico mobile app or plug-in device 10 percent discount for signing up Up to 20 percent off for signing up Up to 40 percent off over time for safe driving 3.3 stars on Google Play 3.7 stars on Google Play

Nationwide Vs Geico: Quotes And Claims

Both Geico and Nationwide offer online and over-the-phone quotes and claims. To better understand customer satisfaction with these processes, we turned to two J.D. Power studies. Geico outperformed Nationwide in both:

2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study Nationwide 828 / 1,000 867 / 1,000 Geico 848 / 1,000 879 / 1,000

These numbers confirmed our previous findings that Geico has higher customer satisfaction than Nationwide.

Nationwide Vs Geico: Ratings And Reviews

When rated by industry experts, Nationwide and Geico both perform well across multiple categories.

Nationwide Geico Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating A+ A+ AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++

The BBB rates auto insurance companies based on business practices and transparency, while AM Best scores based on a company’s ability to pay out claims.

To give you some more clarity, we used J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Insurance Study to compare Nationwide vs Geico by region. Use the chart below to see how each provider performed in your area based on a 1,000-point scale for customer satisfaction.

Region Nationwide Geico California 780 825 Central 807 838 Florida 805 827 Mid-Atlantic 822 845 New England 822 836 New York 822 823 North Central 829 836 Northwest 765 813 Southeast 828 838 Southwest 755 818 Texas 829 836

You can see that Geico won in every region in the U.S. for overall customer satisfaction, which is an important consideration when trying to choose between Nationwide vs Geico.

Customer Reviews

Here is a sampling of positive and negative reviews that we thought best summed up the strengths and weaknesses customers have experienced with each provider.

“I have had Nationwide auto insurance for over 15 years, and I have never had a problem. When my car was hit by a drunk driver, Nationwide paid for the repairs and then they in turn, went after the other insurance company for reimbursement. Within a matter of a week, I had my own car back, fixed like new. Thank you, Nationwide!” -Kimberly A. via BBB

“[Nationwide] constantly [raises] rates for no reason. [Its] customer service representatives have lied to me multiple times about the real reason for the rate increases, and my agent told me he would get me quotes from other companies instead of dealing with the real issue.” -Brandon T. via BBB

“I’ve been a customer of Geico for close to 20 years. My kids have had a few accidents, and they have been extremely professional and I have zero complaints about the claims they handled. Their service has been outstanding.” -Kenneth A. via BBB

“Very poor company to deal with. Their client was 100 percent at fault in [an] auto accident, but they are only willing to pay 70 percent of damages to my vehicle… He was issued the ticket for [an] improper lane change causing an accident, but they don't want to accept full liability for [the] accident…” -Matthew W. via BBB

Final Thoughts On Nationwide Vs Geico

Coverage Nationwide Cost And Discounts Geico Quotes And Claims Processes Geico Ratings And Customer Reviews Geico Overall Geico

Nationwide has more coverage options than Geico does, but Geico pulls ahead in cost, quotes and claims processes, and reputation. All in all, we think Geico is the better overall provider when choosing between Nationwide vs Geico.

Remember, though, that your own car insurance rates depend on a number of different factors, so it’s worth getting quotes from both companies and comparing coverage. If you are prioritizing coverage options, Nationwide might be the better provider for you.

Use the tool below to start comparing car insurance quotes.

Top Auto Insurance Companies

It’s always smart to compare quotes from multiple providers to be sure you’re choosing the company with the best rates for car insurance. Nationwide and Geico are strong options, but you should also consider getting auto insurance quotes from USAA and Progressive.

USAA: Best For Military

Our research found that USAA car insurance is the best choice for military members, veterans, and their immediate family members. If you qualify, you can customize your car insurance policy to have standard coverage and add-ons like roadside assistance and accident forgiveness.

USAA offers competitive discounts, like up to 20 percent off if you park your car on a military base and safe driving savings through the SafePilot® app.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

After doing our homework, we think Progressive car insurance is the best provider for high-risk drivers, like drivers in their 20s and those with a DUI on record. Progressive customers can get standard coverage plus rental car reimbursement, custom parts and equipment value, rideshare insurance, and more.

Some perks to being a Progressive customer include access to great technology like the Snapshot® program. The app monitors safe driving habits to see if you qualify for discounts and never works against you to raise car insurance rates.