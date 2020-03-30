Advertiser Disclosure

While driving one can be a singular experience, Range Rovers don’t have the best reputation for reliability. Also, the vehicle’s factory warranty isn’t the longest on the market. That’s why it’s important to understand what you can get from a Range Rover extended warranty.

The factory-backed extended warranty for a Range Rover model is called a Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan. However, that plan also has some limitations, including the fact that you may have to purchase it from a dealer before the factory warranty runs out.

If you’re thinking about buying an extended warranty, you might want to consider third-party vehicle service contracts as well. There are dozens of options out there, but not all of them offer good value or cover Range Rovers. We’ve researched the market and narrowed down our top 12 picks for the best third-party extended warranty companies.

For Range Rover owners, CARCHEX and CarShield are two companies with good industry reputations, prices, and customer service.

In this article:

Range Rover Extended Warranty At A Glance

The Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan covers most mechanical systems from failure during normal use, and it includes roadside assistance. It’s available for Range Rovers within the factory warranty period and carries a $100 deductible for dealer repairs. Term limits and costs are available by contacting a dealer.

Why Extend Coverage For A Range Rover

There’s just something different about owning a Range Rover. Inside the vehicle, you can feel a different level of care and attention to detail. Choice materials combined with high-tech features and versatile capabilities make driving a Range Rover a unique experience. That’s why it can be so frustrating when something goes wrong and needs to be repaired.

Here’s a refresher on what Range Rover’s factory warranty covers:

Bumper-to-bumper (including powertrain): 4 years/50,000 miles

4 years/50,000 miles Roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000 miles

4 years/50,000 miles Emissions warranties: 4 years/50,000 miles

4 years/50,000 miles Rust perforation: 6 years/unlimited miles

6 years/unlimited miles Hybrid battery: 8 years/100,000 miles

8 years/100,000 miles Standard battery: 4 years/50,000 miles

4 years/50,000 miles Adjustments: 12 months/12,500 miles

A Range Rover only carries its factory bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties for 4 years or 50,000 miles. We say “only” because compared to other brands, Land Rover’s standard warranty isn’t very long. Many companies offer five- and six-year bumper-to-bumper warranties right off the production line. A few even offer powertrain warranties for 10 years/100,000 miles.

Range Rover Repairs Costs

The Range Rover is a luxury SUV. The vehicle has a lot of advanced technology packed inside. Add to that high-end finish materials, and Range Rovers can be expensive to repair. Drivers should also know they can require a bit more maintenance and care over time.

According to RepairPal, the average reliability rating for a full-size luxury SUV is 2.5 out of 5.0. That’s already not a great score, but Range Rovers get a score of 2.0 which is even lower. On average, drivers spend about $1,258 per year on repairs. In contrast, drivers spend $652 per year on repairs across all brands and models.

There’s always the possibility that you won’t use an extended warranty, but having one could save you a lot of money on Range Rover repairs in particular. Here are a few of the more expensive repairs people have encountered with the vehicle:

Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan

Since Land Rover is based in the UK, different extended warranty options are available to customers in Europe and in the U.S. Here in the U.S., you can get a Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan to extend warranty coverage on your Range Rover. Instead of offering different levels of coverage, there’s one main option for a factory protection plan. Here’s what it covers:

System Parts Covered (Not Exhaustive) Engine All internally lubricated parts like main bearings, crankshaft, and piston parts Transmission All internally lubricated parts within the transmission and transfer cases, torque converter, transmission mounts, and more Drive axle Parts within the differential, transaxle, and drive housings Air conditioning Factory-installed A/C compressor, clutch, pulley, coils, and more Heating and cooling Thermostat, water pump, radiator, fan shroud, and more Electrical Starter, voltage regulator, alternator, ignition coil, ignition switch, and more Braking components Master cylinder, combination valves, disc calipers, power assist booster, and more Suspension Struts, retainer and bushing, mounting plates, control arm shafts, and more Steering Gear housing, power steering pump, shafts, and other internally-lubricated parts Fuel system Fuel pump, fuel tank sending unit, fuel tank, fuel lines, and fuel injectors High tech Hands-free systems, blind-spot monitors, rear monitoring systems, keyless access systems, navigation, and more Roadside assistance Spare tire installation, fuel delivery, jump-start, locksmith, towing, and trip interruption for the duration of the warranty

So, how long is the term length? Well, you’ll have to get in touch with a dealer to find out exactly. While there is one main coverage option, it seems like drivers can choose different term lengths. Likewise, you’ll have to consult a dealer to find out how much a Land Rover extended factory warranty costs.

As we mentioned above, the plan carries a $100 deductible if you get repairs done by a dealer. Here are a few more things to know:

Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plans are transferable to secondary buyers.

The contracts are cancellable, though specific details are lacking.

Drivers can finance the plan into their monthly car payments.

The plan is insured by “A” rated companies.

Something that’s common to the Vehicle Protection Plan and many other extended car warranties is damage to encasements like the transmission and transfer cases is only covered if the damage happens because of a part failure within that case.

For example, let’s say a part failed on your Range Rover that was external to the transmission case. When it broke, it also damaged the transmission case. In this example, damage to the transmission case would not be covered. It would only be covered if a part inside of the case failed and caused damage to the case.

Third-Party Providers Offer Flexibility

After researching a number of companies and different warranty situations, we think there are some advantages to going with a third-party service contract. In a word, it’s flexibility. You usually have more plan options to choose from with third-party providers, and the plans can last for longer periods.

Another nice thing is that you can add one of these contracts at almost any point of the vehicle’s life. On the other hand, if your Range Rover Sport has 45,000 miles on it, you’re nearing the end of the window to add a factory extended warranty. Once it crosses the line, you lose the chance. That can add a bit of pressure to get a warranty at that time.

But is a factory plan even the best option? When you think about it, Land Rover already has its drivers as customers. It doesn’t really have to do anything to sell extended warranties besides incentivizing dealerships to add plans to cars.

On the other hand, third-party providers have to work hard on their product offering and customer service to get people to break away from a dealer plan and go with them. Two providers that demonstrate this are CARCHEX and CarShield. We’ve actually done an in-depth comparison on these two companies.

CARCHEX: Best Overall

CARCHEX plans start with a $0 deductible and cover cars until they hit 250,000 miles. Be aware that you might find different options for a Range Rover since it’s a luxury SUV, but CARCHEX does cover Range Rovers. CARCHEX has an A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been rated highly by websites like TopConsumerReviews.com and BestReviewsHub.com. Here are a few more things to know:

Affordable prices for many drivers

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Repair facility paid directly

Choose from over 30,000 certified repair shops

CarShield: Most Popular Provider

CarShield is the most popular third-party extended warranty provider with over 2,500 reviews on Google and 7,500 reviews on Trustpilot, ranking 4 out of 5 stars for both. CarShield has five types of plans which can cover cars up to 200,000 miles. As with CARCHEX, you’ll have to get a personal quote to see what’s available for your Range Rover. Here are a few more highlights about CarShield:

Repair shop paid directly

Specialty coverage for high-tech systems is available

Low ratio of complaints to customers

Deductibles start at $0 with a maximum of $100

Range Rover Extended Warranty CarShield CARCHEX Start Date Before 5 years/60,000 miles Any time Any time Max Length of Coverage Not specified 200,000 miles 250,000 miles # of Coverage Levels 1 5 (15+ contracts) 5 (15+ contracts) Transferable ✔ ✔ ✔ Deductible $100 $0+ $0+ Trip Interruption ✔ ✔ ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ ✔ Repair Network Dealership Preferred U.S. or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facilities 30,000+ Certified Repair Facilities Cancellation Policy Cancellation allowed Refund if within 30 days Refund if within 30 days Availability Purchase from a dealership only Free, instant quote Free, instant quote Get Quote Get Quote

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a Range Rover extended warranty cover?

The Range Rover extended warranty, also called the Vehicle Protection Plan, covers most of the mechanical systems on the vehicle. It will pay for mechanical failures not due to wear and tear or misuse of the vehicle. The protection plan also includes roadside assistance.

Does Land Rover sell extended warranties?

Yes, Land Rover sells an extended warranty called the Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan. As with many car manufacturers, you have to purchase an extended warranty before your current factory warranty expires.

Is extended warranty worth it?

That depends. If the warranty is affordable and covers what you need, and if you understand exactly what it covers, then it’s a good idea. Many complaints about extended warranties are based on a misunderstanding of the coverages.

Unfortunately, not all extended warranty or vehicle service contract providers are upfront about the fine print. By working with a respected third-party provider, you can shop for coverage at your own pace. It pays to learn the red flags of bad warranty companies, too.

What does a Land Rover warranty cover?

The factory Land Rover warranty includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty for 4 years/50,000 miles and a powertrain warranty for the same length. These warranties cover most mechanical parts on the car and in the engine/drivetrain against defects in workmanship and failure. There are also warranties on emissions systems, hybrid components, rust perforation, and adjustments for other lengths.

If you buy a certified pre-owned Land Rover, the company offers up to 7 years/100,000 miles of limited coverage. This CPO warranty can make buying a used Land Rover a more attractive deal.

