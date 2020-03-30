Advertiser Disclosure

Are you considering purchasing an Assurant extended warranty? Choosing an extended car warranty company is an important and often time-consuming decision.

In this guide, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on Assurant Extended Warranty by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews. Additionally, below are our top picks for extended warranty companies:

What Is An Assurant Extended Warranty?

An Assurant Extended Warranty is an extended automobile warranty issued by Assurant Inc., a global provider of risk management solutions headquartered in New York City, New York.

A Fortune 500 company, Assurant was founded in 1892 and provides insurance products in several industries, including the device, property, and casualty sectors.

In 2018, Assurant acquired The Warranty Group, an insurance and warranty services company that covers automobiles, mobile devices, and electronics, for $2.5 billion.

What Makes An Assurant Extended Warranty Appealing?

Global presence: Jointly operating across 21 countries with The Warranty Group, Assurant Inc. is a global insurance services provider. Years in business: Assurant Inc. has been in business since 1892, which is an impressive accomplishment. Social responsibility and commitment to diversity: Assurant Inc. donates $4 million annually to nearly 1,100 charitable organizations every year. It was also recognized for its gender diversity by 2020 Women on Boards, Inc. Excellent BBB rating for parent company: Assurant holds an impressive A+ rating from the BBB.

What Does An Assurant Extended Warranty Cover?

We reviewed Assurant’s website thoroughly but could not find any information on extended warranty plans.

A customer service representative from Assurant told us that their policies are administered solely through financial institutions and dealerships.

The representative was not able to name any specific companies that work with Assurant, and his tone was not friendly.

Assurant Extended Warranty Reviews

We read many of Assurant’s customer reviews online and found them to be mixed. We selected the following sample reviews from Yelp and Trustpilot reviews of The Warranty Group, an Assurant acquired company which covers auto warranties.

Positive:

“Great customer service & fast payout. Thanks!!” - Assurant.com

“The Assurant team made sure that I got what I needed and were very helpful with anything I had to ask.” - Assurant.com

“The person that assisted me did a great job. Very informative and efficient.” - Trustpilot

Negative:

“Their customer service was horrible.” - Shanta from Trustpilot

“Assurant sucks. I was on the phone for an hour for issues that were not resolved. The company claimed that I would receive an email that never came, and I had to call them again.” - Tmara from Trustpilot

“This is my first absolutely terrible claim, but over the past few years, they've been getting worse and worse. And now increasing their costs? Just absurd if you ask me.” - Dustin Burich from Trustpilot

Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

Due to our negative customer service experience and lack of specific plan information from Assurant, our review team cannot currently recommend an Assurant extended warranty for our readers.

Below, we discuss two providers who received outstanding reviews from our experts.

#1 Best Overall: CARCHEX

CARCHEX received a 5 star rating from our review team. Here are a few reasons that CARCHEX comes out ahead of Assurant:

Sample contracts available for review: Unlike Assurant, CARCHEX provides sample contracts online so you know exactly what you’re getting from them. Industry endorsements: CARCHEX has been endorsed by CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. This is a strong indication that they are a strong provider for automobile owners. Five customizable extended warranty plan options: CARCHEX’s variety of plan options allow automobile owners to find the right fit for their needs.

#2 Best Direct Provider: Endurance

Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance. Like CARCHEX, Endurance also received a 5 star rating from our review team.

Here are a few reasons that Endurance comes out ahead of Assurant.

Excellent customer service: Unlike our poor customer service experience with Assurant, Endurance is known for its excellent customer service. You can learn more in our comprehensive Endurance review. Sample contracts available for review: Like CARCHEX, Endurance provides sample contracts on their website for prospective customers to review. Free, customized quote: Endurance allows you to receive a free, customized quote on its website. CARCHEX also offers this opportunity.

Having trouble deciding between Endurance and CARCHEX? Read our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review.