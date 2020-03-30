Advertiser Disclosure

Choosing a car insurance provider can be tough work. You have to compare cost, find the right coverage, and ultimately choose the provider who will give you the best customer experience. When it comes to Liberty Mutual vs State Farm, we’ve got you covered with this in-depth comparison of the two top auto insurance companies.

Liberty Mutual And State Farm Highlights

Our research found that Liberty Mutual is the best car insurance company for teen drivers and State Farm is the best choice for college students, given the discounts and attractive coverage options afforded to these groups. However, other drivers will find great coverage with these companies, too.

Liberty Mutual State Farm Overall Star Rating 4.0 4.5 Superlative Best for Teens Best for Students Availability 50 states 48 states* Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 4.0 Customer Service 3.5 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A A++ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.6 4.1

*Although State Farm advertises nationwide availability, the company is no longer taking on new customers in Massachusetts or Rhode Island. Find out more about Massachusetts car insurance and Rhode Island car insurance in our reviews.

Liberty Mutual Vs State Farm: Coverage

Both auto insurance companies have competitive coverage options, but Liberty Mutual outshines State Farm by providing a few more choices for customers.

Here’s a breakdown of State Farm vs Liberty Mutual in terms of coverage:

Liberty Mutual State Farm Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund® ✓ Teachers Car Insurance ✓ Mexico Tourist Car Insurance ✓ New Car Replacement ✓ Better Car Replacement ✓ Lifetime Repair Guarantee ✓ Original Parts Replacement ✓

Liability insurance, comprehensive, collision, MedPay, PIP, and UM/UIM insurance are all standard coverages when it comes to car insurance. Most states require certain limits of liability insurance, whereas the rest are often optional.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the extra types of car insurance offered by each company to help you better compare Liberty Mutual vs State Farm.

Liberty Mutual Standout Coverage

Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund: Customers can lower their car insurance deductible by $100 each year by contributing $30 to a deductible fund.

Teacher’s car insurance: This type of insurance is exclusively available to teachers at no additional cost. It includes vandalism loss protection when your vehicle is parked at school or a school event, personal property coverage for teaching materials and school-owned property, and collision coverage when you’re driving on school business.

Mexico tourist car insurance: Did you know that if you’re driving to Mexico, you need coverage by an admitted and authorized Mexico insurer to drive across the border? Liberty Mutual’s partner MexPro offers customizable insurance plans so your coverage doesn’t stop at the border.

Lifetime repair guarantee: After an accident, Liberty Mutual will make arrangements for your repairs and guarantee them for as long as you own your vehicle. The only stipulation is that you need to choose to have your repairs done at one of Liberty Mutual’s 2,000 guaranteed repair network facilities that can be found nationwide.

State Farm Standout Coverage

Gap insurance: Although both car insurance companies offer gap insurance, State Farm’s gap insurance is called Payoff Protector® and is available as an add-on through State Farm Bank.

Rideshare insurance: This type of coverage is especially valuable for customers who drive with Uber, Lyft, or another ridesharing service. It provides medical coverage for you and your passengers, emergency roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement.

Final Thoughts On Coverage

Although Liberty Mutual has more coverage options than State Farm, not everyone will need every type of coverage. Auto insurance for teachers and road trips to Mexico is great when it applies to you, but if you don’t need it, State Farm can be a great option for standard coverage.

Liberty Mutual Vs State Farm: Cost And Discounts

If you’re wondering how much auto insurance will cost with Liberty Mutual or State Farm, the answer is, it depends. The cost of car insurance varies based on many factors, including your age, location, driving history, and ultimately what provider you choose to underwrite your policy.

Our research into Liberty Mutual vs State Farm car insurance shows that State Farm is generally more affordable than Liberty Mutual. Luckily, no matter which company you choose, there are plenty of discount opportunities you could qualify for to get cheaper car insurance.

Liberty Mutual State Farm Multiple Vehicle ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Driver Training ✓ ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Accident-Free ✓ ✓ Student Away At School ✓ ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ Passive Restraints ✓ Homeowner ✓ Military ✓ Early Shopper ✓ Alternative Energy ✓ Violation-Free ✓ Automatic Payment ✓ Pay in Full ✓ Online Purchase ✓ Paperless Policy ✓

Drive Safe & Save™ Vs RightTrack®

Both companies offer usage-based savings programs through a plug-in device or mobile app that monitors safe driving habits. State Farm’s program is called Drive Safe & Save, and Liberty Mutual’s is called RightTrack.

Drive Safe & Save RightTrack Through the Drive Safe & Save mobile app, plug-in device, or OnStar Through the Liberty Mutual mobile app or plug-in device Up to 30 percent off your auto insurance for safe driving Guaranteed savings between 5 and 30 percent 3.6 stars on Google Play 3.9 stars on Google Play

Final Thoughts On Cost

While Liberty Mutual has more available discounts than State Farm, Liberty Mutual rates are more expensive in general. We’ll leave it to you to decide which company wins this round – consider which discounts would apply more to you and your vehicle.

Liberty Mutual Vs State Farm: Quotes And Claims

Both Liberty Mutual and State Farm offer online and over-the-phone quotes. In J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study℠, Liberty Mutual received a score of 849 out of a possible 1,000 points based on customer satisfaction, and State Farm received a score of 847. This tells us that both providers have a smooth quotes process.

Filing a claim with Liberty Mutual will only take about five to ten minutes. Some information you’ll want to have available is the date of the incident and basic details about what happened. After you call or complete a claim form online, these are the next steps:

Review the damage at a repair shop.

Get a rental car from Liberty Mutual’s partner Enterprise if repairs are extensive.

Receive an estimate and schedule repairs.

Manage your claim online.

Comparing Liberty Mutual vs State Farm, you will find the claims process with State Farm to be much the same. You can call or go online to file, and you’ll want to have information like the date and time of the incident, details about any vehicles involved, and a description of the damage. State Farm will then review your claim and provide you with an estimate for repairs. The insurer can pay repair facilities directly or send the payment to you.

Liberty Mutual Claims Services 800-339-5299 State Farm Claims Services 800-732-5246

Liberty Mutual and State Farm both performed well in J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠. Liberty Mutual earned a score of 857 out of a possible 1,000, while State Farm earned a score of 878. This tells us that customers are slightly more satisfied with the claims processing capabilities of State Farm.

Final Thoughts On Quotes And Claims

These auto insurance companies offer a similar customer experience for quotes and claims. Overall, State Farm performed slightly better.

Liberty Mutual Vs State Farm: Ratings And Reviews

State Farm has Liberty Mutual beat when it comes to expert ratings, with better scores from AM Best and the BBB. This tells us that State Farm is more financially sound to pay out claims than Liberty Mutual. State Farm also has more transparent business practices according to the BBB. Plus, according to J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠, State Farm beats Liberty Mutual in every region in the nation when it comes to overall customer satisfaction.

Customer Reviews

If you compare Liberty Mutual vs State Farm customer reviews, it’s clear that Liberty Mutual struggles with communication. BBB complaints reference rude and demeaning representatives, unclear rate increases, and slow claims processing. Positive reviews for Liberty Mutual highlight representatives that go above and beyond and fair appraisals.

BBB customer reviews for State Farm are equally mixed. Complaints focus on the auto insurance company’s poor customer service representatives and lack of respect for long-time policyholders. Positive customer reviews center around fast claims processing and fair rates.

Final Thoughts On Ratings And Reviews

Overall, individual experiences with either car insurance company have to do with location. We recommend reading local reviews specific to your location when considering Liberty Mutual or State Farm. So, which company pulls ahead this round? We have to go with AM Best and BBB on this one and give it to State Farm.

Liberty Mutual Or State Farm: Which One Is The Winner?

After doing our homework on Liberty Mutual vs State Farm, we found that both car insurance providers are excellent choices. Liberty Mutual is available in all 50 states and offers a variety of coverage options and discounts. State Farm has lower costs overall and better ratings from industry leaders. Between the two, we think State Farm is the best choice in the states where you can get it, but we recommend getting auto insurance quotes from both companies.

Other Top Car Insurance Providers

We recently reviewed the best car insurance companies nationwide, and State Farm and Liberty Mutual were two of the providers that came out near the top of our list with star ratings of 4.5 and 4.0, respectively. The provider that we named best overall was Geico.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

As the second largest auto insurer in the country, Geico is our first choice for insurance for its extensive coverage and low rates. In addition to standard coverage, you can get things like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Geico has competitive discounts for military members, federal employees, student drivers, and more. The company is rated highly across the board, with an A+ BBB rating and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. And just last year, Geico rolled out a new usage-based insurance program to help drivers save even more on car insurance.