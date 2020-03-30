Advertiser Disclosure

Though Geico is more of a household name, Amica and Geico are both well known in the auto insurance world for being reliable providers with reasonable rates. Today, we’ll compare Amica vs Geico so you can decide which car insurance company is the best choice for you.

Amica And Geico Highlights

Amica Mutual Insurance is available in all 50 states and licensed to underwrite home, auto, and life insurance, among others. You probably already know Geico, one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. It’s also licensed to write insurance policies in all 50 states and offers insurance products including home insurance and renters insurance.

Here’s a preview of what we found when we researched Amica vs Geico auto insurance. We’ll go more into detail below.

Amica Geico Overall Rating 4.0 4.5 Availability 50 states 50 states Coverage 4.0 4.0 Cost 3.5 4.0 Customer Service 4.0 4.0 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 5/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.4 4.8

Amica Vs Geico: Coverage Options

When you’re shopping for car insurance, it’s smart to preview each company's coverage to be sure you’re getting the peace of mind you need. Amica and Geico both provide standard car insurance coverage along with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness. Beyond that, the offerings vary.

Amica Geico Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ ✓ Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ Glass Coverage ✓ Identity Fraud Monitoring ✓

Standout Coverage From Amica

Glass coverage : If you have a covered auto glass claim, you won’t pay a deductible.

: If you have a covered auto glass claim, you won’t pay a deductible. Identity fraud monitoring : This coverage from Amica protects the data on your Amica account from being hacked. It can be purchased individually or with the Platinum Choice Auto® package.

: This coverage from Amica protects the data on your Amica account from being hacked. It can be purchased individually or with the Platinum Choice Auto® package. Platinum Choice Auto: The package comes with standard coverage plus accident forgiveness, glass coverage, identity fraud monitoring, and rental car reimbursement.

Standout Coverage From Geico

Mechanical breakdown insurance : This protects you from having to pay for repairs to any covered mechanical part of the car after a breakdown.

: This protects you from having to pay for repairs to any covered mechanical part of the car after a breakdown. Rideshare insurance: Geico’s rideshare coverage is beneficial for car insurance customers who drive for a rideshare service like Uber and Lyft. It covers your passengers’ medical bills after an accident and includes rental car coverage.

Amica Vs Geico: Cost And Discounts

On average, Geico has cheaper car insurance than Amica. But keep in mind that many factors affect the price of car insurance, including your age, vehicle make and model, driving history, and location. When comparing Amica vs Geico, make sure to check which discounts you might qualify for with both companies.

Amica Geico Multiple Vehicle ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓ ✓ Family Discount ✓ Length of Membership Savings ✓ Homeowners Discount ✓ Auto Pay ✓ Pay in Full ✓ E-Discount ✓ Good Student ✓ Military ✓ Emergency Deployment ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ Daytime Running Lights ✓ Passive Restraints ✓ New Car ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ Federal Employee ✓

Geico has more discounts than Amica, but the important thing is which discounts apply to you. Here are a few discounts we like from both auto insurance companies:

Amica length of membership savings discount : If you’ve been with Amica for at least two years, you can save money on your car insurance.

: If you’ve been with Amica for at least two years, you can save money on your car insurance.

Amica family discount : If you’re under 30 and your parents have an Amica insurance account, you qualify for this auto insurance discount.

: If you’re under 30 and your parents have an Amica insurance account, you qualify for this auto insurance discount.

Geico military discounts : As an active-duty or retired military member, you could save money on your car insurance policy from Geico. Additionally, with the emergency deployment discount, you can save up to 25 percent.



Geico vehicle safety discounts: If your car is equipped with vehicle safety features such as anti-theft technology, anti-lock brakes, and more, you could qualify for discounted car insurance rates.

Amica Vs Geico: Quotes And Claims

To get a better understanding of Amica and Geico quotes and claims processes, we looked to two J.D. Power studies from 2019. The Insurance Shopping Study measured customer satisfaction by policy offering, price, and distribution channel. Here, Amica pulled ahead:

Amica : 885/1,000

: 885/1,000 Geico: 848/1,000

To measure the claims processes from both companies, we looked at J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. The numbers tell us that Amica has a slightly better claims process than Geico, too.

Amica : 898/1,000

: 898/1,000 Geico: 879/1,000

Amica Vs Geico: Ratings And Reviews

Amica Geico Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating A+ A++ AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A+

Amica and Geico both performed well with the BBB and AM Best. The first rates companies based on sound business practices and transparency, while the second measures ability to pay out on claims. Looking at the results, we can see that both Amica and Geico are reputable car insurance companies.

Beyond industry ratings, it’s important to consider the opinions of current and former customers. These reviews help us paint a picture of what it’s like to work with Amica and Geico.

“I have been [an Amica] customer for about two years, and I recently had a minor claim on my policy. The claims process was straightforward, and the claims team was efficient and professional. Amica paid the claim according to my policy, and I received payment within a couple weeks.” -Zachary via BBB

“I am an Amica customer, but not for much longer… With this past renewal, they raised my rates by $40 per month (no claims, accidents, etc.), and I see that other companies have much more reasonable rates. That I could overlook perhaps, but their service is horrible.” -Jennifer D. via BBB

“I’ve been a customer of Geico for close to 20 years. My kids have had a few accidents, and they have been extremely professional and I have zero complaints about the claims they handled. Their service has been outstanding.” -Kenneth A. via BBB

“I am a Geico [policyholder], and my parked car was hit by another Geico [policyholder]. When it came time to start the claims process, Geico was not able to get a hold of the responsible party… [I] am told that [if after 30 days] they aren't able to communicate with the other owner, [then] my claim gets closed and I'm liable to be out the entire cost of my car.” -Thanh via BBB

Which Provider Is Best Between Amica Vs Geico?

Coverage Tie Cost And Discounts Geico Quotes And Claims Processes Amica Ratings And Customer Reviews Geico Overall Geico

In the end, Amica and Geico are both great choices for car insurance. If we have to choose a winner between Amica vs Geico, we choose Geico for its extensive coverage, low rates, and excellent industry reputation. We recommend getting auto insurance quotes from both companies and comparing your own coverage and prices.

