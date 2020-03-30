Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re in the market for car insurance, you’ve probably heard of Liberty Mutual and Geico. These two auto insurance companies have a lot to offer, but which is the right choice for you? In this review, we’ll compare Liberty Mutual vs Geico side-by-side so you can make the best decision for auto insurance coverage.

Both of these companies made it into our list of the top 12 car insurance companies in the industry. Now we’ll see which has the best coverage, cost, and claims process for you.

In this review:

Liberty Mutual And Geico Highlights

We’re putting Liberty Mutual and Geico in a head-to-head competition to see which provider has better coverage, prices, and more. Here’s a peek at our findings before we dive into the details.

Liberty Mutual Geico Overall Rating 4.0 4.5 Superlative Best for Teens Best Overall Availability 50 states 50 states Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 4.0 Customer Service 3.5 4.0 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A A++ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.6 4.8

Liberty Mutual Vs Geico: Coverage Options

When you’re looking for the best car insurance, you want to review coverage to be sure the provider of your choice has the protection you need for ultimate peace of mind on the road.

Liberty Mutual Geico Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ ✓ Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund® ✓ Teachers Car Insurance ✓ Mexico Tourist Car Insurance ✓ New Car Replacement ✓ Better Car Replacement ✓ Lifetime Repair Guarantee ✓ Original Parts Replacement ✓

It’s clear that Liberty Mutual has more choices for coverage when you compare Liberty Mutual vs Geico. Now let’s talk about which types of car insurance apply to you.

Standout Coverage From Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund : With this add-on, you can lower and ultimately eliminate your collision or comprehensive deductible by $100 every year.

: With this add-on, you can lower and ultimately eliminate your collision or comprehensive deductible by $100 every year. Teachers car insurance : If you’re employed full-time as a teacher or professor, this type of insurance comes at no additional cost to you. It includes protection from vandalism on school property, theft or damage of personal property, and collision coverage for when you’re driving on school business.

: If you’re employed full-time as a teacher or professor, this type of insurance comes at no additional cost to you. It includes protection from vandalism on school property, theft or damage of personal property, and collision coverage for when you’re driving on school business. New car replacement: You can get help obtaining a new car if yours is less than one year old, has less than 15,000 miles on it, and is totaled in an accident.

Standout Coverage From Geico

Mechanical breakdown insurance : This type of insurance is available to cars less than 15 months old with less than 15,000 miles. If you have MBI insurance, your mechanical repairs will be covered.

: This type of insurance is available to cars less than 15 months old with less than 15,000 miles. If you have MBI insurance, your mechanical repairs will be covered. Rideshare insurance: This is beneficial for customers who drive for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. It protects you from having to pay for medical bills for your passengers after an accident, and you’ll get rental car reimbursement as well.

Liberty Mutual Vs Geico: Cost And Discounts

In our research, we found that Geico is more affordable than Liberty Mutual on average. To get a better idea of what your car insurance rates will look like at the end of the day, it’s a good idea to see which company has more discounts that apply to you.

Liberty Mutual Geico Multiple Vehicle ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Military ✓ ✓ Emergency Deployment ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ Daytime Running Lights ✓ New Car ✓ Passive Restraints Defensive Driving Federal Employee Driver Training ✓ Accident-Free ✓ Student Away At School ✓ Homeowner ✓ Early Shopper ✓ Alternative Energy ✓ Violation-Free ✓ Automatic Payment ✓ Pay in Full ✓ Online Purchase ✓ Paperless Policy ✓

Like we mentioned, discounts come down to what you personally qualify for. When you compare Liberty Mutual vs Geico at a glance, Liberty Mutual has the advantage for full-time students that leave vehicles at home and those that pay bills efficiently. Geico has a great discount for emergency military deployment (up to 25 percent off) and discounts for a number of vehicle safety features like anti-lock brakes.

Usage-Based Savings: RightTrack® Vs DriveEasy

Both auto insurance companies offer apps that track safe driving. Let’s see how the programs measure up to one another in a head-to-head comparison.

DriveEasy RightTrack Through the Geico mobile app Through the Liberty Mutual mobile app or plug-in device Up to 20 percent off your auto insurance for signing up for the app Guaranteed savings between 5 and 30 percent 3.1 stars on Google Play 3.9 stars on Google Play

Liberty Mutual Vs Geico: Quotes And Claims

To get a car insurance quote from Liberty Mutual or Geico, you can call an agent or go online. According to J.D. Power’s 2019 Insurance Shopping Study, Liberty Mutual and Geico are about even when it comes to customer satisfaction with the quotes process. Liberty Mutual earned 849 out of a possible 1,000 points in the study, while Geico earned 848.

Claims can similarly be filed online and by phone, and both insurers have a mobile app to file and track claims. Here, Geico pulls ahead. It earned 879 points out of a possible 1,000 in J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, where Liberty Mutual earned 857 points.

Liberty Mutual Vs Geico: Ratings And Reviews

When you’re looking for car insurance, it’s a good idea to look into a company’s industry ratings and customer reviews to see what you can expect. Both Liberty Mutual and Geico tend to perform well in these areas, but Geico comes out ahead.

Liberty Mutual Geico Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating A A++ AM Best Financial Strength Rating A A+

The BBB gives ratings based on business practices and transparency, while AM Best scores auto insurance providers based on how capable they are of paying out claims.

To take things even further, we looked at customer satisfaction by U.S. region according to J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Insurance Study. In every region but one, Geico received higher scores than Liberty Mutual based on a 1,000-point scale. The one region where it didn’t score higher was a tie between the companies.

Region Liberty Mutual Geico California 808 825 Central 811 838 Florida 827 827 Mid-Atlantic 817 845 New England 808 836 New York 819 823 North Central 802 836 Northwest 792 813 Southeast 809 838 Southwest 813 818 Texas 802 836

Liberty Mutual Vs Geico Customer Reviews

Industry experts can tell us a lot about an auto insurance company, but so can customer reviews.

Satisfied Liberty Mutual customers are pleased with the company’s honest practices and helpful claims processing agents. Dissatisfied customers are upset with claims processing and poor customer service at call centers.

“A very solid company. The people are very kind and considerate, and they treat you like a human being and not a policy.” -Debra S. via BBB

“I was involved in a car accident that was deemed 100 [percent] the other driver's fault (they reversed into me in a parking lot). Their insurer, Liberty Mutual, denied a diminished value claim for my vehicle which had a perfect driving record before the incident, citing that the state of MA doesn't recognize inherent diminished value. This is nonsense for a [third]-party claim where the other driver is at fault…” -Dorian S. via BBB

Positive Geico reviews focus on long-term customer satisfaction and friendly customer service. Negative customer reviews tend to complain about slow claims processing speeds and rude customer service representatives.

“I’ve been a customer of Geico for close to 20 years. My kids have had a few accidents, and they have been extremely professional and I have zero complaints about the claims they handled. Their service has been outstanding.” -Kenneth A. via BBB

“Very poor company to deal with. Their client was 100 percent at fault in [an] auto accident, but they are only willing to pay 70 percent of damages to my vehicle… He was issued the ticket for [an] improper lane change causing an accident, but they don't want to accept full liability for [the] accident…” -Matthew W. via BBB

Liberty Mutual Vs Geico: Final Thoughts

Coverage Liberty Mutual Cost And Discounts Geico Quotes And Claims Processes Geico Ratings And Customer Reviews Geico Overall Geico

Coverage Liberty Mutual Cost And Discounts Geico Quotes And Claims Processes Geico Ratings And Customer Reviews Geico Overall Geico

In the end, both Liberty Mutual and Geico have their strengths and weaknesses for different customers, but Geico is generally a better choice than Liberty Mutual. We named Geico the best overall provider for a reason. That being said, we recommend getting car insurance quotes from both companies so you can compare your own options for coverage and price.

