USAA and Allstate are two of the biggest names in car insurance, with USAA serving active and retired members of the military and their immediate family and Allstate available to everyone. If you qualify for both, you may be comparing USAA vs Allstate and asking yourself which is the better choice.

We’ve reviewed the top car insurance companies in the nation, and now we’re putting USAA and Allstate to the test to see which provider has the best coverage, rates, customer service, and more. But remember, just because an auto insurance provider is right for one person doesn’t mean it’s right for another, so you’ll want to weigh the pros and cons of each company.

USAA And Allstate Highlights

When you compare USAA vs Allstate, each car insurance company has its strengths. We found USAA to be the best choice for military personnel. Allstate, on the other hand, is a good option for both teen drivers and students, given its discounts for the age groups.

USAA Allstate Overall Rating 5.0 4.0 Availability For military members, available in 50 states No restrictions, available in 50 states Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 4.5 3.0 Customer Service 5.0 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A++ A+ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 5/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.6 4.0

USAA Vs Allstate: Coverage

When it comes to coverage, most companies offer the same six standard types of car insurance and a variety of add-ons. Here’s a closer look at Allstate vs USAA.

USAA Allstate Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ ✓ Sound System Insurance ✓ Mexico Tourist Car Insurance ✓

Liability insurance is required in most every state, while other standard coverages will depend on where you live and whether you own or lease your vehicle. Consider your state requirements and personal driving history when deciding how much car insurance to purchase from either USAA or Allstate.

Liability insurance: BI and PD insurance cover the injuries and property damage of other drivers and their passengers in accidents that you cause.

BI and PD insurance cover the injuries and property damage of other drivers and their passengers in accidents that you cause. Collision: This type of insurance covers your vehicle no matter who is at fault.

This type of insurance covers your vehicle no matter who is at fault. Comprehensive: Comprehensive car insurance covers your vehicle from environmental factors such as floods, fires, and fallen tree branches, as well as things like theft and vandalism.

Comprehensive car insurance covers your vehicle from environmental factors such as floods, fires, and fallen tree branches, as well as things like theft and vandalism. Personal injury protection: PIP covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits for you and your passengers, no matter who is at fault. It is required in no-fault states.

PIP covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits for you and your passengers, no matter who is at fault. It is required in no-fault states. Medical payments: MedPay covers medical expenses for you and your passengers.

MedPay covers medical expenses for you and your passengers. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This type of coverage protects you from at-fault drivers with no insurance or too little insurance.

USAA Vs Allstate: Cost And Discounts

The cost of auto insurance depends on many factors. Your age, gender, driving history, and credit score are just a few of the things that can affect your premium. In general, we found USAA to be much more affordable than Allstate. In our industry-wide review, we gave USAA 4.5 stars for cost and Allstate 3.0 stars. That’s because Allstate tends to be one of the most expensive car insurance providers around.

Fortunately, both providers have many discounts that could help you save money on your car insurance policy.

USAA Allstate Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ New Vehicle ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ Automatic Payment ✓ Paperless ✓ Early Signing ✓ Responsible Payer ✓ Pay in Full ✓ Multiple Vehicle ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ Driver Training ✓ Annual Mileage ✓ Vehicle Storage ✓ Military Installation ✓ Family Discount ✓ Length of Membership Savings ✓

We like USAA’s unique discounts for vehicle storage and military installation. Customers can get up to 60 percent off if they store their insured vehicles on a military base and up to 15 percent off of comprehensive coverage for garaging a vehicle on base.

Allstate has a number of discounts that center around billing, so if you know how to manage your payments, you could save money.

SafePilot And Drivewise®

Like most major car insurance providers, USAA and State Farm have a safe driving program that can get you a discount on your premium.

Comparing USAA vs Allstate, the providers are on an even playing field. USAA’s SafePilotTM and Allstate’s DrivewiseⓇ both monitor your driving habits via a mobile app or plug-in device. Your rates will never go up – they will only go down or stay the same.

USAA Vs Allstate: Quotes And Claims Processes

Both USAA and Allstate have online and over-the-phone quotes services. USAA performed best in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study℠, earning 896 out of a possible 1,000 points based on customer satisfaction. Allstate earned 841 points in the same study.

When we compared Allstate vs USAA claims, we found that both auto insurance companies offer claims services online and by phone. USAA and Allstate customers can also file and track claims on respective company mobile apps.

Overall, USAA provides a better claims experience than Allstate. J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠ saw USAA in first place with 900 out of a possible 1,000 points and Allstate near the bottom of more than 25 providers in the study with 853 points.

USAA Vs Allstate: Ratings And Reviews

Ratings by industry experts are positive for both car insurance companies. USAA earned an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, while Allstate earned an A+, so you know that both providers have the ability to pay out on claims.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) had given USAA and Allstate A+ ratings, however USAA is today marked “Not Rated” in the wake of the court case Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection vs USAA. This is common at times when the BBB must reassess a business’s practices and transparency.

Positive customer reviews for USAA highlight the smooth claims process and friendly customer service representatives, while negative reviews mention a lack of communication and trouble with cancellations.

“USAA Insurance really demonstrates that you can operate in a moral and efficient manner as an insurance company… Within a short period of time [after an accident], they had assigned and paid a fair value of my car (with no haggling needed from me), and ensured that everything that needed to be handled was.” -Andrew D. via BBB

“USAA makes it absolutely difficult to contact the organization to resolve issues, update or cancel services, or in general ask questions… I have recently decided I had enough of the lack of support and have tried to cancel accounts, and I end up on hold for hours waiting for someone to answer the phone.” -via BBB

Comparing USAA vs Allstate, you will find that Allstate has loyal customers that praise representatives’ willingness to go above and beyond. But negative reviews call out Allstate’s inability to fulfill certain types of coverage and drivers having issues with Allstate after being hit by an Allstate driver.

“Been with this company over 13 years. They have always been extremely helpful! Car wreck, no problems, taken care of so very well. Tree on house. [The representative] was right there offering to put up tarps while it was still raining.” -Christina M. via BBB

“Allstate has refused to cover my rental vehicle after a no-fault accident in which their [policyholder] rear-ended me… I'm prepared to take legal action against Allstate for their unethical, snaky, and unprofessional actions in light of this nightmarish experience.” -Kathryn K. via BBB

Conclusion: USAA Or Allstate?

At the end of the day, USAA pulls ahead in our comparison of USAA vs Allstate. But the reality is that not everyone qualifies for USAA auto insurance. If you’re not in the military or directly related to a military member, Allstate offers extensive coverage, and some drivers have great things to say about the company’s customer service.

When you’re looking for a new car insurance company, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple sources. Auto insurance rates are affected not only by the provider you choose but by factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history – so the company that’s best for your neighbor may not be what’s best for you.

