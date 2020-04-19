Advertiser Disclosure

Unexpected car repairs can be a major inconvenience and can put a serious dent in anyone’s budget. Since people often keep their cars as long as possible, many drivers invest in extended auto warranties to cover the costs of common repairs. Numerous companies offer vehicle service contracts that vary significantly in terms of coverage and price. These companies also receive a wide range of reviews when it comes to customer service.

It can be overwhelming and confusing to sort through all that information. That’s why we decided to compare many popular extended warranty providers to find out which perform the best. We put together a list of our top picks to make it easier for drivers to make sense of it all.

Safe-Guard Products International is one of the many companies we’ve researched. Read what we learned about Safe-Guard auto protection plans below. Then, compare quotes between this provider and others that we consider the best in the business.

Summary: What We Think About Safe-Guard Products International

Safe-Guard Products International offers several extended warranty plans that allow customers to purchase only the coverage they want. That approach may appeal to you if you’re concerned about specific breakdowns but don’t want to pay a lot of money for a plan that includes other coverage you may not need or want.

Safe-Guard Products International offers vehicle service contracts for cars and motorcycles. Its plans can cover many repairs related to mechanical breakdowns that drivers would otherwise have to pay for out of pocket. Extended warranties are available if you have a current auto loan or lease and to those who own a vehicle outright.

Its vehicle service contracts offer several levels of coverage and can pay for parts, labor, roadside assistance, towing, and rental cars. The company can also reimburse customers for emergency travel. Members can choose to have a vehicle service contract in effect at the same time as the manufacturer’s warranty to cover repairs excluded by the manufacturer’s warranty.

Safe-Guard Products International was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has over 25 years of experience in the finance and insurance industries, and its contracts protect more than 13 million consumers.

Although Safe-Guard Products International has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2012 and has received an A+ rating, it has also received its fair share of complaints. Several consumers noted they experienced poor customer service, including problems getting claims approved and refunds processed.

Pros Cons The company offers contracts with many levels of coverage, so drivers can choose a plan that meets their needs. Sample contracts are not available online. Plans cover new and pre-owned vehicles. Company has received negative online reviews, despite an A+ rating from the BBB. Many service contracts don’t have deductibles. If a vehicle is sold, the service contract can be transferred to the new owner. Customers can purchase an extended warranty directly from a dealership.

Extended Warranty Plans Available From Safe-Guard Products International

There are many Safe-Guard auto plans with various levels of coverage to protect you from unexpected repair bills. Here are the highlights:

Vehicle Service Protection : Multiple levels of coverage available for vehicles up to 12 years old

: Multiple levels of coverage available for vehicles up to 12 years old Precision Care : Covers up to 1,500 components, including engine, transmission, drive axle, fuel and electrical systems, climate control, steering, brakes, struts, and suspension

: Covers up to 1,500 components, including engine, transmission, drive axle, fuel and electrical systems, climate control, steering, brakes, struts, and suspension Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) : Covers mechanical repairs to engine, transmission, and drivetrain for used vehicles

: Covers mechanical repairs to engine, transmission, and drivetrain for used vehicles Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Wrap : Provides coverage after the limited warranty included in the sale of a used vehicle expires

: Provides coverage after the limited warranty included in the sale of a used vehicle expires Prepaid Maintenance : Allows you to pay in advance for routine maintenance and avoid unexpected bills and rising prices

: Allows you to pay in advance for routine maintenance and avoid unexpected bills and rising prices Tire and Wheel Protection : Covers repair and replacement of tires and wheels damaged by road hazards such as debris and potholes

: Covers repair and replacement of tires and wheels damaged by road hazards such as debris and potholes Tire Protection : Covers new tires if they get damaged by road hazards

: Covers new tires if they get damaged by road hazards Dent Protection : Covers paintless dent repair process that permanently removes dings and minor dents without affecting the factory finish

: Covers paintless dent repair process that permanently removes dings and minor dents without affecting the factory finish Windshield Protection : Covers front windshield repair/replacement if the windshield is damaged by rocks or other road debris

: Covers front windshield repair/replacement if the windshield is damaged by rocks or other road debris Appearance Protection : Includes three-part protective system and warranty that covers everyday damage to a vehicle’s interior and exterior

: Includes three-part protective system and warranty that covers everyday damage to a vehicle’s interior and exterior Key Protection: Covers replacement of a lost or damaged car key and remote

How To Purchase A Safe-Guard Auto Plan

Safe-Guard Products International sells its vehicle service plans through car dealerships. Customers can purchase an extended warranty when they buy or lease a new or pre-owned vehicle.

Plan prices depend on a vehicle’s make, model, and mileage. Many of Safe-Guard Products International’s plans don’t have deductibles, but some do. Service contracts may expire after a specified number of months or years or when the vehicle has reached a certain number of miles. A dealership representative can provide information on eligibility, pricing, and other details about individual plans.

Safe-Guard Auto Claims Process

Some vehicle service plans require a customer to receive prior authorization before a mechanic begins any repairs. If you purchase an extended warranty and your car needs repairs, don’t let anyone begin working on it until you have gotten in touch with a representative to avoid having your claim denied.

If you need to file a claim for a covered repair, you can speak to a customer service representative during Safe-Guard Products International’s business hours or fill out a form online. Your service contract will explain what to do if you need to file a claim for emergency repairs that require prior authorization outside of the company’s business hours.

Transfers And Cancellations

Safe-Guard Products International does not allow customers to transfer an existing vehicle service contract to another vehicle. If the owner sells the vehicle to another private party, the service contract can be transferred to the buyer.

Many contracts can be cancelled. In some cases, the customer will have to pay a fee. If a customer cancels a plan, Safe-Guard Products International will issue a refund to the dealer. The refund can be applied to the customer’s loan balance, or the customer can be given a refund.

Safe-Guard Auto Customer Service And Reviews

Despite its accreditation and A+ rating on the BBB, Safe-Guard Products International has received a significant number of negative reviews online from current and past customers.

Here are excerpts from some complaints submitted to the BBB:

“I cancelled the extended warranty for my car on 8 April 2019. Have yet to receive my refund …” – Anonymous, posted July 23, 2019

“Warranty would not pay for two new tires, only one, even though we were told since we have an AWD car two were needed for the car to safely operate. Poor warranty and even worse customer service …” – Anonymous, posted June 27, 2019

Below are excerpts from some reviews on Yelp:

“Do NOT buy it (extended warranty) under any circumstances – just take that money and self insure. You'll probably save a ton! ...” – Andrea R.

“I see tons of negative reviews in regards to this company, however if you do what they explain to you and be proactive, you shouldn't have a single problem.” – Lauren D.

Our Verdict: Safe-Guard Products International

Safe-Guard Products International offers extended warranties that cover a wide range of repairs, as well as others that are more limited. It may be an appealing choice if you’re looking for a vehicle service contract but don't want to pay for a plan that covers repairs you would be willing to pay for out of pocket, if necessary. The variety of plans makes it easy for customers to choose the coverage that fits their needs and budget.

In our review of online comments from people who have purchased extended warranties from Safe-Guard Products International, we found that a large percentage reported problems dealing with customer service. Consumers complained about impolite staff who didn’t return phone calls and difficulty getting claims paid and refunds issued. Safe-Guard Products International has, however, earned top marks from the BBB for resolving complaints in a satisfactory manner.

Other Providers To Consider

Before you purchase a Safe-Guard auto plan, you should compare plans from several companies. Many businesses offer vehicle service contracts with a wide array of coverage options and price points. Companies also vary in terms of how well they process claims and handle complaints from customers.

We took an in-depth look at many of the most popular extended warranty companies in the U.S. to save you some time and effort. Our research helped us narrow the list down to a handful of top contenders. Here are details on a couple of them.

CARCHEX

CARCHEX has been accredited by the BBB and has earned an A+ rating. It offers plans from administrators that are highly rated and fully insured. CARCHEX has also received several customer service awards and endorsements from industry leaders such as Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com.

One reason why CARCHEX stands out is its commitment to transparency. Many people get frustrated because companies offer multiple vehicle service plans that cover different types of repairs and have confusing pricing models. CARCHEX has shown a commitment to making things easy to understand with its No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™. The company also says that if you call to request information, its customer service representatives won’t pressure you to purchase a plan.

CarShield

In our study, we found CarShield to be the most popular plan because of the high number of online reviews it has received and the fact that its plans have protected over a million vehicles since 2005. Like CARCHEX, CarShield offers extended warranties from several providers and serves as a middleman to connect consumers with the insurance companies that administer the plans.

CarShield offers protection plans for new and used vehicles, specialty vehicles, and high-tech systems. Its service contracts have low or no deductible and include roadside assistance, and it pays repair facilities directly for drivers’ covered claims to spare its customers the hassle of having to pay out of pocket and wait to be reimbursed.