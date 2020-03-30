Advertiser Disclosure

High-risk drivers often have a difficult time finding a car insurance company to insure them. Not to mention, rates are high. Viking auto insurance is a good choice for these drivers and can be purchased through Dairyland Insurance after a 2005 company merger.

Read on to learn more about Viking auto insurance coverage, pricing, and the claims process. Whether you decide to go with Viking or not, we recommend getting car insurance quotes from multiple providers so you can compare plans. Use our tool to start comparing rates:

Viking Insurance Review

Viking Insurance was founded in 1971 and purchased by Sentry Insurance Group in 2005. This is the year Viking merged with Dairyland Insurance and began to do business under a different name. So, customers no longer purchase insurance from Viking, but Dairyland instead.

Is Viking Auto Insurance The Same As Dairyland Insurance?

Yes, Dairyland Insurance acquired Viking Insurance, so the companies are now one and the same. Aspects of Viking car insurance policies remain the same. Because of the merger, the insurance agency can now serve clients in 43 states.

Viking originally functioned as an independent insurance agency. This means it represented multiple insurance providers to help customers find the best rates. Dairyland also follows this model. The company is staffed by experts with the knowledge to guide you through the insurance process.

Viking and Dairyland are known for supporting people who may have a difficult time obtaining car insurance, like high-risk drivers or those with low income. Agents help drivers fit car insurance into their budget so they can maintain coverage. It’s a good choice for people with DUI convictions, traffic tickets, or those who were involved in severe accidents.

Viking Auto Insurance Coverage

You can purchase car insurance from Dairyland directly or through independent agents. The agency offers full coverage car insurance, so you have many options to protect yourself, your passengers, and your vehicle. Through Dairyland, you can also purchase extra types of Viking auto insurance coverage, like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

Liability insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection

Towing

Roadside assistance

Rental reimbursement

SR-22 Insurance

The auto insurance agency supports drivers who require SR-22s for recently reinstated licenses or citations on record, as well as foreign operator licenses.

Cost Of Viking Auto Insurance And Discounts

Many factors impact your auto insurance premium. Your age, where you live, your driving history, and more can increase or decrease your rates. Viking and Dairyland are known for cheap car insurance options for drivers. If you’ve had issues in the past with keeping insurance coverage, you can negotiate a reasonable down payment or build a payment plan.

Some customers report increased rates with Dairyland for financed vehicles. So, Viking auto insurance may not be as great an option if you are insuring a new car.

Dairyland offers several discounts to help you save money:

Multi-vehicle discount

Defensive driving discount

Discount for safety features in your vehicle

Homeowners discount

Quotes And Claims Processes

Follow these steps to get a quote or file a claim with Viking auto insurance.

Getting A Quote With Viking

To get a quote for Viking insurance through Dairyland, you can visit the Dairyland website and provide information about yourself, the car(s) you will be insuring, and your driving history. After selecting the amount of coverage you are looking to obtain, you’ll get your car insurance quote and have a customer service agent follow up with you.

Another way to get a quote is to call the customer service line. In either case, your agent will research various providers to find auto insurance coverage that works for you. For a simpler process, use our quote comparison tool:

Filing A Viking Auto Insurance Claim

If you get into an accident, call the 24/7 customer service line to file a claim. An agent will get details from you about the incident. They’ll then connect you with a claims associate who will conduct an investigation and work to resolve the claim.

For the quickest and easiest claims processing, make sure to take pictures of any damage that resulted from the accident, and get the license plate numbers and contact information of other drivers involved.

Viking Insurance Ratings And Reviews

When Viking Insurance was operating independently, the car insurance agency had an A+ rating on AM Best and an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, Dairyland’s customer review ratings today are lower than average.

Is Dairyland A Good Insurance Provider?

Customer reviews for Dairyland Insurance compliment friendly agents and dependable staff that provides help promptly. However, many negative reviews come from people who were involved in accidents with drivers insured by Dairyland and state that it took a long time to process and approve a claim.

Check out a few sample customer reviews about Viking auto insurance:

“Always helpful, great prices, and handle accident claims like masters! No stress with whatever is going on. Thank you Viking Insurance, you rock!” -Kevin B. via Google

“Terrible customer service. I would not recommend buying insurance from this company and pray you don’t get into a car accident with someone they insure. Payment will drag and their favorite line is, “We [cannot] give you an exact date.” How hard is it for an insurance company to get a hold of the insurer?” -Xuan H. via Google

Final Thoughts On Viking Auto Insurance

Viking auto insurance through Dairyland is a great option for drivers with a not-so-great driving record or a low budget for insurance. It’s a supportive company that’s dedicated to helping these drivers maintain the insurance coverage they need. It also provides quick SR-22 documentation to support drivers who have just had their license reinstated.

Because Dairyland writes policies through third parties, this can mean the quality of coverage will vary based on the carrier you choose. However, it can also mean that you have access to more auto insurance quotes and can get a lower monthly premium.

When you shop for car insurance, make sure to explore all your options, paying close attention to customer reviews. Although Dairyland provides great rates, it suffers when it comes to customer service and claims processing. We recommend getting quotes from a few insurance providers and comparing coverage.

