If an unexpected, expensive car repair like an engine replacement could throw a wrench in your budget, it may be worth considering an extended car warranty. An extended warranty or service contract helps pay for costly repairs after the factory warranty has expired and brings drivers peace of mind on the road.

Our review will take a close look at vehicle service contracts from the Missouri-based Auto Protection Club (APC) and how it compares with providers like CarShield, which was one of the top providers in our recent review of the best extended warranty companies on the market. We recommend calling several providers to compare quotes and coverage.

Summary: What We Think About Auto Protection Club

Founded in 2014, Auto Protection Club offers vehicle service contracts that can protect drivers from costly car repairs. Auto Protection Club mostly acts as the seller, and the contracts are primarily administered by a different company, Integrity Admin Group, Inc.

Our research shows that Auto Protection Club is also known by an alternate name, Greenlight Auto Protection. It is headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri. Both Missouri and Illinois are listed as its service areas by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Pros Cons Contracts are transferable once during the term for a $50 fee (industry standard). The BBB currently cautions consumers when doing business with Auto Protection Club due to a history of complaints and overall poor customer service. Contracts are backed by insurance providers with AM Best ratings of Excellent or better. It may be difficult to cancel contracts. You have the option of adding maintenance to your contract. Roadside assistance benefits are not transferable. Cars are covered up to 200,000 miles. A cancellation fee will apply after the first 30 days.

Auto Protection Club Plans

Auto Protection Club offers four extended vehicle service contracts to suit different budgets and vehicle needs – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Bronze

The Bronze plan from Auto Protection Club is a basic plan suitable for older cars with higher mileage (up to 200K miles). It includes parts, labor, and sales tax coverage for listed parts in the following car component groups:

Engine

Transmission

Transfer case

Drive axle

Differential assembly

Silver

The Silver plan from Auto Protection Club is a good fit for high-mileage cars (up to 150K miles) and provides coverage for listed parts in the following component groups:

Engine

Transmission

Transfer case

Drive axle

Air conditioning system

Power doors/windows

Electrical

Gold

The Gold plan from Auto Protection Club is good for cars with mileage of 125K miles or less and provides coverage for listed parts in the following car component groups:

Engine

Transmission

Drive axle

Transfer case

Air conditioning system

Power doors/windows

Cooling system

Electrical

Fuel system

For Bronze, Silver, and Gold plans, seals and gaskets coverage is included for parts listed in the covered groups and only in conjunction with a covered repair.

Platinum

Out of all the Auto Protection Club extended warranty plans, the Platinum plan offers the highest level of protection and is available only for newer cars with less than 70K miles on the odometer. Unlike the other plans, the Platinum plan offers exclusionary coverage and provides protection for all vehicle components, except those specifically listed in the service contract.

Surcharges will apply for:

Diesel vehicles

Four-wheel/all-wheel drive coverage

1-ton vehicles

Turbocharger/supercharger

Hybrid/electric vehicle

Lift kit

Rideshare coverage

Optional Coverages

For an additional cost, you can choose to get the following maintenance program benefits with your Auto Protection Club vehicle service contract:

Oil change: Up to $40 for one oil change per year during the term of your contract

Up to $40 for one oil change per year during the term of your contract Brake pads/shoes: Up to $100 for replacing brake pads or shoes during the term of your contract

Up to $100 for replacing brake pads or shoes during the term of your contract Wiper blades/exterior lights: Up to $20 for replacing wiper blades or exterior lights during the term of your contract

Up to $20 for replacing wiper blades or exterior lights during the term of your contract Seals and gaskets: These are covered only if this optional coverage is selected

Additional Benefits From Auto Protection Club

Auto Protection Club also offers the following benefits with its extended vehicle service contracts.

24-hour roadside assistance: Roadside assistance services such as a lockout, battery jumpstart, and fuel delivery are covered up to $50 per event. They are provided through Quest Claims Services and Quest Towing Services and covers the vehicle for up to 10 events over the term of the contract. Prior approval will be required for coverage.

Roadside assistance services such as a lockout, battery jumpstart, and fuel delivery are covered up to $50 per event. They are provided through Quest Claims Services and Quest Towing Services and covers the vehicle for up to 10 events over the term of the contract. Prior approval will be required for coverage. Towing: Towing charges are covered up to $100 per event.

Towing charges are covered up to $100 per event. Rental benefits: Auto Protection Club provides rental reimbursement up to $35 per day up to a maximum of five days for covered repairs. If your vehicle has to be left at a repair facility for an authorized repair, you will be eligible for one day of reimbursement. Delays in parts will qualify for three days of reimbursement, and delays for inspection will qualify for one day of reimbursement.

Auto Value Plus Plan®

In addition to the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans, Auto Protection Club also offers an Auto Value Plus® Plan, which covers up to 40 percent of repair costs for four years and also reimburses insurance deductibles.

Auto Protection Club Quotes And Claims Process

Auto Protection Club’s free online quotes process requires you to submit your contact information and vehicle details online on the website. A coverage specialist from the company will then reach out to you with a quote. You can also get a quote by calling the Auto Protection Club customer service number at 800-264-2712.

Filing A Claim With The Auto Protection Club

In the event of a breakdown, an Auto Protection Club service contract allows you to take your vehicle for repairs to any ASE-certified mechanic or repair facility of your choice. If you need roadside assistance, you can contact Quest Towing Services for approval and assistance. You will have to give the repair facility a copy of your service contract and the service contract number. The repair facility should obtain prior authorization from the contract administrator before performing any repairs.

Repairs without prior authorization will not be eligible for coverage or reimbursement. In some cases, if prior authorization could not be obtained during normal business hours, the administrator may waive the requirement for repairs less than $350. However, you should still inform the administrator on the first business day after the repair.

As the vehicle owner, you will have to authorize the repair facility to diagnose the cause of the breakdown and the cost of the repairs. If an inspection or teardown is determined necessary to determine the cause of the breakdown and its eligibility for coverage, the administrator will pay for the teardown only if the claim is approved.

The next step in the claims process involves contacting the contract administrator to verify your coverage and obtaining a claim authorization number. This is also an opportunity to discuss what repairs will be covered under the contract and what will not be covered. When you pick up the vehicle after the repairs are done, you will have to pay the deductible and the cost of repairs not covered by the contract.

Auto Protection Club may choose to pay the repair shop directly for the covered repairs or reimburse you later on the submission of a paid invoice. Its online sample contract defines its limit of liability for any one authorized repair or for all authorized repairs as to not exceed the lesser of $15,000 or the actual cash value of the vehicle. If your repair costs meet or exceed this maximum limit, the company will deem the contract expired and will not offer further coverage.

Auto Protection Club Customer Reviews

Auto Protection Club is not accredited with the BBB and has a C rating and just over two stars from nine reviews. The BBB has received a pattern of consumer complaints about ambiguous advertising, difficulty canceling contracts or getting refunds, and poor customer service. For these reasons, the BBB profile includes an alert and caution for consumers doing business with Auto Protection Club.

On Yelp, the Auto Protection Club has a rating of two out of five stars. Like on the BBB, most customer reviews indicate poor service and difficulties with canceling contracts.

Auto Protection Club Costs

Auto Protection Club does not offer any online cost samples. After reading through many customer reviews, we were able to determine that a five-year contract for a 2008 Impala cost the owner $2,995 in 2017. If you are interested in buying a service contract from this company, we suggest getting a quote for your specific vehicle make, model, year, and mileage.

All Auto Protection Club contracts provide coverage only after a validation period of 30 days and 1,000 miles from the odometer reading and date of sale of the contract. The deductible will be specified on the registration page of your contract.

While you may cancel your contract at any time, Auto Protection Club cancellation requests after the first 30 days will receive a prorated refund and will be subject to a fee of $25 or $50. If you cancel your contract within the first 30 days, you will receive a full refund minus any approved claim amounts.

Our Verdict: Is Auto Protection Club Legit?

Despite the availability of online sample contracts, there is a noticeable lack of transparency and clarity online about Auto Protection Club. Also, its customer reviews are almost all negative and do not inspire trust and confidence.

One of the main reasons why consumers buy extended auto warranties or vehicle service contracts is the peace of mind they bring on the road. For the same reason, we recommend going with an established, credible, and highly rated provider.

One provider we suggest based on our extended car warranty company research is CarShield. We named CarShield the "Most Popular" extended warranty company. It has six warranty service plans to suit different vehicle needs and budgets. These options include an exclusionary coverage plan that is similar to a factory warranty, a named component coverage plan, a basic powertrain plan, and an enhanced powertrain plan.

More information about CarShield and other top-ranking providers can be found in our review. To get the right coverage and benefits for your investment, always make sure that you shop around and get multiple quotes.