Each car insurance company has its share of pros and cons. If you’re considering USAA or Progressive for a new policy, you’re already on the right track. USAA and Progressive were two of the highest-rated companies in our review of the nation’s best auto insurance, each offering a variety of choices for insurance coverage at a reasonable price. But when you compare USAA vs Progressive, which is right for you?

Below, we’ll see how USAA and Progressive stack up to one another. Because every driver is unique, we recommend getting auto insurance quotes from both providers and comparing results. In addition to the provider you choose, factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect the price you pay.

USAA And Progressive Highlights

These providers are two of the biggest in the industry for a reason. We found USAA to be the best choice for military personnel and their families, while Progressive is a great option for drivers in their 20s and high-risk drivers.

USAA Progressive Overall Rating 5.0 4.5 Superlative Best for Military Best for High-Risk Drivers Availability For military members, available in 50 states No restrictions, available in 50 states Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 4.5 3.5 Customer Service 5.0 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A++ A+ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 5/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.6 4.3

USAA Vs Progressive: Coverage

USAA and Progressive both offer standard coverage and more. When you’re deciding how much car insurance you need, consider the minimum requirements in your state and your own driving history.

USAA Progressive Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ Custom Parts and Equipment Value ✓ Deductible Savings Bank ✓

If you aren’t looking for any extra coverage, you can get the standard types of auto insurance with either USAA or Progressive. Here’s a quick look at what standard coverage encompasses:

Liability insurance: Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance cover other motorists after you cause an accident. Unless you live in New Hampshire or Virginia, liability insurance is required to drive legally in your state.

Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance cover other motorists after you cause an accident. Unless you live in New Hampshire or Virginia, liability insurance is required to drive legally in your state. Collision insurance: This type of protection covers the damages your car sustains in an accident, no matter which party is at fault.

This type of protection covers the damages your car sustains in an accident, no matter which party is at fault. Comprehensive insurance: This type of coverage protects you when your vehicle is damaged by a non-collision event like hazardous weather, animals, vandalism, or theft.

This type of coverage protects you when your vehicle is damaged by a non-collision event like hazardous weather, animals, vandalism, or theft. Personal injury protection: PIP covers your medical expenses and those of your passengers after an accident. It can also take care of lost wages and funeral expenses.

PIP covers your medical expenses and those of your passengers after an accident. It can also take care of lost wages and funeral expenses. Medical payments: MedPay covers your medical expenses and those of your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault.

USAA Vs Progressive: Cost And Discounts

The quickest way to find out how much you will pay for USAA or Progressive car insurance is to get quotes for both. This is because quotes vary depending on a number of factors beyond the provider you choose. Your age and state can affect car insurance rates, as well as your driving history and credit score.

If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, both USAA and Progressive have long lists of discounts that you could qualify for to get a better rate. Let’s take a closer look.

USAA Progressive Multiple Vehicle ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Military Discount ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ Continuous Insurance ✓ Teen Driver ✓ Student Away At School ✓ Homeowner ✓ Online Quote ✓ Sign Online ✓ Paperless ✓ Pay in Full ✓ Automatic Payment ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ Driver Training ✓ New Vehicle ✓ Annual Mileage ✓ Vehicle Storage ✓ Military Installation ✓ Family Discount ✓ Length of Membership Savings ✓

Comparing Progressive vs USAA, both companies have usage-based insurance programs that work through mobile apps. Progressive’s SnapshotⓇ and USAA’s SafePilotTM monitor your driving habits, including things like how hard you brake and how quickly you accelerate. Safe driving will get you discounts with either provider.

USAA Vs Progressive: Quotes And Claims

To get a quote from USAA or Progressive, you can visit their websites or call to speak with your local insurance agent.

Progressive has some top-of-the-line tools to help you in the quotes process, including a quotes comparison tool that lets you see how Progressive’s rates compare to other auto insurance companies. There’s also the signature Name Your PriceⓇ tool. Just input how much you would like to pay for car insurance, and Progressive will show you plans that fit within your budget.

Comparing Progressive vs USAA, USAA does not have any comparable tools. However, the provider did perform higher in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study℠. The study measured customer satisfaction in terms of price, distribution channel, and policy offerings during the quotes process. USAA received a score of 896 out of a possible 1,000, while Progressive earned just 838.

When it comes to claims, it’s important to look into each company’s processing speed and customer service reviews, because when you’re involved in an auto accident, the last thing you want to worry about is your insurance not being cooperative.

If you are already a USAA or Progressive customer, you can file a claim online or over the phone.

USAA Claims Services 800-531-8669 Progressive Claims Services 800-776-4737

Both USAA and Progressive were included in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠. Progressive earned a score of 856 out of a possible 1,000 based on customer satisfaction ratings, whereas USAA received the highest score of any auto insurance company in the study with 900. This tells us that both providers have the ability to handle claims quickly and efficiently, but USAA comes out slightly ahead of Progressive.

USAA Vs Progressive: Ratings And Reviews

USAA and Progressive both have their fair share of positive customer reviews. But before we see what customers have to say, let’s compare industry ratings for Progressive vs USAA.

USAA Progressive Better Business Bureau (BBB) Not Rated* A+ AM Best A++ (Superior) A+ (Superior)

*USAA previously held an A+ rating from the BBB but is currently being reassessed following the resolution of the court case Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection vs USAA. For more information, visit USAA’s BBB page.

USAA Customer Reviews

Positive customer reviews from USAA center around excellent customer service experiences that go above and beyond the customer’s expectation. As with most car insurance companies, though, there are some negative comments too. Several dissatisfied customers have had trouble with USAA’s claims process.

“They have always [done] the right thing by me, even when it wasn't in [USAA’s] best interest. I have long said that if you have to be in an accident, pray the other driver has USAA insurance.” - Matt H. via BBB

“I filed [an] accident claim where the USAA insurer was at fault. Upon providing multiple [forms of] evidence, they still denied the claim saying they couldn't contact the insurer. Feels very shady either by the company or both.” -Anand via BBB

Progressive Customer Reviews

When you compare USAA vs Progressive in terms of reviews, the auto insurance companies are in a tight race. It’s not hard to find positive remarks about Progressive, like how representatives have helped drivers through the claims process. On the other hand, negative reviews mention unexpected rate increases.

“The day I put my claim in, [the agent] called back within a half hour… She got an adjuster out to me the very next day I arrived home. Outstanding customer service so far in regards to a situation that would have left my family and me heartbroken otherwise. Well done!” -Rena B. via BBB

“Rates will go up monthly even with a spotless driving record. If you cancel your policy, getting a refund is like pulling teeth. I would never recommend this company to my greatest enemy. Buyer beware.” -Mariah W. via BBB

Which Is Better, USAA Or Progressive?

When we compare USAA vs Progressive, USAA wins in most every category. But USAA is only available to a select few who are in the military, retired from the military, or related to military personnel. If you don’t qualify for USAA auto insurance, Progressive could be a great option for you.

Progressive has comprehensive coverage and an extensive list of discounts that can save you money on car insurance. Plus, we found Progressive to be a great option for drivers in their 20s and high-risk drivers.

If you qualify, we recommend getting car insurance quotes for both USAA and Progressive. Follow the link below to get started.

Other Top Car Insurance Companies

When looking for a new car insurance provider, it’s smart to shop around and compare quotes from multiple sources before committing to a policy. Rounding out our top four providers with USAA and Progressive are household names: Geico and State Farm.

Why You Should Consider Geico

When we researched more than 30 major car insurance companies across the nation, Geico emerged as the Best Overall. Geico offers standard coverage, plus roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

You can get great discounts with Geico, too. Here are a few ways to save:

Safe driver discount

Student driver discount

Military discount

Discount for drivers with an accident-free driving record

Loyal customer discount

And more

Why You Should Consider State Farm

The largest auto insurance company in the nation, State Farm is one of our top choices for car insurance for its variety of coverage options and high number of discounts for students. State Farm offers standard auto insurance, as well as roadside assistance, rental and travel expense coverage, and rideshare insurance.

With State Farm’s Drive Safe And Save™ program, you can get a discount when State Farm monitors your safe driving habits via a mobile app. There’s also the Steer ClearⓇ app that helps drivers under 25 years old drive safely and save on auto insurance.