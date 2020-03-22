Advertiser Disclosure

Finding the right car insurance can be tough, from the many things that impact insurance premiums to the wide variety of companies out there. We reduce the hassle by researching and reviewing the top auto insurance providers in the United States, and today we’re focused on USAgencies Insurance.

In this article, we will examine the benefits and drawbacks of purchasing insurance through the USAgencies insurance brokerage to help you make the best choice for your needs.

Follow the link below to start comparing car insurance quotes. We recommend getting quotes from several providers so you can compare your own costs and coverage. Besides the car insurance company or agency you choose, factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your auto insurance rates.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

In this article:

About USAgencies

USAgencies is a privately owned insurance broker that has operated in Alabama and Louisiana for the past 25 years. As a broker, USAgencies is not affiliated with any particular insurance company and instead works with customers to find the best prices and policies to fit individual needs. It operates offices throughout Alabama and Louisiana, with a total of 83 offices, and works with over 80 renters and auto insurance providers.

USAgencies is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), where it currently holds an A+ rating. It is a reliable company focused on helping clients find cheap auto insurance and working with hard-to-insure drivers (such as those with DUIs/DWIs).

USAgencies Pros And Cons

Should you buy insurance through a broker or directly from an insurance company? The answer depends on your particular circumstances, and there are a number of positives and negatives to consider when getting USAgencies insurance.

Pros Cons Fast and Easy: Comparing insurance policies takes a lot of time and energy. USAgencies does that work for you. Extra Steps: Using USAgencies insurance means you are adding a middleman to the insurance purchase process. Special Deals: Because USAgencies has existing relationships with insurance providers, it can secure lower premiums than you might be able to get on your own from the same provider. Unknown Incentives: USAgencies may have deals with insurance companies that incentivize them to push particular policies or unnecessary add-ons. Extra Service: USAgencies provides an extra layer of customer service. You can deal directly with your insurer or contact USAgencies. The A+ rating from the BBB suggests that the customer service provided by USAgencies is of high quality. Localized: USAgencies only operates in Alabama and Louisiana.

USAgencies Insurance Coverage

USAgencies can help you find whichever type of coverage you need, be it your state minimum coverage requirements or more comprehensive coverage. With USAgencies insurance, you can get:

Liability insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Additionally, the agency offers renters insurance, non-owner car insurance, and other specialized policies, including:

Roadside assistance

Windshield repair

Telemedicine

Hospital indemnity

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D)

Most of these specialized policies are of dubious value to the consumer, telemedicine in particular. The telemedicine policy provides access to a doctor phone service and, bafflingly, a brochure offering special discounts on theme park tickets. That USAgencies offers such policies at all is an indicator that USAgencies insurance agents might try to convince you to purchase low-value add-ons to your policy. Of course, you’re free to reject such offers.

USAgencies Insurance Cost And Discounts

In Alabama and Louisiana, the Insurance Information Institute found that drivers had an average annual expenditure of $769.20 and $1,302.11, respectively, in 2016. For comparison, the national average that year was $935.80.

How much you pay for car insurance varies from company to company. Rates with USAgencies can depend on a large number of factors, including:

Location

Driving record

Vehicle make and model

Age

Gender

Marital status

Credit score

Profession

A USAgencies insurance specialist will work with your particular driver profile to find what discounts are available to you. Common discounts from insurance companies include safe driver discounts, good student discounts, and discounts for vehicle safety features.

Because of the many factors that impact premiums, a customer might find value in using a brokerage like USAgencies.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Filing A Claim With USAgencies

Because USAgencies is an insurance brokerage and not a provider, you will handle claims by contacting your insurance company directly. The process for doing so varies. However, a USAgencies insurance representative will help you file claims if you contact your brokerage agent directly. At the very least, your agent will be familiar with your policy and can point you in the right direction.

USAgencies Reviews

USAgencies only has two reviews on the BBB website, both relating to customer service. One complains about the inability to reach an agent over the phone. The other praises USAgencies customer service, citing a particularly dedicated agent.

There are a small number of complaints logged against USAgencies through the BBB. While these complaints are directed toward USAgencies, they largely concern the insurance policies themselves. All 12 customer complaints have been directly addressed by USAgencies insurance representatives with response times ranging from two weeks to over a month.

Our Verdict On USAgencies Insurance

USAgencies insurance is a good choice for those who want to avoid the hassle of finding the best price for auto insurance. Considering the high number of insurance providers in Alabama and Louisiana, as well as the large number of factors that can impact premiums, USAgencies eliminates what could be hours of personal research.

Because USAgencies is local to Alabama and Louisiana, its agents are well versed in state laws and coverage requirements. If you have no idea where to start with car insurance or exactly what type of coverage you need, USAgencies insurance experts could be an invaluable resource. At the very least, it is a good place to start, and you can always supplement the car insurance quotes provided by USAgencies with your own research.

The relationship that USAgencies has with insurance providers might work both for and against clients. On the one hand, this allows USAgencies access to deals and discounts not available to individuals. However, there is no way of knowing what deals USAgencies has with its partners. The agency may try to push low-value policies like telemedicine.

Finally, USAgencies specializes in low-cost insurance and seems geared toward getting drivers on the road as quickly as possible. If you need an SR-22 fast, the agency may be a good bet.

Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

While USAgencies is not a bad place to start your car insurance journey, we recommend comparing the options it provides with auto insurance quotes directly from providers.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Geico: Best Overall

For the best auto insurance in Louisiana, we recommend Geico. Geico provides comprehensive coverage, has strong customer service ratings, and is cheaper than the majority of the competition. Along with standard types of insurance coverage, you can get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance from Geico. A high number of discount opportunities are available to help you save on car insurance.

USAA: Best For Military

We also highly recommend USAA, because it has the highest customer service ratings and cheapest average premiums of any company that we’ve reviewed. It’s important to note, however, that USAA is only offered to military members and their families. USAA has many discounts for service members in particular, including a discount for garaging your vehicle on a military base.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

For high-risk drivers, we recommend Progressive, which tends to offer lower premiums than Geico for drivers with a DUI or DWI on record. Progressive offers an in-house quote comparison tool that can aid your search and offers a variety of coverage including rideshare insurance and custom parts and equipment value.