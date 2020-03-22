Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re a Texas driver looking for a new car insurance agency, you may have heard of Harco Insurance, which is only available in the Lone Star State. Today, we’ll see how Harco measures up to the best car insurance companies in the nation by looking into Harco auto insurance coverage, rates, and more.

Anytime you shop around for insurance, it’s smart to compare quotes from multiple providers to be sure you’re paying the right price for your coverage. Follow the link below to get started.

In this article:

Overview Of Harco Insurance

Harco Insurance is an independent insurance agency that provides a variety of personal and business insurance products in Houston, Texas and throughout the Lone Star State. Harco personal insurance offerings include auto insurance, home insurance, umbrella insurance, and more.

Harco Insurance uses independent agents that can connect you with one of the car insurance providers in Harco’s network. An independent insurance agent will ask you questions about the coverage you are seeking, how much you want to pay for your deductible, and more to help you find the right provider and policy.

Some of Harco’s partners include:

Harco Auto Insurance Coverage

Texas liability limits for the minimum amount of car insurance that every driver is required to carry are 30/60/25. This means that all motorists must have:

$30,000 in bodily injury liability (BI) per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability (PD)

These limits protect motorists from having to pay for the cost of injuries and damages done to other parties out of pocket. Drivers in Texas who are considering Harco auto insurance should know that Harco provides many coverage options, including:

Liability insurance : Bodily injury and property damage insurance cover other drivers in accidents that you cause.

Collision coverage : Collision covers damages to your car after an accident regardless of fault.

Comprehensive coverage : Comprehensive car insurance covers damages to your car caused by hazardous weather, animals, theft, or vandalism.

Medical payments (MedPay) : MedPay covers injuries sustained by you and your passengers after an accident.

Personal injury protection (PIP) : PIP covers injuries, lost wages, and funeral expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection (UM/UIM) : UM/UIM protects you from having to pay for damages caused by a motorist with an insufficient amount of car insurance coverage.

Towing and labor : This is an optional coverage that covers the cost of towing and labor.

Roadside assistance : Roadside assistance covers you for things like jump starts and fuel delivery.

Rental car reimbursement: This type of insurance covers the cost of a rental car while your car is in the shop for a covered claim.

Cost Of Harco Insurance And Discounts

The cost of your car insurance policy depends on many factors, such as which provider you choose to underwrite your Harco auto insurance policy, your exact location, vehicle make and model, and more.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, drivers in Texas spent an average of $1,008.91 on car insurance in 2016. The average expense was $575.17 for liability insurance, $403.29 for collision insurance, and $215.84 for comprehensive insurance. Keep in mind that not all drivers purchased the same types of coverage or the same limits.

Some discounts offered by Harco providers include good student discounts and safe driver discounts.

Harco Insurance: Quotes And Claims Processes

To get a quote for Harco auto insurance, you can call the insurance agency to speak with a representative or fill out a form on the Harco website. Representatives are available 24/7.

To report a Harco auto insurance claim, customers have a few options:

Call the office during normal business hours at 713-681-2500 .

. Call the office after hours at 713-681-2500 and follow the instructions for emergency claims reporting.

and follow the instructions for emergency claims reporting. Complete a form online, and you’ll be contacted by an agent within 24 hours.

Harco Auto Insurance Ratings And Reviews

Harco Insurance is not rated or accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). AM Best gives Harco’s financial strength an A- (Excellent). There aren’t many customer reviews for the insurance agency, and most of the reviews out there are negative.

“Was really upset [with] how my claim was handled… I should of let my own insurance handle this. I feel I was brushed to the side and not taken [seriously]. I will never recommend this company.” -Lameka B. via Google

“Extremely high service fees. If you cancel, it is highly unlikely you will get a refund of unused premiums. Buyer beware.” -Dan M. via Google

The Verdict On Harco Insurance

Given the very limited information available about Harco Insurance, we have trouble recommending the agency. Harco has some great car insurance providers in its network like Progressive and Travelers, but a lack of industry ratings and high number of negative reviews are red flags. Overall, we think Harco auto insurance is an average choice.

Top Car Insurance Companies

Drivers in Texas should compare car insurance quotes from several providers or agencies before deciding on a policy. In the Lone Star State, we recommend Geico and USAA for great coverage and low rates.

Geico: Best Overall

Our research found Geico car insurance to be the best overall in the nation. With high marks from experts and satisfied customers, Geico is a great car insurance company with a variety of choices for coverage, including roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. Plus, Geico offers competitive discounts for many groups like loyal customers, good students, and safe drivers.

USAA: Best For Military

USAA auto insurance is some of the best on the market. Along with standard coverage, you can get accident forgiveness, gap insurance, and more. Because USAA is geared toward military families – you need to be active or retired military or a close family member to qualify – there are great discounts for deployed service members. Additionally, USAA has a solid reputation with positive customer service ratings and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

