Many companies sell vehicle extended warranties. Each provider typically offers several plans that cover an assortment of repairs and that have different costs and deductibles.

We’ve reviewed numerous extended warranty companies. We compared their plans, prices, customer reviews, and other factors to figure out which are the best and to save consumers a lot of legwork.

Below, we’ll give you the details on one provider, Warranty Solutions. Unlike other companies that sell vehicle service contracts directly to car owners, Warranty Solutions only sells extended warranties through vehicle dealerships. If you would like a quote, talk to a representative at your dealership.

If you’d rather not go through a dealership and are interested in a third-party provider, you can find a list of our top picks in our review of the best extended car warranties for 2020. We recommend collecting quotes from several providers, then comparing their costs and coverage.

Summary: What We Think About Warranty Solutions

For almost 40 years, Warranty Solutions has offered drivers extended service contracts. The company provides several levels of coverage designed to match a variety of needs. That allows you to purchase the coverage you deem most important and not stretch your budget to cover services you don’t need or want.

Plans are only available from dealerships, so you must purchase one when you buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. While some consumers may appreciate the convenience of obtaining an extended auto warranty on the spot, others might prefer to make a decision later, after comparing plans from multiple companies.

Pros Cons Several coverage options are available for new and pre-owned vehicles. Extended warranties are only available from vehicle dealerships. Customers can purchase an extended warranty from the dealership when buying a vehicle. Customers have given mixed reviews on service, including complaints about unjustified denials of coverage. Plans include roadside assistance, rental cars, lodging, and meals in some cases. Extended warranties are transferable. Repairs can be made at the issuing dealership or another facility.

What’s Covered By Warranty Solutions?

Vehicle service contracts from Warranty Solutions cover mechanical and electrical parts. You can choose from a variety of plans and deductible levels.

5 Star: This is a comprehensive plan that covers almost every part of new and pre-owned vehicles. You can choose mileage and/or term length and deductible. The deductible can be waived if service is performed at the issuing dealership’s repair facility.

This is a comprehensive plan that covers almost every part of new and pre-owned vehicles. You can choose mileage and/or term length and deductible. The deductible can be waived if service is performed at the issuing dealership’s repair facility. 4 Star: This covers major components for new and pre-owned vehicles: engine, transmission, transaxle, transfer case (automatic and manual), drive axle, front and rear suspension, steering, brakes, fuel, electrical, cooling, interior climate and comfort, hybrid electric vehicle, seals and gaskets, and EcoMind coverage options (see below under “Additional Coverage”).

This covers major components for new and pre-owned vehicles: engine, transmission, transaxle, transfer case (automatic and manual), drive axle, front and rear suspension, steering, brakes, fuel, electrical, cooling, interior climate and comfort, hybrid electric vehicle, seals and gaskets, and EcoMind coverage options (see below under “Additional Coverage”). 4 Star Plus: This includes all 4 Star coverages and options for new and pre-owned vehicles, plus additional coverage for the suspension, air conditioning, body hardware, accessories, utility package, enhanced electronics, fuel, seals and gaskets, power technology, and electronics.

This includes all 4 Star coverages and options for new and pre-owned vehicles, plus additional coverage for the suspension, air conditioning, body hardware, accessories, utility package, enhanced electronics, fuel, seals and gaskets, power technology, and electronics. 3 Star: This is powertrain coverage for pre-owned vehicles for the engine, transmission, transaxle, and transfer case, drive axle, hybrid electric vehicle, and seals and gaskets. There is optional coverage for EcoMind.

This is powertrain coverage for pre-owned vehicles for the engine, transmission, transaxle, and transfer case, drive axle, hybrid electric vehicle, and seals and gaskets. There is optional coverage for EcoMind. 3 Star Plus: This includes all 3 Star coverages, plus front suspension, steering, interior climate and comfort, fuel, cooling, brakes, electrical, and seals and gaskets. There is optional coverage for EcoMind, power technology, and electronics.

This includes all 3 Star coverages, plus front suspension, steering, interior climate and comfort, fuel, cooling, brakes, electrical, and seals and gaskets. There is optional coverage for EcoMind, power technology, and electronics. Star Cool and Star Fuel: Available for new and pre-owned vehicles, you can choose the mileage, term length, and deductible. The deductible can be waived if repairs are performed at the issuing dealership. Coverage options include spark plug wires, vapor and emission canisters, and gas cap.

Available for new and pre-owned vehicles, you can choose the mileage, term length, and deductible. The deductible can be waived if repairs are performed at the issuing dealership. Coverage options include spark plug wires, vapor and emission canisters, and gas cap. 5 Star Wrap: This covers all factory-installed mechanical and electrical parts, except those specifically excluded. It’s intended to supplement manufacturer’s warranty and is available for new and manufacturer certified pre-owned vehicles.

This covers all factory-installed mechanical and electrical parts, except those specifically excluded. It’s intended to supplement manufacturer’s warranty and is available for new and manufacturer certified pre-owned vehicles. Mileage Select: This option provides coverage for vehicles up to 15 model years back with up to 175,000 miles.

This option provides coverage for vehicles up to 15 model years back with up to 175,000 miles. Lifetime Limited Warranty: This covers powertrain (engine, transmission, and drive axle, plus seals and gaskets when replaced as part of covered repair) for as long as you own the vehicle.

This covers powertrain (engine, transmission, and drive axle, plus seals and gaskets when replaced as part of covered repair) for as long as you own the vehicle. Quality Plus Certified Program: This plan provides assurance that the vehicle has been certified and is covered for powertrain repairs.

This plan provides assurance that the vehicle has been certified and is covered for powertrain repairs. Quality Plus Certified COOL: This option provides assurance that the vehicle has been certified and is covered for powertrain repairs. It also covers repairs to cooling and climate control systems.

Additional Coverage

Warranty Solutions offers 24/7 roadside assistance. These services are 100-percent covered if provided within 50 miles of the repair facility. Covered services include:

Tire changes

Jump starts

Lockout assistance

Towing

Fluid delivery

If your car breaks down when over 100 miles from your home and repairs are covered by your contract, Warranty Solutions will reimburse you for lodging and meals, up to $150 per day for up to three days.

Warranty Solutions will provide a rental car for at least one day, paying $40 per day while covered repairs are performed.

EcoMind is a relatively new product from Warranty Solutions. It covers mechanical breakdowns from parts related to emissions. Warranty Solutions donates some of the proceeds from the purchase of EcoMind coverage to the Arbor Day Foundation. So far, funds from EcoMind have been used to plant over two million trees.

Other Important Terms

If you sell your vehicle before the extended warranty expires, you will be able to transfer the remainder of the warranty to the new owner.

To keep your service contract active and to be able to transfer it if you sell your car, you must maintain the vehicle as recommended by the manufacturer. You may be required to provide proof that you have completed recommended maintenance. Warranty Solutions’ extended warranty plans do not cover routine maintenance.

Warranty Solutions Claims Process

If you’re unable to take your vehicle to the dealership for repairs, you can have it fixed at the most convenient repair facility. Before any work is done, either you or the repair facility must call the administrator to request prior authorization. If repairs are not authorized, your claim may be denied. Warranty Solutions can pay the repair facility directly for a bill, or it can pay you and you can pay the facility.

Purchasing A Plan From Warranty Solutions

Warranty Solutions only sells service contracts through car dealerships, not directly to consumers. If you buy a new or used vehicle from a dealership, you can purchase a vehicle service contract at the same time or before the warranty expires. A representative at the dealership can explain the various plans and pricing and answer questions to help you decide if an extended warranty is right for you. If you choose to cancel your service contract later, you will be reimbursed for any unused portion.

Warranty Solutions Customer Service

Many extended warranty providers work with a separate company that provides the contract. Warranty Solutions, however, serves as the insurer, marketer, and administrator. The company uses technology to make its processes efficient, accurate, and flexible. It has paid approximately $2 billion in claims.

Warranty Solutions prides itself on its focus on customer service. According to its website, its claims representatives have 15 years of experience in the industry, on average.

Warranty Solutions has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it has also received numerous complaints from consumers whose claims were denied. Some customers said the company refused to cover repairs they believed should have been covered or pointed to language in their service contracts they believed was vague or confusing.

Reviews And Complaints

Warranty Solutions received mixed reviews on Yelp. Here is one positive review:

“Their service contracts are the best available! Had an issue with my 2016 Ram 1500. They replaced the engine with no questions or hassle. Approval was quick and easy. 10 out of 10 recommend ...” – Jeffery M.

Here is an excerpt from a complaint reported to the BBB:

“… ZERO STARS. My 2014 Jeep has been at the dealership for a month plus now. The dealership and I have been back and forth so many times trying to get everything fixed because as stated in the warranty agreement it is covered. After being denied so many times, I called. They continued to come up with more excuses to not want to fix it ...” – Anonymous

Our Verdict: Warranty Solutions Review

Warranty Solutions offers vehicle service contracts with multiple tiers of coverage to suit drivers with a variety of needs and budgets. Despite some negative reviews online, Warranty Solutions has received the highest possible rating from the BBB.

Unlike some other companies that sell vehicle service contracts directly to consumers, Warranty Solutions only offers its plans through dealerships. If you appreciate being able to purchase an extended warranty right at the dealership without any additional hassle, Warranty Solutions’ partnerships with dealerships make things easy. Other consumers might prefer to purchase a plan after they have had an opportunity to conduct research, compare options, and think things over instead of having to make a decision on the spot.

