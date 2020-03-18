Advertiser Disclosure

When you purchase a new car, you’re usually covered under the manufacturer warranty for a while, and the same goes for Infiniti. But what happens when the Infiniti warranty runs out? That’s when you might consider purchasing an Infiniti extended warranty.

If your car is aging, an extended warranty of some sort may be in order. You can purchase these either directly from the manufacturer or from a third-party provider. We’ve looked into the nation’s best extended warranty providers and compared them.

Below, we’re going to put the Infiniti extended warranty head-to-head with third-party warranties to see how they stack up. We recommend getting quotes from several providers and comparing their coverage and costs. Below are our top three picks.

Do You Need Infiniti Extended Warranty Coverage?

No matter what car you have, you’re going to need to budget for vehicle repairs. It may not be pleasant to think that your car is going to suffer damage, mechanical breakdown, and wear and tear, but by preparing in advance, you can save yourself the trouble of being taken off guard by huge repair bills.

The Infiniti factory warranty lasts for 4 years/60,000 miles, so if you plan to keep your car for longer than that, then purchasing an extended warranty may be a good idea. Keep in mind that many people keep their vehicles for well over 150,000 miles, so if you plan on holding onto your car long term, an extended warranty can help take care of your repair costs.

Extended warranties can be useful for aging vehicles. If you have a car that already has 50,000 miles on it, you may do well purchasing an extended warranty. That way, you can budget for all your repair costs up front instead of being blindsided by large repair bills down the line as your Infiniti starts to encounter issues.

Infiniti’s reliability is about average, so repair costs shouldn’t be sky-high, but they will arise sooner or later. To see how much repairs are going to cost you, let’s take a look at some typical repair costs according to RepairPal.

Model Replacement Cost Estimate 2017 Infiniti QX50 Brake pad replacement $284 to $317 2008 Infiniti G35 Water pump replacement $1,032 to $1,937 2018 Infiniti Q50 Head gasket replacement $2,246 to $3,931 2013 Infiniti EX37 Spark plug replacement $373 to $439

As you can see, some repairs can be extremely costly, so budgeting for them up front using an extended warranty can give you some peace of mind.

Consider The Coverage You Already Have

If you bought a new Infiniti within the last few years, you’re likely already covered by the manufacturer warranty, so you can put off your decision about whether to purchase an Infiniti extended warranty for a few years.

The main parts of Infiniti’s warranty includes:

Basic coverage: 4 years/60,000 miles

Powertrain coverage: 6 years/70,000 miles

Corrosion coverage: 7 years/unlimited mileage

The basic coverage is a bumper-to-bumper warranty, so all parts of your Infiniti will be covered for the duration of that warranty with only a few exceptions. After that ends, your coverage starts to taper off, but you’ll still have full powertrain coverage for another two years, and corrosion coverage for another three years.

If you purchased a certified pre-owned Infiniti, you’ll also be treated to pretty comprehensive coverage. Infiniti’s certified pre-owned warranty extends the original basic coverage to six years.

Infiniti Extended Warranty Options

Infiniti’s extended warranty is called the Elite Protection Program®. Unfortunately, unlike other manufacturers, Infiniti doesn’t offer many options for extended warranty coverage: There’s only one plan, and Infiniti owners can choose between two deductibles. That’s it – not much flexibility at all.

On the bright side, the Infiniti extended warranty does come with a few nice perks, such as:

Coverage up to 8 years/120,000 miles

Roadside assistance coverage

Trip interruption coverage

A reunite service

Rental car reimbursement coverage

0% APR financing for 12-18 month periods

Though financing is available, we recommend skipping it for your vehicle service contract.

Exclusions And Limitations Of The Infiniti Extended Warranty

Infiniti’s extended warranty covers over 1,600 parts. While this coverage is quite extensive, you can only service your vehicle at Infiniti service centers. This has its ups and downs. On the one hand, you’ll know that whoever services your car knows exactly what they’re doing, and they’ll always use genuine Infiniti parts, unless they’re no longer available.

On the other hand, you won’t have as much flexibility as far as where you can get your vehicle serviced. In some areas, it might be far away to the nearest Infiniti service center. Plus, you almost definitely won’t be able to bring your car to your favorite local repair shop for servicing – only service performed at authorized Infiniti service centers are covered under the warranty.

Canceling The Infiniti Extended Warranty

If you decide to purchase an extended warranty from Infiniti and then decide it was a mistake, you can cancel the warranty for a full refund within 60 days. If you’ve already had covered repairs done within that time window, the cost of those repairs will be deducted from your total refund amount. There is also a $50 processing fee, which will be deducted from your refund.

After 60 days, you can still cancel your warranty, but you won’t receive the same refund. Instead, your refund will be prorated based on the time in force or the mileage driven – whichever is greater. There will also be a $50 processing fee that will be deducted, and of course, any repairs that were covered by the warranty will be deducted as well.

Benefits Of Using A Third-Party Extended Warranty Provider

Should you use a third-party extended warranty provider or buy one straight from Infiniti itself?

The answer isn’t so simple. For the most part, a third-party extended warranty is able to offer you a bit more flexibility and convenience than a manufacturer can, and that is definitely the case with Infiniti.

Infiniti only offers one extended warranty plan, but there are several great third-party providers to choose from, all of which have multiple plans available. It’s much easier to tailor a plan precisely to your needs with a third-party provider.

Secondly, if you have a preferred local repair shop that you like to bring your car to, it’s more likely that a third-party provider will authorize repairs from that shop. Since third-party warranties aren’t offered through any single car manufacturer, there’s no brand loyalty, and you have far more choices as to where you can bring your car for servicing.

Finally, third-party providers won’t roll the cost of your warranty into your financing, which means you won’t pay interest on it. If you purchase an extended warranty from Infiniti and finance it over 12-18 months, you won’t have to pay interest on it either, but if you don’t pay it off within that time, you’ll be subjected to interest charges.

Infiniti Extended Warranty Vs Third-Party Comparion

After looking into the best extended warranty providers, we’ve come up with our top recommendations. We named CARCHEX “Best Overall” because they ranked highly in each of our categories, such as cost, coverage, reputations, and extra perks. For reference, here’s a quick comparison table that puts Infiniti’s extended warranty head-to-head with CARCHEX, Endurance, and CarShield.

