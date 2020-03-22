Advertiser Disclosure

Since 1986, Tri-State Consumer Insurance Company has been offering home and auto policies “by New Yorkers, for New Yorkers.” Tri-State Insurance serves NYC areas including the Bronx and Staten Island.

To decide whether Tri-State Insurance is a good choice for vehicle protection, we will look at the company’s coverage options, cost, claims, and more. Then we’ll compare Tri-State Insurance to some of the best car insurance companies in the nation.

When shopping around for a new car insurance policy, it’s smart to get quotes from multiple sources and compare coverage to be sure you’re paying the best rates. Along with the insurance company you choose, factors like your age, vehicle, and driving history can affect rates. Follow the link below to start comparing auto insurance quotes.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

In this article:

Tri-State Insurance Overview

Tri-State Consumer Insurance Company, also known as TSC>Direct, provides auto insurance to drivers in the New York City area. You can get insurance in the following locations:

Manhattan

Queens

Brooklyn

Bronx

Staten Island

Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island

Homeowners insurance is also available in those areas, as well as in Westchester County and Orange County.

Tri-State Insurance is a small company compared to giants like State Farm and Geico, however it has a strong reputation in NYC. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives TSC>Direct an A+ rating, and hundreds of Google reviews give the auto insurance company a 4.0-star rating overall.

Tri-State Insurance is invested in the community it serves and works with charities such as the Red Cross and Island Harvest to give back.

TSC>Direct Auto Insurance Coverage

Tri-State Insurance coverage ranges from basic to more comprehensive. A basic plan meets the limits required by New York state for drivers to legally operate a vehicle, while extra options for coverage include collision and comprehensive insurance.

Liability limits in New York are 25/50/10. These limits mean every driver in the Empire State is required to carry:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability (BI) per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$10,000 in property damage liability (PD)

Drivers in New York are also required to carry personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM). All of these types of car insurance are available with TSC>Direct, however the provider does not appear to offer any other coverages like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

Cost Of Tri-State Insurance And Discounts

The only way to know for sure what you would pay for Tri-State Insurance is to get a quote. The cost of car insurance depends on many things, including your age and gender, exact location, the type of vehicle you want to insure, and your driving history.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, New York is one of the most expensive states for car insurance. Drivers in 2016 had an average annual expenditure of $1,301.64 – spending about $840.00 on liability insurance, $414.27 on collision insurance, and $178.10 on comprehensive insurance.

With Tri-State Insurance, some discounts you could qualify for to lessen the cost of your auto insurance policy include good student discounts, low annual mileage discounts, safe driver discounts, and more.

Tri-State Insurance Quotes And Claims Processes

Comparing car insurance quotes in New York is the best way to find affordable coverage. When it comes to Tri-State Insurance, the company advertises an extremely quick online quotes process of under two minutes. In our research, we found the provider’s quote tool to be very intuitive.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

You can report a claim for TSC>Direct auto insurance online. The information you’ll want to have handy to complete this submission includes:

Date and time of the incident you’re reporting

Your contact information

Information about the type of loss you’re experiencing (collision, hazardous weather damage, or others)

Vehicle information (year, make, model, VIN, and plate number)

Vehicle owner information

Description of any damages

Description of any injuries

Names of witnesses

Ratings And Reviews For TSC>Direct

Tri-State Insurance maintains positive ratings among industry experts, with an A- financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ from the BBB.

Customers, too, are pleased with Tri-State. There are hundreds of positive reviews on the company’s Google business page, along with a few negative reviews. Satisfied customers note excellent customer service and a quick claims process, while dissatisfied customers highlight unexpected cancellations based on mileage.

“I truly appreciate the hospitality that is shown by the staff at [TSC>Direct]. There was never a time my questions weren't answered or my problem resolved. New York City insurance companies are everywhere, but TSC shows what quality of service looks like.” -Sonya M. via Google

“My first time putting in a claim, so I was not sure how long or how much time it [would] take. [Talked] to TSC on a Thursday by [the] next Monday the adjuster came to see my truck, took the pictures and information, [and] in less than a week my claim was approved. Excellent job.” -David P. via Google

“Just as I thought, TSC is just a waste of time and money. They cancelled me after a month claiming excessive mileage to my work… Don't give them business, they are doing it with many people as you can see [in the] reviews below.” -Mario P. via Google

The Verdict On Tri-State Insurance

Availability New York City area Coverage Standard coverage only Industry Reputation High marks from experts and customers Technology Online quotes and claims processes, mobile app

Overall, Tri-State Insurance is a decent choice for car insurance in New York City. The provider offers standard coverage without any extras. Most customers are pleased with the coverage and service, and we like the auto insurance company’s online tools and mobile app. That being said, drivers looking for more comprehensive coverage will find better companies than Tri-State.

Follow the link below to start comparing car insurance providers in New York. We recommend getting quotes from at least three companies before making a final decision.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

We’ve done our homework to help you find the best choices for New York car insurance. Two of the providers that performed well in our NY review were Geico and State Farm.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico is one of the top insurers in the United States for a reason. According to expert ratings and customer reviews, it’s clear that Geico values customers by offering competitive rates and a smooth claims process.

With Geico, customers have the choice of buying standard coverage or a plan that includes things like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. Some of the groups that qualify for Geico discounts include good drivers, good students, and military personnel.

State Farm: Best For Students

State Farm is our choice for the best car insurance company for student drivers because of its wide variety of student discounts. That being said, we also think it’s a good choice for drivers that aren’t students.

One of the discounts available from State Farm is the Steer ClearⓇ program, which encourages safe driving for drivers under 25 years old. There’s also the standout Drive Safe & Save™ program that monitors driving habits on a mobile app to help you save on car insurance.

Along with standard car insurance, State Farm offers rental and travel expense reimbursement, rideshare coverage, and roadside assistance.