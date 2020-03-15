Advertiser Disclosure

If you hail from the Bluegrass State or are getting ready to move to the area, Kentucky Farm Bureau may be one of your top contenders for car insurance. Though smaller than its national competitors, we’ve found that many of the Farm Bureau branches, including Kentucky Farm Bureau, are strongly reviewed and have a significant number of cost-saving options.

At the start of the year, our team analyzed over 30 major providers across the country to choose the best car insurance companies. Though KY Farm Bureau car insurance didn’t make the list due to its regional specificity, we’ll compare its customer service reviews, coverage options, cost, and claims process with the same methods we used for our study.

As always, we recommend getting several free car insurance quotes before choosing a provider.

In this article:

About Kentucky Farm Bureau

The state’s local Kentucky Farm Bureau is a part of the larger American Farm Bureau Federation, an organization formed in 1919 to represent farmworkers. Today, Farm Bureau branches serve all residents, regardless of background or industry.

Kentucky Farm Bureau is recognized by industry experts and customers alike:

AM Best: Financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

Financial strength rating of A (Excellent) Better Business Bureau (BBB): A+ rating and accreditation

A+ rating and accreditation J.D. Power: 830 points out of a possible 1,000 in the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Availability is one of Kentucky Farm Bureau’s strong suits. There are a number of local agents across the state. We also like Kentucky Farm Bureau’s transparent and well-designed website, which can be rare for a smaller agency. The site clearly lays out various insurance categories, discount opportunities, and ways to get insurance quotes.

We did find KY Farm Bureau car insurance coverage to be a bit sparse compared to larger agencies. However, Kentucky Farm Bureau can still be a strong choice if you are:

Living in Kentucky

A homeowner looking to bundle insurance plans

Planning to stay with the company in the long run

A student, senior, or military member

Not looking for many bells and whistles

What Are The Benefits Of Being A Farm Bureau Member?

In order to get KY Farm Bureau car insurance, you need to be a member of the Farm Bureau. An annual fee, usually between $25 and $50, gets you access to Farm Bureau Bank and a variety of discounts, including travel discounts at places like Wyndham Hotels and home discounts at stores like Sherwin-Williams.

Kentucky Farm Bureau Car Insurance Coverage

The state of Kentucky has somewhat complicated car insurance laws. Kentucky is what’s known as a “choice no-fault” state. Overall, all Kentucky drivers must maintain a minimum of both liability insurance and personal injury protection (PIP) insurance. These break down into the following amounts:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability insurance

$10,000 in PIP coverage

You have the option to reject PIP coverage by requesting to waive your no-fault rights with the DMV, but the Kentucky DMV website warns that this can raise your insurance rates.

With all this in mind, it could be beneficial to work with a company that specializes in Kentucky’s tricky car insurance laws. Here are the types of auto insurance you can get with Kentucky Farm Bureau:

Bodily Injury Liability Insurance (BI): Pays for the injuries of other drivers in accidents you cause

Pays for the injuries of other drivers in accidents you cause Property Damage Liability Insurance (PD): Pays for the property damages of other drivers in accidents you cause

Pays for the property damages of other drivers in accidents you cause Collision Insurance: Covers damages to your vehicle after a collision

Covers damages to your vehicle after a collision Comprehensive Insurance: Covers damages to your vehicle after a non-collision event like inclement weather, theft, or vandalism

Covers damages to your vehicle after a non-collision event like inclement weather, theft, or vandalism Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage: Covers you and your vehicle if you get into an accident with a driver without insurance or with insufficient insurance

Covers you and your vehicle if you get into an accident with a driver without insurance or with insufficient insurance Personal Injury Protection (PIP): Covers your medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses

Covers your medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses Medical Payments: Additional insurance for medical payments related to an accident

Additional insurance for medical payments related to an accident Roadside assistance: Coverage for towing and labor

Coverage for towing and labor Rental Reimbursement/Transportation Expenses: Pays a specified amount toward a rental car and travel expenses after you are in a covered accident

Kentucky Farm Bureau Cost And Discounts

The average car insurance payment varies widely from state to state. Kentucky falls near the middle of the pack, according to a 2016 study by the Insurance Information Institute. Kentucky drivers spent an average of $838.89 on car insurance that year, which was lower than the national average of $935.80.

Though the state has the right to base your premium on a range of factors, Kentucky Farm Bureau suggests you have the following information handy when speaking with an agent.

Vehicle details

Name of registered owner

Prior insurance company

Date of vehicle purchase

Ticket and accident history

License suspension history

Kentucky Farm Bureau places emphasis on saving money. The website includes a list of available discounts and member benefits, including:

Discount Who It's For Good Student Discount Full-time students with a B average or higher Driver’s Training Discount Young drivers who have completed a certified safe driver’s course (cannot be combined with the Good Student discount) Safe Driver Discount/DriveRight® Discount Drivers with a clean driving record for a set amount of years (up to 25 percent off) Senior Operator Accident Prevention Drivers over 55 who complete an approved safety course Military Defensive Driving Course Members of Armed Forces who took a military defensive driving course Auto Safety Devices Discount Drivers with anti-lock brakes, airbags, and passive restraints Multi-Vehicle Discount Drivers with more than one car Active Property Discount Policyholders who bundle insurance for a home, mobile home, or farm School Bus Driver Discount Certified school bus drivers Umbrella Discount Discount Policyholders that also have umbrella coverage through Kentucky Farm Bureau

How To Request A Quote

Kentucky Farm Bureau aims to connect with local customers in a personalized way. Although you begin the quotes process through the website, an agent from your local branch will contact you by phone to iron out the details and hear more about your preferences. The website also provides a handy checklist to gather information before you request a quote.

Kentucky Farm Bureau Claims Process

What about when you get into an accident? Kentucky Farm Bureau recommends calling your local office during business hours. If you need immediate assistance, you can also call the 24-hour claims number. After you report a claim, you can expect a call from your agent within 24 to 48 hours.

The claims process for KY Farm Bureau car insurance does not have rave reviews. J.D. Power only gave it two out of five Power Circles based on customer experiences. And as expected, the majority of complaints on Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) page pertain to a confusing claims experience. Reviewers report a frustrating back-and-forth process between the repair shop and agency to get a claim settled.

Customer Reviews For KY Farm Bureau Car Insurance

The BBB is a good place to start when you want to know more about customer experiences with a company. In the last three years, Kentucky Farm Bureau has only received 10 complaints on its BBB page, which isn’t very many. The company is small, though, so it also doesn’t have many reviews.

Between BBB and Google, here are a few reviews by Kentucky Farm Bureau insurance customers that caught our eye.

“I am dissatisfied in the way that my claim process has been handled. I have gone back and forth with the insurance company claim adjuster and the auto body repair shop continually since my car has been in the shop to be repaired.” -via BBB

“Friendly and professional service, highly recommend! Agent Brent Smith took care of not only my car insurance, but proactively helped me out with renters insurance as well. Great rates for both, glad I made the choice of Kentucky Farm Bureau.” -Hannah T. in Bardstown, KY, via Google

Final Thoughts On Kentucky Farm Bureau

Kentucky Farm Bureau may be the right auto insurance provider for you if you’re looking to work with a smaller company with simple, straightforward coverage. The company’s number of local agents in Kentucky is definitely a plus. You can bundle KY Farm Bureau car insurance with other products from the Farm Bureau, and if you have a clean driving record or are willing to take a defensive driving course, you can get even better rates.

Remember, though, that your car insurance rates will vary depending on your age, vehicle make and model, zip code, and more. Because of this, we always recommend getting at least three auto insurance quotes so you can compare coverage and prices. Use our tool below to start comparing providers in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kentucky Farm Bureau raise rates after filing a claim?

This is a common concern for all auto insurance companies. The short answer is: It depends. The company will decide based on your driving and specific claims records.

Do I pay a deductible if the accident wasn’t my fault?

You are responsible for deductibles in either case, but in certain situations, your KY Farm Bureau car insurance claims representative will try to recover damages if the other person is responsible.

Does Kentucky Farm Bureau have health insurance?

Yes. Kentucky Farm Bureau offers health insurance through a partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

What is the cheapest car insurance in Kentucky?

In our research, we found State Farm to be the cheapest car insurance provider in Kentucky. State Farm has low rates and a variety of discounts that can make coverage affordable. Discounts include a good driving discount, good student discount, and driving training discount, among others.