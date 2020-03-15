Advertiser Disclosure

AgWorkers Insurance serves a niche community of agricultural workers, the affiliated community, and their families. Eligibility has expanded quite a bit over the years, though, with either six- or twelve-month plans available to drivers who meet a broader set of criteria that we’ve outlined below.

We did come across a good deal of confusion regarding where AgWorkers auto insurance is currently offered. Though several review sites mention Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, the AgWorkers Insurance website only specifies Texas at this time. We’ll hone in on Texas car insurance and local offerings in the state for now.

Anytime you shop for insurance, you should compare quotes from multiple providers to ensure that you're getting the best coverage and rates. Because car insurance rates depend on a variety of factors like your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history, what's best for your neighbor may not be best for you.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

AgWorkers Insurance Review

Despite AgWorkers Insurance’s size and relatively small scope, its basic coverage and online presence serve clients well. The coverage is more limited than what you will find with a larger company, though.

If you do enough digging through the AgWorkers Insurance website, you can find mentions of discounts, but they are not clearly stated, which makes it a bit tricky to decide if it's worth going down the request-a-quote trail. Because of this, we feel that AgWorkers is a dependable car insurance company for Texan agriculture community members that are looking for simple, no-frills coverage at a low cost.

We were most impressed with the positive reviews for AgWorkers Insurance. It was actually difficult to find a detailed, negative review that did not receive an attentive response from the company. This is rare for an auto insurance company, because people don’t often take to the internet to rave about an insurance company unless they had an excellent experience.

AgWorkers Insurance does not show up with any of the main business watchdogs such as Consumer Reports or J.D. Power. It is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and currently holds a B- rating with one registered complaint.

According to the AgWorkers website, the company won three awards from ValChoice, a popular insurance rating agency, in 2018. AgWorkers was recognized for value, service, and claims handling.

Eligibility For AgWorkers Insurance

Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance – known more commonly as AgWorkers Insurance – started writing policies for fellow farm employees in 1948. To this day, members with 12-month policies receive a dividend as members of the organization. As of the writing of this post, the dividend reached about 17 percent a year, covering around a month of car insurance premiums. Six-month policyholders do not receive a dividend.

The car insurance provider’s eligibility requirements can be difficult to follow at first glance. Here are the basics:

Policy Term You are elgible if... 12 months You hold a degree in Agriculture, Natural Resources, Veterinary Medicine, Life Science, or Family Consumer Science. You are working within an industry, association, organization, or state/federal agency with an emphasis in agricultural production, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, sales, transportation, or education. You have an agricultural valuation on your property or a loan with an agricultural lending institution. You are the child of a current policyholder. 6 months You meet any of the above qualifications. You are the extended family member of a current policyholder. You are a member or volunteer of an agricultural association, co-op, or other organization.

AgWorkers Car Insurance Coverage

Compared to other major players – and even some smaller agencies – AgWorkers Insurance options are fairly simple. Some customers may see this as a plus, while others may desire more coverage.

The following types of coverage are listed on the AgWorkers website. Strangely enough, collision insurance is not listed. Collision pays for damages to your own vehicle and can be extremely valuable to have.

Liability Insurance

The plan includes bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) liability insurance if you or someone driving your car with your permission causes an accident. The company covers the cost of the other party’s injuries and damages.

Comprehensive Insurance

Comprehensive car insurance covers damage to your car when no other car is involved, such as after weather-related incidents, theft, or vandalism.

Medical Payments (MedPay) And Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

With AgWorkers Insurance, MedPay and PIP include:

Limited medical and funeral expenses no matter who caused the accident

80 percent of lost income and the cost of hiring a caretaker for the injured party

Coverage for you, your family members, and passengers in your car

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Protection

These two types of coverage step in when the other party has limited or nonexistent car insurance. It can also apply if you were injured or your car was damaged by a hit-and-run.

Rental Reimbursement Coverage

AgWorkers Insurance will reimburse you for the cost of a rental car up to a certain amount after a covered accident.

Cost Of AgWorkers Insurance

Though we are unable to pull specific quotes for AgWorkers car insurance, a high number of reviews highlight low rates in comparison to major competitors.

Texas as a whole ranks among the more expensive states in the country. A 2016 study by the Insurance Information Institute named Texas the 13th most expensive state, with drivers spending an average of $1,008.91 on car insurance for the year.

As we mentioned, it can be difficult to find a list of discounts on the AgWorkers Insurance website. We did find out that the car insurance company offers the following discounts:

Multi-vehicle

Anti-theft devices

Good driving

The AgWorkers site notes that car insurance quotes will be personalized for each customer. Details such as your gender, vehicle type, and credit score may affect your monthly rate.

Quotes And Claims With AgWorkers Insurance

Customers report that the AgWorkers Insurance quotes and claims processes are straightforward. You can request an auto insurance quote online, call in, or visit one of the many AgWorkers locations across the state of Texas.

For claims, you can call 800-772-7424 and press 4 to speak with a claims agent. As of 2019, you can also submit claims, pay bills, and view policy information on the AgWorkers mobile app. The app has a 4.6-star rating in the App Store based on just a few customer reviews.

What Customers Say About AgWorkers Insurance

As a family- and community-oriented company, people who choose AgWorkers Insurance are generally pleased with the level of customer service and coverage. But like most insurance companies, there are a number of negative reviews, too. Here’s a look at both sides of the story:

“I've used them for several years. Great company, easy to deal with. I had some hail damage this year and they actually waived the deductible if it could be fixed with paintless dent repair. When was the last time you heard of an insurance company waiving a deductible?” -via TexAgs Forum

“I have been with [AgWorkers Insurance] since I was 16 on my parents' policy more than 30 years ago! It is a legacy I hope to be able to pass on to my kids, like my USAA membership. No other insurance company has ever been able to beat them on price, and I know I love the service.” -Julie M. in Fort Worth, TX, via Google

“I was in a rear-end incident that resulted in minor damage to my back bumper. It has now been 45 days and I have no payment. I even took my car to a shop to get an estimate to expedite the process and it hasn't helped. Every time I ask for someone to call me back or respond to an email I never hear from anyone.” -Michael F. in Fort Worth, TX, via Google

“We are in the process of working through a claim for a car that was totaled and it has been frustrating to say the least, the claims specialists have been rude and they have been unwilling to negotiate or be helpful.” -Kirsten B. via Facebook

To sum up, AgWorkers Insurance might be a great company for you if your family has worked with a local branch for generations. In many cases, customer service is quite personal and efficient. On the other hand, it does sound like there is frequent confusion about receiving payout for a claim.

Where We Stand On AgWorkers Insurance

AgWorkers Insurance is a good choice for auto insurance if you are interested in a local company with a personal touch. Our main concern with AgWorkers is the abundance of misinformation online, such as which states you can get insurance coverage in, but this can be cleared up with a phone call to a local agent.

Customer reviews tell us that many clients see AgWorkers as a strong community organization that is supportive and attentive to the needs of Texans. We were also impressed with the dividend program, which could save customers up to a month’s premium a year.

Fill out the quote form below to compare car insurance quotes in Texas.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

No matter where you stand with AgWorkers car insurance, it’s always a safe bet to compare quotes with several different providers. We recently reviewed the best car insurance companies for 2020 and ranked them with a five-star rating system. Here are two of the providers we recommend getting a quote from in Texas.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

Earning 4.5 stars in our nationwide review, State Farm is a top pick for Texas drivers. The company has 380 locations across the Lone Star State and plenty of experience providing personalized quotes for local customers.

State Farm shines when it comes to unique discount programs, especially for safe drivers or teens just starting out. Extra coverage programs are available where AgWorkers Insurance is lacking, such as with roadside assistance and usage-based tracking.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico is a top contender across the nation, including in Texas. Agents are located in all areas of the state, and the company provides discounts relevant to residents in federal and local organizations. We like Geico for it’s low rates and variety of discounts, but Geico also tops the charts for things like claims, coverage options, technology, and customer service.

Even if you’re looking to work with a smaller agency like AgWorkers Insurance, consider researching additional companies each time your contract renews. Larger insurance companies like State Farm and Geico may fill in the gaps where AgWorkers doesn’t stack up.