Some things matter more than others when it comes to insurance. While Penn National auto insurance might not come with the best mobile app, it does provide good coverage options. The company also gets fewer complaints than its competitors, which is an important consideration.

Today, we’ll let you know what to expect from Penn National auto insurance, then we’ll compare Penn National to some of the best car insurance companies in the nation. No matter which provider stands out to you, we recommend comparing a few insurance quotes before signing up for a policy.

About Penn National

Founded in 1919

A- financial strength rating from AM Best

Sells car insurance in 6 eastern states through independent agents

Among the top 100 providers in the United States by written premiums

Low complaint ratio

Penn National Insurance offers personal auto insurance in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also provides commercial and workers compensation insurance in those states, plus Delaware, South Carolina, and Alabama.

Overall, Penn National has good financial ratings and few complaints. It has been around for over a century, and it wrote about $775 million in premiums in 2018. It’s a mutual insurance company, which means its policyholders own the business.

We also noticed that Penn National provides links to its Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter accounts online. Believe it or not, not all companies do that nowadays. The auto insurance company posts a couple of times a month on those accounts, which is good to see.

Penn National Auto Insurance Coverage

You can get all the standard types of car insurance from Penn National.

Liability

Comprehensive

Collision

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

Penn National also provides a few extra coverage options that you can add on to your policy.

Auto PennPacⓇ: This upgrade package includes many things like pet coverage, seat belt benefits, and death benefits. For drivers with collision and comprehensive, the package increases limits for towing and labor and adds a few more coverages, including trip interruption.

This upgrade package includes many things like pet coverage, seat belt benefits, and death benefits. For drivers with collision and comprehensive, the package increases limits for towing and labor and adds a few more coverages, including trip interruption. Auto Loan/Lease Coverage: This option covers the difference between your loan and what your car is worth at the time of a total loss.

This option covers the difference between your loan and what your car is worth at the time of a total loss. New Car Replacement: This protects against depreciation for new cars in the event of a total loss.

This protects against depreciation for new cars in the event of a total loss. Towing and Labor: This covers towing to a repair shop and mechanical labor at the breakdown site.

Note that Penn National doesn’t offer rideshare coverage, which you need if you drive for a company like Uber or Lyft.

Cost Of Penn National Auto Insurance

The only way to know exactly what you‘ll pay for Penn National auto insurance is to get a quote from an agent. However, there are some things that will make your policy more or less expensive no matter which company you go with. Car insurance rates may be affected by:

Your age

Zip code

Credit score

Driving history

Driving habits

Type of car

Like most car insurance companies, Penn National offers a variety of discounts. If you qualify for one or more, you can save on your Penn National auto insurance premium.

Bundling home and auto

Passive restraints

Daytime running lights

Anti-lock brakes

Good student

Student away at school

Driver’s education course

Multi-vehicle

Pay in full

Quotes And Claims Processes

It’s OK if you’ve never seen a Penn National office location. There are only five, but the insurance company also sells through hundreds of independent agents. You can find the closest agent to you on the website and request a quote.

There are multiple 24/7 claims numbers to report different types of claims. You can also use an online form to start a new Penn National auto insurance claim. Someone should contact you within one business day to get more details about the incident.

After that, a claims adjuster may come and take photos of your car or inspect the scene of the accident. They might also interview other people involved. Once the claim has been settled, Penn National will cut you a check, and you can use that to get your car fixed (depending on your coverage).

Penn National Ratings And Reviews

Penn National has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a low complaint ratio according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

The NAIC calculates a company’s number of complaints per written premiums. It sets the industry average at a ratio of 1. A company with a ratio of 2 would have many more complaints than the industry average. On the other end, a ratio of 0 indicates no complaints at all. So, Penn National Insurance’s complaint ratio of 0.37 is very good.

No business is perfect, though, so there are a few complaints about Penn National auto insurance online. We’ll look at a couple of examples from the company’s BBB reviews page.

“Not happy with the way these folks at Penn National Insurance [work] where they swindle older people who aren’t so internet [savvy] out of money. Best bet I’m learning about BBB and Google reviews and reading them now!” -Sidney A. via BBB

“...I was across the country when my daughter had an accident and [totaled] my car… On arrival to the impound [lot], my vehicle was already gone… It has been [two] weeks and I still haven't been reimbursed for my damaged vehicle. I did finally receive my license plate and a very few of my belongings but everything else is apparently gone, i.e. tripods, Garmin…” -Bernadette C. via BBB

The Penn National Insurance App

Penn National auto insurance has an app on Google Play and the App Store. It’s fairly standard as far as insurance apps go. It lets customers pay bills, view ID cards, manage policies, submit claims, and find repair shops. At least, that’s what it does on paper.

In the real world, the app doesn’t get great reviews. Many people say it’s glitchy and doesn’t operate how it should. It’s probably not something to rely on.

Final Verdict On Penn National Auto Insurance

At the end of the day, Penn National is a good choice for car insurance. It gets the job done and has a few extras to choose from. The company also has fewer complaints than many other providers, which is great to see. Just be sure to print your ID card instead of relying on the app for that.

When you reach out for a Penn National auto insurance quote, make sure to check which discounts you qualify for.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

No one really looks forward to shopping for car insurance, but spending the extra time to get multiple quotes is worth it. If you just get one, you don’t really know if it’s a good value compared to other options.

We’ve done some of the busy work for you and reviewed a number of the top insurance providers out there. Our recommendations for top auto insurance companies all performed well across multiple areas, including:

Price

Availability

Discounts

Customer service

Coverage options

Financial strength

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

While you’re getting a quote for Penn National auto insurance, why not grab one for Progressive, too? Progressive excels in the technology department – it has a highly rated app and a few different tools for drivers to save money, including:

Progressive SnapshotⓇ

Name Your PriceⓇ tool

Quote comparison tool

Here are a few more highlights about the company:

A+ rating on the BBB and A+ financial strength rating from AM Best

Extra coverage including rideshare insurance, roadside assistance, accident forgiveness, loan/lease payoff, custom parts value, deductible savings bank, and classic car coverage

13 discounts including good student, multi-policy, and teen driver

For many drivers, Progressive can be one of the most affordable options. The company says that people save an average of $145 by completing the Snapshot program.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

If we’re talking about cheap prices, it would be a mistake to leave out USAA. That’s because USAA regularly has cheaper rates than anyone else. At the same time, it has a great customer service reputation and financial rating.

The only catch is that you have to be a military member, veteran, or the spouse or child of someone with a USAA insurance policy. Here are some highlights about USAA:

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

4/5 on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study

5/5 on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Extra coverage including roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, accident forgiveness, gap insurance, rideshare insurance, and classic car insurance

12 discounts including military deployment, garage on base, safe driver, good student, and annual mileage

The high scores from J.D. Power tell us that many customers are happy with their experiences of shopping for USAA auto insurance and filing claims.