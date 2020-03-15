Advertiser Disclosure

Finding the best car insurance company for you can be a challenge. Today, we’re taking a closer look at Charter Oak insurance in the greater New York and Connecticut area. Charter Oak Agency claims to have a cost-effective solution for drivers in Fairfield County and beyond, but will it provide you with the coverage you need?

In this review, we’ll explore Charter Oak insurance coverage, cost, and customer reviews so you know what to expect from the auto insurance provider. Then, we’ll compare Charter Oak to some of the best car insurance companies in the nation. Whether you decide to get a quote for Charter Oak insurance or not, we recommend comparing auto insurance quotes from at least three providers before making your final decision.

Charter Oak Insurance Overview

Charter Oak Agency is an independent insurance company in Connecticut. For more than 50 years, Charter Oak has been connecting customers with insurance carriers like Progressive, Travelers, and MetLife. The company offers a variety of insurance products, including:

Car insurance

Homeowners insurance

Life insurance

Health insurance

Disability insurance

Long-term care insurance

Umbrella insurance

Valuable items insurance

Flood insurance

Business insurance

Auto Coverage With Charter Oak Car Insurance

Charter Oak insurance is available to all drivers, including high-risk drivers. But the Charter Oak website doesn’t provide much information about the types of coverage you can get. The following coverages are listed:

Liability insurance

Medical payments

Damage to your automobile

Uninsured motorist protection

Roadside assistance

Towing and labor

There is no mention of personal injury protection (PIP), which is a required coverage in New York. Additionally, we assume that damage to your automobile refers to collision and comprehensive, however no additional information is available on the Charter Oak insurance website.

Because Charter Oak acts as an administrator to connect customers with insurance carriers, you can customize your policy depending on the coverage available with the provider you select.

Charter Oak Insurance Cost And Discounts

Because Charter Oak works with a number of auto insurance carriers, you can get rates from several companies so you have options for cost and coverage. Beyond the carrier you choose to underwrite your policy, the cost of Charter Oak insurance depends on many things including your age, vehicle make and model, driving history, and exact location.

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), drivers in Connecticut had an average annual auto insurance expenditure of $1,086 in 2016, while drivers in New York spent an average of $1,302. Not all drivers purchased the same types of coverage or the same limits. Both Connecticut and New York were in the top 10 most expensive states for auto insurance for the year.

You can lower the price of your Charter Oak insurance policy by qualifying for discounts. Charter Oak doesn’t provide a list of discounts online, but some discounts commonly offered by insurance carriers include safe driving, good student, and bundling discounts.

Quotes And Claims With Charter Oak Insurance

You can call or submit a form online to get a quote for Charter Oak insurance. An independent insurance agent will then work with you to find the right auto insurance plan. You can also visit the office in Darien, CT.

To submit a claim, contact your Charter Oak insurance agent. Be prepared to give the agent details about the accident, damages, and any drivers and witnesses present.

Charter Oak Insurance Reviews

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave Charter Oak an A+ rating, however there are no customer reviews or complaints on the company’s BBB page. Charter Oak has a five-star rating on Google based on four customer reviews.

“Kyle Shouvlin and the staff at Charter Oak Agency are fantastic. Not only did they get me the best rates, but their handling of my recent insurance claim was top notch and simply put an A+++ effort. Kyle is a true professional, and I highly recommend using him for your insurance needs!” -Richard S. via Google

“Conscientious negotiating between the [policyholder] and carrier. Above and beyond service.” -Robert via Google

Final Thoughts On Charter Oak Insurance

Given the lack of information online about Charter Oak insurance offerings, we are giving this provider 3.5 stars. Charter Oak works with some top providers in the auto insurance industry, but its website is missing key information that would be helpful to drivers.

If you’re considering Charter Oak insurance, we recommend reaching out for a quote to get a better idea of what your coverage would look like. Be sure to ask about discounts you may qualify for.

Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

When you’re looking for auto insurance, it’s smart to shop around and get quotes from multiple sources before deciding which policy is best for you. We recommend that drivers in New England consider Geico and Progressive. Both performed highly in our review of the industry’s best car insurance providers, earning 4.5 stars each.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico is one of the top insurers in the United States for a reason. The company has earned top ratings from experts like AM Best and the BBB, with A++ (Superior) and A+ scores, respectively. J.D. Power gave Geico 879 points out of a possible 1,000 in its 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, which means customers are satisfied with the ease of the claims process.

With Geico, you have the choice of standard coverage or a more comprehensive plan that includes extras like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. There are also a number of discount opportunities, including discounts for good drivers, good students, and military personnel.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

If you’re in your 20s or have a DUI in your driving history, you’re considered a high-risk driver, and Progressive might be the right car insurance company for you.

Progressive has an edge over the competition with its easy-to-use technology, like the Name Your PriceⓇ tool that allows you to start your search for auto insurance with the amount you want to pay. There’s also the usage-based Snapshot program that can be a good choice for people who don’t drive very much. According to the Progressive website, drivers save an average of $145 after using Snapshot.