Advertiser Disclosure

Having an extended warranty could help you avoid unexpected bills and provide peace of mind. A vehicle service contract covers many common repairs. It can be used to supplement a manufacturer’s warranty, or it can provide coverage after the original warranty has expired.

We looked at several extended warranty companies and compared coverage options, pricing, claims handling, and customer service. We have compiled a list of what we think are some of the best extended warranty companies.

In this article, we’ll give you the details on Fenix Protect. It focuses on extended warranties, unlike other companies that offer a wide range of services, and its plans cover both new and used vehicles. We recommend getting quotes from several providers and comparing costs and coverage.

In this article:

Summary: What We Think About Fenix Protect

For around 10 years, Fenix Protect has focused on auto service contracts, unlike many other businesses that offer a wide range of services. The company says that focus enables it to offer some of the top plans at competitive prices. Fenix Protect provides extended warranties from Black Diamond Administrative Company, which cover a variety of repairs for both new and used vehicles with any number of miles.

Fenix Protect claims to have a no-pressure sales policy and customer service. It says representatives explain plan options and pricing, answer questions, and help customers make decisions that suit their needs and budget. After choosing a plan, a customer can sign a contract and choose from multiple payment options.

Pros Cons Coverage options for new and used vehicles, including vehicles with high mileage. The Better Business Bureau posted an alert due to consumer complaints. All plans include roadside assistance. Customers must properly maintain vehicles or possibly not have repairs covered. Customer service available in English and Spanish. Installing aftermarket parts may void service contract. Customers who file a claim are assigned a personal adjuster.

Fenix Protect Quote And Plan Selection Process

Customers can use the online quote form or call to request information on vehicle service contracts. After Fenix Protect receives information on the vehicle’s year, make, and model, a customer service representative can reach out and provide information coverage options. There is no obligation to purchase an extended warranty.

What Fenix Protect Plans Cover

Fenix Protect offers seven plans with a variety of coverage options. Two plans cover new vehicles, while five are designed for used vehicles. The chart below provides more details about each plan’s coverage and exclusions.

Plans for New Vehicles Plans for Used Vehicles Triple Diamond: Exclusionary coverage for vehicles with fewer than 70,000 miles; highest coverage for mechanical and electrical repairs Double Diamond: Stated coverage for vehicles with fewer than 100,000 miles Double Diamond: Stated coverage for vehicles with fewer than 80,000 miles Diamond: Enhanced powertrain coverage for vehicles with fewer than 125,000 miles Emerald: Best powertrain coverage for vehicles with fewer than 150,000 miles Ruby: Standard powertrain coverage for vehicles with fewer than 175,000 miles Sapphire: Basic powertrain coverage for vehicles with fewer than 500,000 miles

All extended warranties offered by Fenix Protect cover roadside assistance. That includes:

Towing

Jump starts

Emergency lockout assistance

Delivery of vehicle fluids

Flat tire changes

Concierge services

How To Select A Plan

When choosing an extended warranty, it may be helpful to research which mechanical components tend to wear out the most in your vehicle and how much those repairs typically cost. Then you can consider which types of repairs each plan covers and decide whether it would make sense to pay for that coverage or whether you would be comfortable paying for a repair out of pocket, if necessary.

It might be tempting to choose an inexpensive plan to save money, but you could regret it if you got stuck with a large bill for a repair that wasn’t covered. Since it’s often impossible to predict which vehicle components might break down and when, you might be better off paying a little more each month for greater peace of mind.

Fenix Protect Claim Process

If you need to file a claim, you will be assigned a personal claims adjuster. Once an administrator and an authorized repair facility have verified that the part needs to be repaired or replaced and the administrator has determined that your plan covers it, the claim will be authorized.

In most cases, a repair must be pre-approved before a mechanic does the work. If you don’t get the necessary authorization, you may have to pay the bill out of pocket.

If you purchase a vehicle protection plan from Fenix Protect, you will need to have regular vehicle maintenance performed at an authorized repair facility to keep the plan valid. You may be asked to provide proof that you have kept up to date on maintenance.

Installing aftermarket parts may void a service contract. If you have questions, check with the plan administrator.

Fenix Protect Reviews And Customer Service

Fenix Protect has a four-star rating on Trustpilot. Here are some positive reviews the company has received:

“Very helpful and very clear on describing coverage. We are very pleased with the service.” – Dennis/Linda Michelle Johnson

“Very helpful and a great deal. Everyone explained the program in great detail so that I felt comfortable making the purchase.” – Joe

Other online sources paint a different picture. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Fenix Protect, Ltd is an alternate business name for American Automotive Service Solutions, Inc. The BBB has posted an alert regarding American Automotive Service Solutions, telling consumers to use caution when considering this company.

Our Verdict: Fenix Protect

Fenix Protect offers extended warranties for both new and used vehicles that can help you avoid expensive repair bills. Although the company touts its impressive track record when it comes to customer service, enough consumers have complained about Fenix Protect’s poor customer service to prompt a warning from the BBB. We would advise consumers to use caution, make sure a representative has answered all questions to their satisfaction, request a detailed written explanation of a plan, and review the document carefully before agreeing to purchase an extended warranty.

Other Providers To Consider

When it comes to extended warranties, companies vary in terms of what they cover, how much their plans cost, and how well they treat their customers. We reviewed numerous extended warranty companies and compiled a list of our top picks. Before you select a plan, you should compare options and quotes from several providers to choose an extended warranty that matches your needs and budget.

CARCHEX

CARCHEX is our top pick. The company has been selling extended warranties for 20 years and has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, as well as accolades from Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, Edmunds.com, and the Vehicle Protection Association.

Customers are often confused and frustrated when they don’t understand what a plan covers or how much it will cost and appreciate companies that provide straight answers. CARCHEX makes its coverage options and pricing clear, which is one reason why it’s our top pick.

CARCHEX offers over 20 warranty plans in five tiers of coverage. It also provides sample contracts online, so customers can understand a plan before making a decision.

Best Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote (877) 253-0058 No. 1 overall, beating the competition in company reputation, coverage options, and customer service.

CarShield

We named CarShield the Most Popular extended warranty company. It acts as an intermediary between consumers and insurance companies and offers plans from multiple providers for both new and used cars, as well as plans for specialty vehicles and cars with advanced electronics. CarShield offers flexible coverage options, including month-to-month contracts for customers who would prefer not to make a long-term commitment.

Payments for approved claims are made directly to repair shops, and customers can choose plans with low or no deductible. CarShield’s service contracts offer other benefits, such as 24/7 roadside assistance and rental cars, in some cases.

Most Popular ★★★★☆ Get Quote (800) 563-2761 A great provider with a history of over one million vehicles protected and thousands of customer reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions About Extended Warranties

What Does An Extended Warranty Cover?

Car insurance covers repairs for damage resulting from an accident or another covered event, such as hail damage. New and some used vehicles are sold with a manufacturer’s warranty, but it’s limited in terms of what it will cover and expires after a set number of years or miles driven.

A vehicle protection plan, often referred to as an extended auto warranty, covers mechanical components that break down due to regular wear and tear. It offers coverage in situations where car insurance doesn’t apply. An extended warranty covers many repairs after a manufacturer’s warranty has expired, and it may also cover repairs that are excluded under a manufacturer’s warranty while the original warranty is still in effect. An extended vehicle protection plan can remain in place as long as the owner pays for coverage, or the vehicle accrues too many miles.

Is Buying An Extended Warranty Worth It?

Vehicle repairs frequently cost hundreds of dollars, and many Americans don’t have enough extra cash to cover an unexpected bill. That can force drivers to use credit cards, which often carry high interest rates, or to miss work or rely on public transportation, ride-sharing services, or favors from friends or family members.

If you can’t afford to pay for a repair, your car may still be drivable, but putting off getting a problem fixed can result in even more damage – and even more repair bills.

The cost of a vehicle service plan may be significantly less than what you would have to pay out of pocket for repairs. It’s easier to budget for a fixed monthly payment than to be hit with an unexpected bill. With coverage for repairs, you may be able to keep your car for a long time for a fraction of what it would cost to buy a new vehicle.

Extended warranty coverage can be particularly valuable for older vehicles or ones driven a lot since they are more likely to break down as a result of wear and tear, even if they’re well maintained. If you bought a used car, you may have no idea how well the previous owner did or didn’t maintain it, which means problems could pop up unexpectedly.

Do I Need An Extended Warranty On A New Car?

Buying a service contract can also be a good idea if you have a newer vehicle. A manufacturer’s warranty often only covers a handful of components. A more comprehensive vehicle service contract can supplement the original warranty.

Modern vehicles are much more complex than older ones since they contain more electronic components. That means repairs are often complicated, time-consuming, and expensive. A new car is costly enough. The last thing you want is a large repair bill you weren’t expecting on top of your regular monthly loan payment.

If you drive a lot, the miles can add up quickly, and the manufacturer’s warranty may run out faster than you expect. If your car breaks down and you don’t have an extended warranty, you may find yourself forced to pay an expensive bill out of pocket.

Purchasing an extended warranty when you buy a car will allow you to be prepared if the manufacturer’s warranty doesn’t cover a necessary repair or if it expires so you can avoid any gap in protection. You may also get a lower rate if you purchase a service contract when your car is new.