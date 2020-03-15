Advertiser Disclosure

Fremont Insurance is a Michigan-based provider. In fact, it only offers plans in Michigan. You might get some positive feelings knowing that your insurance dollars stay in-state and support local jobs, but is that a good enough reason to go with the auto insurance company?

In this review, we’ll look at the type of coverage options, prices, and customer service that you can expect from Fremont Insurance. As always, anytime you shop for car insurance we recommend comparing quotes from multiple providers to ensure you get the best coverage and rates.

In this article:

Fremont Insurance Review

In business since 1876

Sells insurance in Michigan through independent agencies

Good value for good drivers

3.4-star rating on Google

Fremont Insurance is owned by the Auto Club Insurance Association (ACIA), which is a AAA-affiliated club based out of Dearborn, Michigan. ACIA is the second largest car insurance company in Michigan, but Fremont Insurance only accounts for a small portion of that.

That’s what Fremont is going for. On the company’s own website, it says that it only works with less than 15 percent of the available insurance agencies in the state. The idea is that Fremont Insurance can provide better service to fewer drivers in total than average service to the masses.

As part of ACIA, Fremont Insurance has an A- financial strength rating from AM Best. That’s a good rating, and it means Fremont has the ability to meet its claims obligations without any problems.

Coverage From Fremont Insurance

With Fremont Insurance, you can get the basic types of car insurance:

Bodily injury liability (BI)

Property damage liability (PD)

Comprehensive

Collision

Medical payments (MedPay)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)

Michigan is a no-fault state. That means drivers seek compensation for medical claims from their own insurance companies, no matter who was at fault. Because of this, every driver is required to carry PIP, which covers medical costs, lost wages, and funeral costs. Drivers are also required to carry both types of liability coverage. These cover medical bills and repair costs for other drivers in accidents you cause. Many other states require liability coverage as well.

In addition to standard coverages, Fremont Insurance provides roadside assistance that covers towing, spare tire replacement, and lockout services. You’ll need to contact a Fremont Insurance agent to find out about any other coverages available to you.

Since the company offers a large range of insurance products (home, renters, commercial, umbrella, and more), we’d expect that car insurance customers can get things like rental coverage or travel expense coverage. However, the Fremont Insurance website doesn’t go into detail about any extra coverage options.

If you work for a rideshare company, make sure to ask a Fremont agent if the company provides rideshare insurance. Companies like Uber and Lyft cover you during specific driving times, but you’ll need a special type of coverage from your own company to fill in the gaps.

Fremont Cost And Discounts

Fremont Insurance doesn’t offer quotes online. Even if it did, insurance quotes vary so much that you always have to take average car insurance rates with a grain of salt.

From our research, we concluded that Fremont mainly offers insurance to good drivers and is able to keep costs low by doing that. The company provides the best savings to the “best risks,” or in other words, the best drivers.

However, you might be a great driver and still find expensive car insurance rates. That’s because many things can affect the cost of your premiums, including your age, zip code, credit score, claims history, and the type of car you drive.

We found that Fremont Insurance offers the following discounts to drivers that can help you save money:

Multi-car

Multi-policy

Insurance score

Claims-free

Accident-free

Violation-free

Good student

Low mileage

Group affiliations

These discounts are fairly standard for car insurance companies, and you’ll need them in Michigan. According to the Insurance Information Institute, Michigan is the fourth most expensive state for car insurance. In 2016, the average expenditure for drivers in the state was about $1,271 per year, while the average for the nation was about $936.

Fremont Quotes And Claims Process

We’ve mentioned this a couple of times already, but you can only get a Fremont Insurance quote by talking with an independent agent. You can find an agency through the website. Fremont is selective about the agencies that it works with and looks for ones that are focused on ethics and involved in the community.

Fremont Insurance instructs drivers to contact their independent agent first, but drivers can also call a 24/7 claims line to report a claim. After you submit a claim, an adjuster will assess the damage, look at the scene of the accident, and release payments for coverage.

According to J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, the average claim is resolved in about 13 days. While Fremont Insurance wasn’t part of the study because of its size, that timeframe is reasonable for customers to expect.

Customer Ratings And Reviews Of Fremont Insurance

Fremont Insurance has a 3.4-star rating on Google and a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Overall, reviews are mixed. Here, we’ll look at a few reviews from Google and from the company’s BBB review page.

“I have been insured with Fremont for [four] years and have [filed] two claims with them. Both claims worked out well for me, and I had excellent service and communication from the adjusters.” -Katie H. via BBB

“We have called the claims adjuster several times and left messages… We have not received a callback nor received the check. In the meantime, I have been without a car for almost three weeks.” -Victoria R. via BBB

“I shopped around for car insurance and they are by far cheaper than anywhere else I checked!” -Lisa S. via Google

“Most frustrating insurance company to deal with. I contact [an insurance adjuster] via email, voicemails, and texts day after day, and he only responds via short text once every several days. Extremely unprofessional. My vehicle has been down for almost two months now.” -Mickey D. via Google

Our Verdict On Fremont Insurance

At the end of the day, Fremont insurance is a bit better than average compared to other car insurance companies, but it still might not be the best choice out there.

Some of the reviews for Fremont Insurance are concerning, and you don't really know what coverage options you have until you contact an agent. Also, since the company works through independent insurance agents, the customer experience between insurance agents and claims adjusters could be disconnected.

We recommend getting auto insurance quotes from several companies so you can compare coverage and rates.

