Anyone can become a member of the Fam Bureau and support the Hawkeye State’s farmers and rural communities while enjoying perks like Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa.

We reviewed the best auto insurance providers in the nation. Now, we’re putting the Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa to the test by analyzing cost, discounts, the claims process, and customer reviews to give you a better idea of what the Farm Bureau has to offer.

Farm Bureau Auto Insurance In Iowa: At A Glance

The Farm Bureau Federation has represented the “Voice of Agriculture” for nearly a century in America. The group focuses on raising agricultural awareness in schools, in government policy, and in local and state-wide communities. The Farm Bureau’s mission is to build a sustainable future, starting with the grassroots and working its way up to a more global stage.

We did our homework on Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa. Here’s a quick overview:

Availability Auto insurance from the Farm Bureau is available to anyone who has a membership. Coverage Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa offers a variety of coverage options that span the state’s basic car insurance requirements to more comprehensive insurance plans. There are also extras like roadside assistance. Cost and Discounts You can get discounts for Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa for being a safe driver, good student, and more. Customer Service Iowa Farm Bureau has mixed reviews when it comes to customer service. Technology The Farm Bureau has convenient online and app access so members can manage their car insurance policies, make payments, and file claims with ease.

Iowa Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Coverage

Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa has coverage for cars, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and farm vehicles. In Iowa, the minimum liability limits for car insurance are 20/40/15, which means drivers are required to carry:

$20,000 in bodily injury liability (BI) per person

$40,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability (PD)

Auto insurance companies are also required to offer customers at least $20,000/$40,000 in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM), but this kind of car insurance isn’t required and can be waived by signing a form. Most car insurance companies offer a variety of other coverages, too, that aren’t required by state law but can be beneficial for drivers.

Here’s what you can get with Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa:

Liability Insurance: BI/PD covers injuries and property damage sustained by other drivers in accidents that you cause.

BI/PD covers injuries and property damage sustained by other drivers in accidents that you cause. Collision Insurance: If your car is damaged in an accident, this type of insurance covers the cost regardless of who caused the accident.

If your car is damaged in an accident, this type of insurance covers the cost regardless of who caused the accident. Comprehensive Insurance: If your car is damaged in an event other than a collision, such as hazardous weather, vandalism, theft, or hitting a deer, this type of coverage helps you pay for the damages.

If your car is damaged in an event other than a collision, such as hazardous weather, vandalism, theft, or hitting a deer, this type of coverage helps you pay for the damages. Medical Payments (MedPay): This covers the cost of medical expenses after an accident. It is offered in all 50 states, but the limits vary.

This covers the cost of medical expenses after an accident. It is offered in all 50 states, but the limits vary. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage: This type of coverage protects you when you get into an accident with a driver with insufficient insurance.

This type of coverage protects you when you get into an accident with a driver with insufficient insurance. Replacement Cost Coverage: If you have a newer car and get into an accident, replacement cost coverage could replace your vehicle with a new model.

If you have a newer car and get into an accident, replacement cost coverage could replace your vehicle with a new model. Roadside Assistance: You can add this type of coverage to your policy to get help if you experience an issue on the road.

Cost And Discounts: Farm Bureau Auto Insurance In Iowa

Being a member of the Farm Bureau in Iowa requires you pay an annual fee of $55 or less depending on what county you live in. The price of Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa depends on many factors, including:

Make, model and year of your car

Your age, gender, and marital status

Your driving and claims history

Your credit history

Your zip code

And more

The Farm Bureau has a number of discounts that could reduce the price of your premiums.

Discount Details Driveology With the Driveology program, you plug a small device into your car to give Farm Bureau information about your driving habits. Safe driving habits could get you a discount on Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa. Young Driver Safety Program This program teaches safe driving practices. Any driver under 25 can complete the program and earn a discount. Farm Bureau Member’s Choice Policy Bundle home and auto insurance to qualify for a discount. The benefits of this policy include having just one policy, one premium, and one deductible for everything. Claim-Free Discount If you don’t file many claims, you could save on Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa. Good Student Discount Students that maintain a B average or higher could earn a discount. Low-Mileage Discount If you drive less than 7,500 miles annually, you could qualify for savings. Multi-Car Discount Policyholders that insure more than one car per household can get lower rates for each added vehicle. Continued In-Force Credit This customer loyalty discount is for members who continue to renew their policies.

Quotes And Claims With Farm Bureau

To get a quote for Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa, go online to fill out a quote form. The information you’ll need to fill this out includes:

Name

Address

Email

Birthday

Driving and claims history

Credit score

Once the quote form is filled out and submitted, a Farm Bureau agent will call you to discuss your eligibility and recommended insurance plan.

To submit a claim for Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa, you have the following options:

Submit an auto insurance claim online

Contact your agent

Call the 24-hour claims center

In J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Farm Bureau earned 822 points for customer satisfaction out of a possible 1,000 in the central region.

Iowa Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Reviews

Farm Bureau auto insurance has a strong reputation among industry experts and customers alike. The Farm Bureau has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A (Excellent) in financial strength from AM Best. Farm Bureau is often reviewed as a whole rather than by state or region, so these ratings may or may not be representative of Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa.

Customers have very few negative things to say about Farm Bureau car insurance. Over the past three years, there have only been 10 complaints filed with the BBB against Farm Bureau. Dissatisfied reviewers report issues with billing.

“Poor service by local agent. Failure of [corporate] office to detail how refund was calculated, as well as failure to credit to the correct date… I sold my Hyundai Accent on [December 1], a Saturday. I notified them at first opportunity on Monday, [December 3]. [Despite] this notification, they charged me as if no changes had occurred on [December 15].” -via BBB

Satisfied customers recognize knowledgeable customer service representatives and low car insurance rates.

“Farm Bureau was a terrific insurer. They were literally half the price of the next cheapest insurer (for full coverage on a truck and liability on a car). Also [the] membership comes with additional perks.” -via Clearsurance

Added Benefits To Farm Bureau

Becoming a member of the Farm Bureau doesn’t just give you access to Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa. The company has a variety of insurance products, including:

Car insurance

Homeowners insurance

Renters insurance

Condo insurance

Mobile home insurance

Other property insurance

Residential equipment insurance

Protection from identity theft

Life insurance

Health insurance

Farm/ranch insurance

Business insurance

Plus, you can get discounts like 20 percent off at Choice Hotels and Wyndham Hotels, 20 percent off of Iowa AAA memberships, discounted ticket prices for the amusement park Adventureland, and free admission to the Iowa Hall of Pride.

Our Verdict On Farm Bureau Auto Insurance In Iowa

Given the Farm Bureau’s strong industry standing, vast coverage options, and added membership benefits, we’re giving Farm Bureau auto insurance in Iowa 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. Members of the Iowa Farm Bureau enjoy car insurance policies with great savings. Plus, the Farm Bureau website and app make it easy to manage policies and submit claims.

