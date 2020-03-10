Advertiser Disclosure

Mazdas are known for sporty driving, fuel efficiency, and reliability. RepairPal, Consumer Reports, and J.D. Power have all deemed to be Mazda reliable in their recent studies. However, that doesn’t mean the cars are immune from breakdowns. Mazda owners have to deal with the same realities that all drivers do: Eventually, their car will age and break down, and that means you’re going to need to pay for some repairs.

Luckily, repairs don’t have to mean huge bills. Between Mazda’s factory warranty, its extended warranties, and third-party vehicle service contract providers, there are lots of ways to keep you, your car, and your wallet in tip-top shape.

We’ve taken a deep look at the best extended warranty companies, and in this guide, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about Mazda’s extended warranties. We’ll tell you what they cover, how long they cover it for, and we’ll give you a few options to consider if an extended manufacturer warranty from Mazda itself isn’t right for you.

In this article:

Do You Need A Mazda Extended Warranty?

An extended warranty can be a way to save money on repairs. Purchasing one is a personal decision that requires careful consideration of your own unique situation and risk tolerance.

Extended warranty coverage is best for Mazda owners with aging vehicles getting close to the end of their warranties, no matter whether they were bought new or pre-owned.

Mazda does not have a particularly long warranty. While other manufacturers like Hyundai offer 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranties, Mazda only offers a 3-year warranty. While it’s better than nothing, it’s not as substantial as we’d like. After the warranty is over, you’re going to pay for repairs out of pocket.

That said, Mazda is a trusted brand, so it’s likely your repair costs will be lower than drivers of other cars. Still, it’s impossible to determine when you’ll start needing repairs, how many you’ll need, and what they’ll cost. An extended warranty can help you budget by paying a single fee up front instead of leaving your repair budget up to fate.

Cost Of Mazda Repairs

To get a better idea of how much you could save with an extended warranty, let’s look at the cost of a few of the most common Mazda repairs, according to data from RepairPal.

Vehicle Replacement Estimated Repair Cost 2017 Mazda CX-3 Brake pad replacement $206 to $261 2015 Mazda 6 Water pump replacement $311 to $402 2019 Mazda CX-5 Spark plug replacement $133 to $237 2018 Mazda 3 Head gasket replacement $1,257 to $1,675

Luckily for Mazda owners, repairing one of the brand’s vehicles isn’t particularly expensive, at least compared to most other automotive manufacturers. RepairPal figured Mazda’s average annual repair cost to be $462, while the average for included car brands is $652.

Mazda’s Extended Warranty Options

Mazda Extended Confidence is the brand’s extended warranty program. These plans bump up your coverage to 9 years/100,000 miles and keep your roadside assistance for the duration of the term. Deductibles are low – you can choose between $0 and $100.

There are two Mazda Extended Confidence plans:

Total Confidence: This option provides comprehensive coverage of almost all the same parts covered in the original Mazda factory warranty.

This option provides comprehensive coverage of almost all the same parts covered in the original Mazda factory warranty. Powertrain Confidence: This option covers the same parts included in Mazda’s certified pre-owned powertrain warranties.

Both plans feature:

Genuine Mazda parts

24/7 emergency roadside assistance

Accepted at all Mazda dealerships

Advanced diagnostics

Transferability

Technicians trained in Mazda factories

Pros And Cons Of A Mazda Extended Warranty

While Mazda’s extended warranty has a lot of good things about it, there are some downsides. Although getting manufacturer replacement parts is nice, Mazda’s vehicle service contract restricts you to only getting your vehicle repaired at Mazda dealerships. Unfortunately, there aren’t that many of those, at least compared to other auto shops.

Mazda sometimes offers to roll up the cost of your extended warranty into your car payment, which means you can end up paying interest on it. If you’re presented with this option, we recommend passing on it.

Unlike other manufacturers, Mazda’s cancellation terms vary from contract to contract, as does their pricing, so you’ll need to get in touch with a specific dealer to figure out how much you’ll be paying and whether you can exit the contract.

Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty

While Mazda’s extended warranty does give you the confidence of knowing your vehicle is repaired by trained Mazda technicians, it’s very limiting in where you can get it serviced. But unlike Mazda, that’s where third-party providers can really shine. Third-party extended warranty providers often have a much larger network than any single manufacturer, which means you have plenty of choices when it comes to where you want to repair your vehicle.

If you have a favorite repair shop, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to use it through a third-party provider, even though you couldn’t with Mazda. Some third-party providers also let you work with out-of-network providers, furthering your freedom of choice.

Third-party extended warranty providers also tend to have more customizable plans and a wider variety of options than manufacturer extended warranties. Mazda only has two plans, for example, but CARCHEX has five different levels of coverage.

Mazda Extended Warranties vs. CARCHEX Here's a quick comparison of the Mazda Extended Warranty compared to our favorite third-party extended warranty provider, CARCHEX. Mazda Extended Warranty CARCHEX Start Date Purchase date Anytime Max Length of Coverage Varies 150,000 miles # of Coverage Levels 2 5 (21 contracts) Transferable ✔ ✔ Deductible $o or $100 $0+ Trip Interruption No ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Repair Network ~200 > 30,000 certified repair facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy Varies Refund if within 30 days Availability Must purchase from local dealer Free, instant quote Contact your Mazda dealer for Pricing Get Quote

What Mazda Coverage Do You Already Have?

If you recently purchased a new Mazda, you’re automatically covered under its 3-year/36,000-mile factory warranty, known as the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. All new Mazda vehicles also come with a 5-year/60,000 mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, and 3 years/36,000 miles of roadside assistance.

While the coverage doesn’t last for very long, it’s fairly comprehensive. The New Vehicle Limited Warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage, and the Powertrain Limited Warranty offers coverage for the powertrain. If a covered part fails and causes a breakdown, Mazda will tow you to the nearest dealer as part of its roadside assistance coverage.

If you purchased a certified pre-owned vehicle, you have two types of coverage. First, you’ll have the remaining warranty coverage left on your vehicle. Second, Mazda extends the original factory warranty by 1 year/12,000 and the powertrain warranty to 7 years/100,000 miles for all certified pre-owned vehicles.

Keep these terms in mind when deciding when to buy your extended warranty and what systems you want to cover.