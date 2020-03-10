Advertiser Disclosure

Webb Insurance is a family-owned business that serves the St. Charles and St. Louis areas in Missouri. Independent agents work closely with drivers to address vehicle coverage needs, often by using insurance products from several different companies. But is Webb auto insurance right for you?

In this article, we will explore Webb Insurance’s coverage, costs, and customer reviews and see how the small-town provider stands up to the industry’s top car insurance companies. Whether you decide to go with Webb auto insurance or not, we recommend comparing quotes from a few providers to ensure you’re getting the best coverage.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

In this article:

About Webb Insurance

Located in midtown St. Charles, Webb Insurance has been serving customers for more than 35 years with a range of insurance products. The insurance agency describes itself as offering a small-town atmosphere without the small-town pace.

If you decide to get a Webb auto insurance policy, you will have a one-on-one consultation with an independent agent to identify the coverage that will work best for you. As brokers, agents may suggest working with one or multiple insurance providers.

In addition to auto insurance, you can get the following types of coverage with Webb:

Homeowners insurance

Renters insurance

Life insurance

Umbrella insurance

Motorcycle and ATV insurance

RV insurance

Boat insurance

Flood insurance

Commercial insurance

Webb Auto Insurance Coverage

With Webb Insurance, you can get basic coverage to satisfy Missouri’s minimum liability insurance limits or a more comprehensive policy.

Liability insurance: Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance (BI/PD) protects you from having to pay for other drivers’ injuries and property damages in accidents that you cause.

Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance (BI/PD) protects you from having to pay for other drivers’ injuries and property damages in accidents that you cause. Collision: With collision insurance, your vehicle is covered after an accident no matter who is at fault.

With collision insurance, your vehicle is covered after an accident no matter who is at fault. Comprehensive: Comprehensive car insurance covers vehicle damage after non-collision events like hazardous weather, theft, vandalism, and animal damage.

Comprehensive car insurance covers vehicle damage after non-collision events like hazardous weather, theft, vandalism, and animal damage. Medical payments: This type of coverage will take care of medical bills after an accident.

This type of coverage will take care of medical bills after an accident. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This type of coverage protects you after a collision caused by a motorist who doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your injuries or property damage.

Webb is partnered with a number of regional and national providers, so you have access to a variety of coverage. Just a few of Webb’s auto insurance provider partners include:

Allied Insurance

Dairyland Insurance

Hagerty

The Hartford

Liberty Mutual

Nationwide

Progressive

Travelers

You may be able to get additional coverage such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and gap insurance with a Webb Insurance policy. Make sure to ask your agent about the possibilities beyond standard coverage.

Webb Insurance Cost And Discounts

The cost of Webb auto insurance will depend on which provider you work with in Webb’s network. Auto insurance rates can also be affected by things like your driving history, vehicle information, age, gender, and more.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, Missouri drivers had an average car insurance expenditure of $791.03 in 2016. Drivers spent about $444.65 on liability coverage, $291.35 on collision insurance, and $189.68 on comprehensive insurance. But keep in mind that not all drivers purchased the same type of coverage or the same limits.

Some ways you can save with Webb Insurance include:

Bundling homeowners insurance, condo insurance, or renters insurance with your auto policy from the same provider

Completing a pre-approved defensive driving course

Being a good student

Paying in full for a discount

Having an accident-free driving history

Discounts vary based on the provider you choose to underwrite your auto policy from Webb, but the discounts listed above are widely available from many Webb auto insurance partners.

Webb Insurance Quotes And Claims Processes

You can get a quote for Webb Insurance online or by calling to be connected with an independent insurance agent.

To complete the online form, you’ll need to provide your contact information and vehicle information including the year, make, and model of your car. After you submit a quote form, you’ll be contacted by a Webb auto insurance broker who will work with you to match you with an insurance company and find the right coverage.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Webb Insurance claims can be submitted by contacting your agent.

Webb Insurance Ratings And Reviews

Webb Insurance has a 5.0-star rating based on 15 Google reviews. Satisfied customers seem pleased with the level of customer service, including developing long-lasting relationships with brokers.

“Professional, courteous, down to earth. Genuinely interested in the needs of the customer. Highly recommend this agency. Always available to answer any [questions]. Provide unbiased comparisons to other plans to get you what you need, best value for the best price. Have worked with them for many years and couldn’t be happier.” -Deb D. via Google

Beyond Google, there are not many reviews for Webb Insurance. Webb is not rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has no reviews or complaints on its BBB page.

Our Verdict On Webb Auto Insurance

Based on the customer reviews we could find – along with coverage, discount availability, and website accessibility – we’re giving Webb Insurance in Missouri a 4.0-star rating. Webb Insurance customers have access to leading providers in the auto insurance industry, but it’s difficult to tell from the website what benefits come from working with Webb rather than directly with the providers.

If you’re based in the St. Charles or St. Louis area, we think it’s worth reaching out to Webb Insurance to see what kind of coverage is available. But whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend comparing quotes from at least three companies to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Top Car Insurance Companies

When we reviewed the biggest names in auto insurance, only a few providers came out on top. While you’re checking out Webb Insurance, consider getting quotes from Geico and USAA too. Geico earned 4.5 stars in our review, and USAA – which is only for military service members and their families – was the only provider to earn 5.0 stars.

Geico: Best Overall

We named Geico the best car insurance company overall for its great coverage, reasonable cost, and positive customer reviews. Geico has received high marks from industry experts, including an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB. With high marks like those and a variety of car insurance discounts, we think Geico should be near the top of your list when shopping for car insurance in Missouri.

You can purchase basic liability insurance or full coverage with Geico. Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance are also available.

USAA: Best For Military

Our review of USAA found that this car insurance provider is the best option for military personnel, veterans, and their immediate family members. USAA has top marks from industry experts. The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and a score of 900 out of a possible 1,000 in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

For eligible drivers, USAA is a great choice for auto insurance. You can get coverage like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness. Plus, USAA has a variety of discounts like up to 20 percent off for parking your car on a military base.